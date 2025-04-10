Found’s Danielle Savre Teases Lena’s Loyalty, Playing Zack Morris’ Unhinged Sister & Juicy Sneak Peek

One thing Found knows how to do is to deliver some delicious twists!

It’s exactly what happened when all the pieces fell into place, and we learned that Heather Tollins is none other than Sir’s sister, Lena.

It’s something Danielle Savre skirted around when we spoke to her last.

Fortunately, TV Fanatic caught up with her again.

When we weren’t erupting into giggle fits, we managed to discuss all the details about Heather or, rather, Lena’s twisted loyalty to her brother, how she could be a formidable foe to M&A, and, yes, we fangirled over her playing Zack Morris’ sister.

Is Lena a victim or an antagonist? We delve into that and much more.

Check out our interview and an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s MUST-WATCH new episode below!

First, I have to ask: How does it feel now that you can say you’re related to Zack Morris?

Oh my God, I’ve been wanting to say that, but I thought it would sound too cheesy! [Laughs]

It’s okay. I will be cheesy for you!

Someone asked, and I didn’t want to say it because I thought it was too cheesy. No, I love it because that was my first reaction. Mark-Paul Gosselaar opened the door and said, “Hi, sister,” and I was like, “Oh my God, I’m Zack Morris’ sister.”

You and MPG have such great natural chemistry. Did it come easily? What’s been your experience playing this role where you’re more sinister than Sir? He’s even afraid of you.

Yeah, I’m more; what’s the word I’m trying to think of? She’s just more erratic and spontaneous. You don’t know what will come out of Heather, but her whole goal and motivation is to protect her brother.

It’s interesting because it feels like he wasn’t scared that she would hurt him. His fear is that she’s going to hurt Gabby.

You’re getting into my next question. I was curious about Heather’s motivations regarding her brother.

Yeah, my goal is always to protect my brother. He raised me to be the way. Basically, I’m a version of Gabby, who was under Hugh’s control for my whole life.

A part of me just wants to protect Hugh, but I am completely manipulated. I believe everything he says and that Gabby is the villain.

Lena is erratic, scary, and dangerous. At times, she doesn’t even fully know what she’s going to do. She just knows she has to protect her brother at all costs. And if that means ruining her own life and taking down a bunch of people, she’ll do what has to be done.

It’s so interesting because she was totally under the radar, and no one would’ve been onto her at all.

But Lena essentially chooses one brother over the other. She chose Sir over Christian. But Sir, as we know, always chooses Gabby. Will that catch up to either of them and backfire a bit?

Yeah. She’s just so manipulated.

Imagine if Gabby had been under Hugh’s control for 18 years. What would she look like? That’s basically Lena. There’s a world where there could have been multiple variations of what could’ve been, but she’s Hugh’s soldier, will do anything for him, and completely believes his lies.

Lena thinks he’s innocent. For her, it’s “How dare Gabby say that my brother kept her kidnapped. She chose to be with my brother because my brother’s amazing.

I was calling her unhinged Heather.

That’s the word I was thinking of; I couldn’t recall it earlier. She is completely unhinged.

She has some interesting methods, too. I was conflicted here. But did she really have feelings for Trent, or was she using him? Both maybe?

She went into it with a goal of “I need to get information. I need to help my brother, and this is the easiest angle.” She went for it with a disguise of what she would accomplish and then realized, “Oh, I have feelings for this person.”

It’s harder to see that just because we didn’t get to see their relationship play out on camera. It shouldn’t; the show is about missing children. But the way I built it is she started to really have feelings for him, which complicated things. Now she’s just trying to convince Trent that her brother’s innocent and Gabby’s not so great.

Lena isn’t trying to use Trent as this tool anymore to get her brother out. She’s actually trying to convince him that Gabby’s bad — “You can see that I’m right.” A part of her is having that battle in herself. She’s starting to question her loyalty to her brother and her commitment.

Not fully yet, but subconsciously, she’s really questioning what is really going on here. Not “Am I wrong?” But more “What am I missing?

She’s having feelings for someone she’s probably never had before. She lived in a conditional household where she had to do what her brother wanted, and now she has feelings for a man she never had, and it’s very confusing for her.

It’s various shades of gray. We see different forms of captivity in all the characters. It’s such a large spectrum, which is really interesting. So it’s exciting that we could see that with Lena, too.

That’s a great observation that I didn’t really realize. Everyone was essentially kidnapped and missing at one point. And in Lena’s reality, how similar is she to the people of M&A than others?

Hey, if they took Jamie in, they could have taken her in too!

But she’s definitely more like a formidable foe. I know the upcoming episode is titled “Missing While Heather,” but Lena seems the type to put up a hell of a fight, not disappear.

She’s a feisty one, for sure! [Laughs]

We are at that impasse where you wonder, could she be more on the side of M&A, or will she decide to be more on the side of her brother? It’s interesting. But it’s good that that’s there like she could go either way and even you’re picking up on that.

What can you tease for us without getting in trouble about what’s coming up? What are you most excited for the audience to see?

I’m excited for the audience to see the dynamic between brother and sister without those constraints. Before, they were hiding everything and being secretive. Now that the secret’s out, it’s kind of nice to see how things are going to unravel.

I’m excited for that and for people to see the extremes and the extent to which Lena will go to protect her brother because she will go there. And people will see the dynamic shift between her and Gabby, too.

What does that mean, and where will it leave us with them? Like you said, Gabby has so much compassion for all of her victims. Will she view Lena as a victim? Or will she view Lena as an enemy? Only time will tell us as it all unravels. Yeah, I’m so excited about that.

I love the idea of these two women playing off each other. They’re interesting foils.

Thank you for taking the time with me today. You’re such a ball of positive energy. You gave me so much, it was great!

It was great. I talked so fast—that’s the problem. Sometimes, I make no sense. But thank you for reminding me that I played Zack Morris’s sister.

You get to put that on your resume now!

I was about to say that’s going on in the resume. I played Zack Morris’s sister!

We edited this interview for length and clarity.

Danielle Savre may be onto something about Lena’s conflicted feelings about Trent and her loyalty to her brother. This certainly seems to be the case during a key moment in the episode.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek below to see what we mean!

An all-new (and definitely must-see) episode of Found airs tonight at 10/9c on NBC!

As always, we’ll have you covered here at TV Fanatic.

How do you feel about the Lena/Heather twist? What are you most excited about for tonight? Let’s hear your thoughts below!

