Diane Farr’s Sharon Is Ready to Tear Constance Zimmer A New One on Fire Country Season 3 Episode 17 “Fire and Ice”

Critic's Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

4.5

Well, looks who is back on Fire Country. I knew the third season wouldn’t waste a talent like Constance Zimmer. These writers are really pulling out all the stops to elevate this show.

And kudos to the hands behind the series for keeping things consistent. It really seemed like the show was going to fall back on old habits a few times throughout “Fire and Ice.”

I have to hand it to Fire Country Season 3 Episode 17. The arguments and drama felt real and not forced. The episodic case’s plotting was genius and possibly had an unexpected effect on some viewers.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

The bottom line is that this has been the best season of Fire Country, and, ironically, I hope whatever spark lit a fire under the writers never dies down.

For one, when have we ever been bigger fans of Miss Gabriela Perez than we have during her incredible journey of growth?

Gabriela Dodged a Bullet with What Could Be Edgewater’s Own Sociopath, but Luckily, She Has a Friend in a Not-So-Loved Character to Help Her See Straight

The truth is that I could not stand the character of Gabriela Perez throughout Fire Country Season 2.

She was a toxic, whiney mess who didn’t know how to make a decision to save her life.

Thankfully, the writers screwed her head on straight and have led the character down a path with far few tragic endings.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

For example, she dodged a damn bullet with Finn. Honestly, that was a pretty realistic display of that kind of potential romantic interest.

Remember how he showed up at the fire station for Gabriela at the end of Fire Country Season 3 Episode 14 when he had only known her for a handful of hours?

Be careful of guys who go out of their way to help you with free photography services or buy you a phone. Let me clarify. Be wary of these kinds of guys when you’ve only known them for five minutes.

When you’ve been together for a while, those kinds of acts are sweet and affectionate. When you haven’t been together long enough to see a Daylights Savings Time, it’s a red flag.

Thank goodness for Audrey and her (possibly) many years with the wrong kind of guys. From the first clue, she clocked Finn as a psycho.

I know many fans don’t like Audrey for the sole reason she is with Bode, but come on. She is so much fun and has been such a good friend to Gabriela.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

And let’s not forget what a great girlfriend she has been to Max Theriot’s (SEAL Team) Bode. She hasn’t judged him for his past or present mistakes. She supports and uplifts him.

It’s not just because she has a budding romance with Edgewater’s hometown hero, either. It’s because she has become one part of a fantastic Cal Fire team.

Fire Country Has Its Own Dream Team with a Captain That Has More Than Proven His Leadership Skills

Look, I don’t want to get emotional, but the kids are all grown up. Most of you probably felt an odd pang in your heart during the mountain rescue of Danny.

That’s because when Stephanie Arcila’s (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) Gabriela zoomed up on her snowmobile to Audrey, Jake, and Bode, it became clear that they were a unit.

Sure, there are other members of Cal Fire, but those four have become their own pod. They have each other’s backs, can anticipate each other’s needs, and trust each other to call the right shots.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

I don’t know about you, but I thoroughly thought Danny, the patient, was dead the moment the team found him.

To see Jake, Bode, Audrey, and Gabriela work together to bring Danny back from the brink of death was subtle but profoundly telling of how far the characters have come with their skills and chemistry.

What has also become evident during Fire Country Season 3 is that Jake is really the leader the fire station needs.

I’m not saying Bode wouldn’t make a great Battalion Chief, but Jake has years of experience on him. On top of that, Jake is “Turnkey Ready” to move into the position as he currently is.

And let’s not forget how he called Mrs. Sharon Leone out on her crap. I can’t believe how hardheaded and childish she behaved. Like mother, like son.

Sharon Saved the Day with the Oxalta Deal, but Bode and a Finally-Fully-Utilized Renee Are Correct That the Fight Is Far from Over

(CBS/Screenshot)

Okay, in retrospect, Diane Farr’s (Chance) Sharon probably felt like a cornered animal with Bode coming at her, not to mention Renee suddenly showing up in town ready to undo all the good Mrs. Leone had done.

How did it go from Bode being the childish and irrational one to Sharon being the one who won’t see logic or reason? We were all rooting for you.

It really is a mess of a situation. We live in a grey world, and you can’t do something good without it having an adverse effect in some form or fashion.

Sharon deserves all the praise for getting Manny released from prison on Fire Country Season 3 Episode 16, but Renee has a point.

Sharon may have gotten Manny released, money for the injured parties, and Oxalta to clean up Three Rock, but that’s treating the symptoms, not the illness.

As long as Oxalta is still around, they will continue to do whatever they want because they know people can be bought off.

(CBS/Screenshot)

So, while I think Sharon should not only be given a break but also praised for what she accomplished, I also think they won a battle, not the war.

Also, I have to point this out, and yes, I am one to toot my own horn because I really thought Fire Country had done us dirty with Constance Zimmer.

If you recall, many viewers and I were excited to see the actress debut in Edgewater. However, the woman had all of five minutes of screentime on Fire Country Season 3 Episode 13.

Lastly, I also called it that she was in town for work. For all your accurate Fire Country predictions, look no further than this TV Fanatic.

Interestingly enough, just about everyone got a chance to talk to Renee except her old flame.

Then again, Vince has enough on his plate without being pulled into a secret plan to take down a billion-dollar corporation.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

I’d say the rapid decline of his father’s health is the top priority for the Battalion Chief.

With The Way Things Are Progressing For A Few Fire Country Characters, There May Be A Few Goodbyes on the Horizon

Oh, Walter. That poor ornery, lovable bastard. On paper, Jeff Fahey’s (From Dusk Till Dawn) character is the run-of-the-mill old-timer who is stuck in the past — literally.

However, since the character’s debut, he has become a pivotal part of the story. Not to mention, he’s incredibly layered for a man who just needs a beer with his steak, and that’s it.

It was heartbreaking to watch Vince realize that his father had mixed him up with his brother, Luke and then didn’t recognize him at all.

If Fire Country is moving in a more realistic direction, given Walter’s rapid decline, the character isn’t long for this world.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

I hate to say it, but we will be saying goodbye to the character sooner rather than later, given how quickly his dementia is advancing.

However, this was by far the healthiest and most uplifting interaction between Vince (Billy Burke) and Walter.

Hopefully, the Cal Fire Chief will make “Sunday Sauce” a regular thing because I don’t think Papa Leone has many more Sundays left.

Maybe it’s a good thing Vince’s son and his high school sweetheart are about to blow up Edgewater by bringing the town into a massive class-action lawsuit.

I’m sure everything will work out, and no one will get hurt or end up leaving Cal Fire. Oh, wait. What was it Jake called Luke about right there at the end?

Yeah, significant changes are coming for CBS‘s Fire Country.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

However, with the way things have been going, I am all on board for more of this, uh, let’s say, “passionate” team of firefighters.

Did you think Sharon was over the line on “Fire and Ice” by writing Jake up?

What do you think will happen with Walter as his dementia progresses?

Please drop a comment below to let me know what you think, and join me again when I review another episode of Fire Country!

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Grade Fire Country Season 3 Episode 17 "Fire and Ice" A

B

C

D

F Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Watch Fire Country Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate writers to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.