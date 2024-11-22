Fire Country Season 3 Episode 6 Review: The Eagles Have Left the Nest

Eaglets, old flames, difficult conflicts, heartbreak, and potential new relationships. What a combo.

This week’s Fire Country Season 3 Episode 6 review hits on all the developments of Edgewater and our favorite (and not so fav) firefighters as they work to save an eagle sanctuary.

From the the town’s “awww”-inspiring investment in the baby eagles to plenty of dueling egos, this episode had lots of emotions and action. Not to mention more of newcomers Camden Casey and Audrey James.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Our Fire Country Season 3 Episode 6 spoilers laid out the plot line and location for this episode’s emergency call.

How cool to feature a wildfire threatening a bird sanctuary.

The episode did a great job setting up all the drama we’d see once Station 42 and Three Rock got to the eagle refuge, starting with the entire town gathering at the bar to watch two eagle eggs hatch.

Great curveball, making it seem like everyone is on the edge of their seats for a game or other important event, only to find out they’re literally waiting for eggs to crack.

As someone who still gets giddy seeing animals (even if I saw the same ones the day before), it was endearing to see an entire town celebrating an eagle family.

Well, most of the town. As has often been the case this season, Gabriela wasn’t in a celebratory mood.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

She’s on a downward spiral and we’re waiting to see her hit rock bottom. Funny (not literally) how she is being hard on Manny for irresponsible behaviors.

Yet she’s been just as reckless with her own life.

Although Manny does seem to be running out of control lately. Ever since he lost his position as Three Rock Fire Captain in Fire Country Season 1 — a role Eve now holds — he’s been going downhill.

His hotheaded actions caused him to fall from a model former prison inmate turned firefighter to re-offended convict sentenced to serve time at the camp he once ran.

Eve made him First Saw, an honor that Bode once held under Manny’s tutelage. But Cole rightfully earned that position, especially since he’s been there longer. Does anyone think it’s fair that Eve gave the role to Manny because of his history with the camp over the inmate who deserved it?

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Her decision caused major strain amongst the ranks, which came to a head on the fire call as Manny and Cole came to blows.

There was enough fire without Perez’s temper adding fuel to the flames.

Luckily, Eve’s built up enough respect among the crew that her intervention worked. The men quickly worked their crap out.

Eve did a favor not writing Cole and Manny up for their outburst. And Manny might have helped Cole even more by getting him to join their prison therapy group. Cole has made a lot of progress since we met him.

We hope he keeps doing well, with Manny guiding him the way he did with Bode. Speaking of which, it might have been a fun scene to see Manny happen by the confrontation between Vince and Casey during the fire.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Casey had zero problems insulting Vince to Bode’s face. Boy, be glad Sharon wasn’t there! She already thinks he’s a sociopath who hates eagles and steals her yogurt.

Imagine if Manny had witnessed Camden trying to undermine the loyalty he and the Leones’ instilled in Bode. Loyalty that makes Bode an amazing firefighter.

Bode seems to be in a constant state of tug-of-war since Casey arrived.

First, he got caught between Jake’s determination to keep him by the book and Camden’s decision to let him do his thing in Fire Country Season 3 Episode 5.

On Camden’s second episode appearance, he went head to head with Vince. And it might have been a fight he didn’t win, given Bode’s decision to stay at the fire call when Casey pulled his cadets off after getting mad at Vince’s approach.

We hope that doesn’t affect Bode’s completion of Phase 3 fire training. He did disobey his training captain’s orders.

Granted, he was following the orders of a higher-ranking superior. But Camden also disobeyed his superior by not staying behind the boundary the park ranger marked out.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Vince told him to return to the station if he wanted to be the boss, because out there, Vince overruled. And Casey did actually leave, with his whole crew — minus Bode.

What are your thoughts on the Vince-Casey throwdown? Was Vince right to risk the town’s safety to protect two baby eagles? Or should they have done things Casey’s way, even if it meant leaving the eagles at risk?

Talk about tension. Even when Vince tried to make amends with Camden after the call was over, Camden continued being a Grade-A D.

Camden believes in cutting out all distractions. No friends, no family, no partner.

Not just with Bode, but apparently all firefighters. He was just as abrupt interrupting Eve’s reunion with her ex as he was shutting down Bode and Gabs mid-conversation.

We get it, after a past experience like his. Losing fellow firefighters, including a blood brother, can’t be easy.

But that doesn’t mean you should give up on life. Or try to go through it alone.

What kind of life is that to live? That’s basically been Bode’s entire adulthood. Prison is a lonely place, especially if you’re estranged from everyone you know outside those walls.

Now that Bode is out of prison, he’s trying to get back to a normal life. That includes a career of fighting fires with his family and friends, a place of his own, and a partner.

For three seasons, we’ve experienced the torture of the on-again/off-again mess of Bode and Gabriela’s relationship.

Gabriela’s already turned Bode down for a relationship in nearly every episode this season. But she doesn’t mind using him for her carnal desires.

But after the events of Fire Country Season 3 Episode 6, it seems like Bode is tired of things only being physical. He’s ready for more and if Gabriela isn’t ready to be that, a future won’t be possible.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

I’ve received hate for not being a fan of their relationship, but I stand by my decision.

Gabriela is not good for Bode. And he’s not good for her.

I will continue to pray to the TV lords that the show will find its true path of love for Gabriela and Jake. They were too cute together in Fire Country Season 1 until Bode crashed the relationship.

Now that Jake is starting to consider moving on after Cara’s death and Gabriela is single, they should give things a second chance. He even offered her his spare room.

If Gabriela doesn’t implode everything by doing the stupid thing that the episode cliffhanger implied.

An angry woman doing tequila shots across the bar from a hot rebel firefighter spells trouble any day.

How would things work out if Gabriela hooks up with Camden? Would there be more strain between him and Bode after their altercations during the eagle fire?

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

We know Camden isn’t worried about making friends. But does he mind enemies? Is he the type of guy to sleep with the woman he told his cadet to leave alone, just to get back at Bode for choosing Station 42 and his family over him?

Casey still has one more episode to finish out his character introduction and lead up to his potential Fire Country: Surfside spinoff. Be sure to check out our Fire Country Season 3 Episode 7 spoilers to find out more.

While this episode dealt with the heroic rescue of baby birds, Casey’s final episode could bring back Sheriff Mickey Fox as Station 42 deals with a hostage crisis.

Speaking of last episodes, we hope this won’t be the only time we see the dedicated park ranger who risked her life to save the baby eagles.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

It was awesome to find out she had a past with Eve.

I’ve been jonesing to see more of Eve’s backstory and finally, Fire Country Season 3 has delivered.

Not only are we learning more about her past, like growing up on a ranch, but we’ve also met her brother and saw a happy reunion. Now for her parents.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 6 gave us more Eve-centered story line by introducing a past flame and hinting at the potential for another reunion. It would be great to see the show give someone besides Sharon and Vince a happily ever after.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Jake didn’t get his with Cara. Manny had his temporary fling with Faye Stone — but it didn’t last long. And now it seems Bode won’t get his forever with Gabriela.

However, there is still very much the potential for Bode to start something fresh with fellow firefighter James.

I’ve been obsessed with James since she arrived on the show and gave Bode a healthy dose of competition. Their repertoire has been refreshing to watch and I’ve loved the dynamic.

She’s the female version of 24k and her luster has been pulling at Bode like Davey Jones’ treasure calls to a pirate.

James may have a long-distance relationship, but it’s obvious to everyone that she and Bode have a special kind of magic. They spark naturally, without doing anything to ignite the flame.

Gabriela certainly noticed the chemistry while the couple sat next to each other at the bar and shared in the joy of the eagles being born.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

And Audrey got along well with Sharon, which is something you would want from a potential romantic interest. Well, after Audrey shattered Sharon’s mood by suggesting she’s about to go into menopause, that is.

Let’s hear some feedback, fanatics.

How did you like seeing James shadowing Sharon? Did she do an okay job of calling the shots? And was she in the right for snapping at her boss after Sharon made her handle the emergency situation?

Weigh in on your thoughts for the episode. How are you liking Camden Casey? How about Bode’s future now that he’s out of prison and on the road to getting his life on track?

Both Vince and Camden told Bode he has to choose what type of firefighter to be — a hardass with no life other than firefighting, or a badass firefighter dedicated to a full life with a crew, family, town, and friends. Who will he become?

Don’t forget to cast your vote for who Bode should end up with — Gabriela or Audrey.

