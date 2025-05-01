Fire Country Killing Off Billy Burke’s Vince Is a Surefire Way to Ruin the Show

The Fire Country Season 3 finale left multiple characters’ fates up in the air.

After a spirited effort to save Vince’s father, Walter, from the Bella Vista fire, the episode ended with a cliffhanger as the fire raged on with Vince and Walter in it.

This is one of those perilous situations that characters don’t escape, and even if some do, someone sacrifices themselves.

(“Eyes and Ears Everywhere” – The station 42 crew responds to a routine house fire that escalates into a dangerous situation for one of their own, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Billy Burke as Vince Leone. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

With recent reports that Billy Burke is leaving the show, the cliffhanger seems likely to be used to kill off the character.

Of course, the show’s creative team has refused to confirm or deny these reports to possibly keep the outcome a secret, but as much as we can speculate, Vince is getting killed off.

Fire Country was conceptualized as Bode’s story as he returned home and worked for redemption at the fire camp.

However, Edgewater’s charm won viewers over, thanks in no small part to characters like Vince, Sharon, Manny, and more.

It was difficult to agree with Vince about his treatment of his son initially.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

While everyone seemed game with bending backwards to accommodate Bode’s new purpose, Vince was wary.

He had been bitten several times by his son, and he would be a fool to let that happen again.

When his father and brother were introduced, it added some background to the character, making sense of why he acted the way he did.

That does not excuse some of his very toxic behavior as a father and husband, but at least there was a reason he acted like that, and he was willing to change.

As Season 4 gets underway this fall, the worst mistake Fire Country could make is to kill off Vince Leone.

Vince Is the Show’s Consistent Father Figure

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

You and I might think parental figures are overrated, but one cannot deny a parent’s impact on their child.

When someone has a good father figure, it can seem like a life without one is empty and odd.

Vince has been the show’s father figure since its inception, and viewers have fallen in love with him.

He brings the wisdom, knowledge, and jokes that only a father can possess.

Vince is always looking to provide this aspect to people who need it, even though it has landed him in trouble multiple times.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Jake‘s dad is unknown, but he never felt like he didn’t have one.

Vince had consistently shown up in his life since he was young, and even when Jake and Bode drifted apart after Bode went to prison, Vince did not abandon Jake.

He took him under his wing and brought him into the Station 42 fold as if he were his son.

When Elroy and Eve fell apart after the latter refused to become a rancher, Vince became Eve’s surrogate dad.

This consistent behavior provides stability to the characters, where they know they can count on him.

Many characters become disenfranchised if he dies, affecting their behavior and changing the show’s feel.

Vince’s Death Allows Bode to Run Unchecked

(Courtesy of CBS)

But what I’d consider most important is Vince’s position as Bode’s antidote.

Everyone and their grandmother know that Bode has the worst instincts, and seeing him in many scenes can become aggravating.

Other characters just go along with it or ignore it, but not Vince.

He takes everything Bode says with a grain of salt and watches his behavior like a hawk, always ready to swoop in and correct it.

Like many children, Bode craves his father’s approval, which might be why he hasn’t gone wilder.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

He always thinks twice before acting out in Vince’s presence, and if Vince dies, Bode lacks a good deterrent.

We can all agree that no one needs more of Bode’s antics, especially without anyone to keep him in check.

Just imagine Sharon kowtowing to Bode’s every whim and finding reasons to justify them. Fire Country would become unwatchable.

Given how good Bode is at hijacking other characters’ lives, it wouldn’t be a stretch for him to take Vince’s death as justification for even more inane behavior.

Fire Country Should Keep Billy Burke, No Matter the Cost

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Broadcast television is shrinking with every passing year.

Productions are trying to make do with the little budgets they get, which has started to have a huge effect on the final product.

The power of a large ensemble is almost inexistent, so it is one of large seasons.

Reducing series regulars in a show is like pulling healthy teeth from someone. It ruins more than their aesthetics.

It is unclear why Billy Burke is leaving, but I bet it has something to do with production drama.

(Eric Milner/CBS)

Fire Country cannot afford to lose him. If Billy wants a 50% salary increase, he should get his increase. If he wants EP credit, he should get it.

But I don’t have that much power.

Over to you, Fire Country Fanatics. Do you think the show can survive Vince’s death?

Let’s keep the conversation going — it’s the only way the good stuff survives.

Say something in the comments, share if you’re moved to, and keep reading. Independent voices need readers like you.