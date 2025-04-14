Found Season 2 Episode 19 Teases New Sir Mystery; Who Is He Working For?

Critic's Rating: 3.5 / 5.0

3.5

Why do the Feds have Sir?

Just when it feels like we’ve resolved one mystery or arc, Found Season 2 Episode 19 introduces another one, as the lingering question after the hour is what deal did Sir strike to get whisked away to the cushier confinements of federal prison?

On the plus, while Jamie had a rough introduction, he’s slowly becoming an endearing addition to the team.

Found’s Missing Persons Case Was the Least Interesting Part of the Hour

I have to be honest with you guys: if not for the fact that I literally had a full Found Season 2 Episode 19 Recap I wrote to keep up with the hour, I wouldn’t have remembered anything about this case otherwise.

We had two siblings, one of whom was dying, at odds with each other over whether or not their father was alive. Larissa Dias Martin starred as Allison, and it took me a minute to place her. While many may recognize her from When Calls the Heart, I remembered that she’s been in more than a few Lifetime movies.

In fact, I just watched her in Yoga Teacher Killer. She was also in Family Pictures and the late Anne Heche’s final film, Girl in Room 13. It was so great to see her in something again.

But aside from that, I admittedly didn’t have much interest nor investment in the case, Henry’s shady dealings, his fake death, and the siblings clashing over what type of man he was.

However, it was a relief that he showed up in time to donate his kidney to his son, Austin, and that he was willing to die to save his son. That’s enough for some “feels.”

Outside of that, it was the workings of M&A that made the case more interesting. Jamie has made himself quite comfortable at the office, hasn’t he? He just helps himself to almost everything, makes moves as if he’s been clocked in at work there for most of his life, and he’s such a little shit with Gabi.

I say that more affectionately now. While Jamie still has some boundary issues, he has a fascinating connection with Gabi, often stemming from their similar situations, that makes him enjoyable to catch. I say that begrudgingly.

Jamie and Gabi’s Parallels Come Together and Finally Work

Jamie has grown on me, and I didn’t think that was possible, so I couldn’t help snickering when he agreed to do this case as if his word even meant anything and called Gabi out on dismissing Allison. He’s right that if anyone understands the perspective of someone like Allison, he and Gabi do.

The Gabi/Jamie parallels are actually quite interesting when Found leans into them, and it makes their one-on-one scenes special. If anyone can help Jamie through some things as he continues to adjust, it’s Gabi. Maybe that’s why he was drawn to her in his own way, too.

Interestingly, it was through listening to Jamie that Trent maybe had his first epiphany about the complexities of loving and hating someone at the same time. Jamie’s description of grappling with these complicated feelings with Carrie is almost exactly what it’s like with Gabi and Sir.

Trent never seemed to consider that perspective, and you can tell in that moment with Jamie, something perhaps clicked. The question is if he and Gabi will ever have a proper discussion about that.

One thing Found can fudge is a follow-up, and it seems like we’re on the path toward Trent realizing the extent of his feelings for Gabi again, and maybe they’ll lead us toward something more substantial.

Personally, after the first half of Found Season 2, I can’t envision a pathway toward the two of them ever being a legitimate couple. Trent, while truly in love with Gabi, tried to put her in prison and lacked a fundamental understanding of trauma victims.

But alas, there could be some progress on that front, and he also seemed to roll with the punches, especially as he’s under investigation because of his connection to Lena.

Jamie is Clicking Into Place at M&A

It was mostly a Jamie-heavy hour.

We had flashbacks to some key moments in his life with Carrie, and they were illuminating. The moment with his seventh birthday gave us some context as to why he was so evil to Margaret when he first met her.

this whole time, he genuinely believed that Margaret didn’t want him and said that on his birthday, all because of Carrie’s manipulation of that phone call. It was enough to make Jamie commit to Carrie for a while.

But then we got to the day that Margaret found Jamie, when Carrie was telling him that she was giving up their house and her whole life so she could buy a place near his university so they could still be together. Carrie was a Stage Five clinger, and it finally hit Jamie how unstable she was.

Their interaction during that scene was fascinating because Carrie was manipulating him with her emotions, lashing out in fear that he would betray her and sharing that she “saved him” from Margaret.

But Jamie was manipulative back in a way that was both unsettling and a great peek into how these are learned behaviors and trauma responses.

Jamie and Margaret Take a Necessary Step Forward After Putting It Off Too Long

The hour also delivered some much-needed tension and resolution between Margaret and Jamie. Since his return, we’ve seen Margaret make herself small, too desperate in her desire to ensure that he doesn’t leave her, that she doesn’t properly get to express how she felt or how he was hurting her.

She needed to get her feelings off her chest, and I’m so glad she got around to it. He had something to chew on, as he recognized the disconnect in his showing Carrie so much grace when he kept learning how terrible she was but still gave Margaret such a hard time.

In Jamie’s defense, he spent 13 years with Carrie and her lies. He remembers more time with her than he does Margaret.

Maybe now that he has Margaret’s journals and can read about the state she was in all those years, it’ll be the key to his letting go of Carrie for good.

But he took an important first step in helping Trent. Carrie wants him to give up Margaret and choose her, but that’s not going to happen.

I am curious when Margaret will get around to contacting her ex-husband and daughters, though. She was that close to reaching out to him at the hospital, and I’m curious what that reunion may look like.

Gabi Unlocks New and Deeper Sir Trauma

Gabi’s Sir trauma continues, and you’ll never catch me speaking ill of Dhan and Gabi and their special bond. It’s my favorite dynamic of the entire series, and it means so much to me.

I loved that she was having all of this anxiety about stepping foot in prison but wouldn’t share it, and Dhan knew anyway and was by her side when she needed it most at the prison.

You’ll have to rip Dhabi from my cold fingertips. They’re so special to me.

Naturally, Gabi was torn up over her failure to believe in or help Christian when he needed it, and it’s sad that it’s one more thing for her to beat herself up over.

But I’m glad she gave him a proper funeral with the rest of M&A there. Didn’t Christian have a family, though? I found that a bit weird, but whatever.

Sir is Working with the Feds, But How? Why?

Maybe Lena isn’t nearly as unhinged as we thought if she didn’t mean to kill her brother and even tried to keep him from going over the edge.

But it could be where that was the thing that made her snap for good. Trauma has some serious effects, and Lena carries a lot of trauma, too.

Shockingly, we got an answer to Sir’s sudden disappearance at the top of the hour when he showed up at the funeral briefly to pay his respects to his brother. Evidently, the Feds have him, and it’s a need to know bases where neither Gabi nor Trent has access to him or his whereabouts.

But what could Sir have to make himself so valuable? We know he has lots of knowledge about the criminal underbelly, which is why he was useful to Gabi as she solved cases. But do we think it has to do with Trent Sr and why he keeps pressing Trent about legacy?

It would explain why Trent isn’t in the know. What are your theories, Found Fanatics? Let’s hear them below!

