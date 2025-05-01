Found Season 2 Episode 20 Stretches M&A Thin and Potentially Leaves Gabi in Danger

Critic's Rating: 3.7 / 5.0

Lena is diabolical.

She didn’t even need to be in Found Season 2 Episode 20, and she’s made us feel her presence.

The question is, did she really take Gabi, or is this some ruse to rile up Sir so he can actually do something about his unhinged sister?

Found Spins Wheels Ahead of the Finish Line

We’re winding down in the season, and Found Season 2 has been relatively strong.

Every week, they take us on a wild ride and leave us clamoring for more. We desperately want to reach conclusions about some of the biggest arcs and get to know our favorite characters a bit more.

At the end of a season, sometimes a series can spin on its wheels, and we feel that during this installment.

In many ways, it felt like filler, gearing us up for an epic final couple of installments. When we get there, I’m sure it’s going to be great. I can’t wait to see it.

But as we all wait to hear news about Found‘s renewal, I can safely say that this series needs to return for a third season.

Found Season 3 Can Come Out Swinging With a Slightly Smaller Episode Count to Tighten Storytelling

It’s far too important and special to me to lose, and I do not want to part with these stories and the important storytelling happening here.

But it also benefits from a smaller episode count order. For a series that manages to jam so much into a season, over 20 episodes is too much for this story, and it requires tighter storytelling.

I’d happily take 12-16 episodes of Found and have them constantly firing on all cylinders, rather than the series having too many episodes they know what to do with when telling their stories.

It would prevent certain arcs from dragging on a hair too long and force the series to focus more on its characters, who may still need more development.

Because, in hindsight, an installment like this feels like we didn’t get too much happening to advance the plot that much, especially if those final moments were a bit of a fakeout.

Margaret Usurps the Jamie Arc Too Much

We finally concluded the arc with Carrie, and I’m glad Jamie and Margaret had some closure.

It was worrisome that the woman was still out in the wind, fixated on Jamie.

Unfortunately, Found missed something in not focusing on that a bit more because it went back to Margaret.

Using Carrie’s real son was smart and effective, and I appreciated that aspect. I also loved that Margaret could reassure that young man that he wasn’t at fault for any of that.

But the nagging issue that loomed over all of this and the Jamie arc at large was Margaret’s refusal to tell her ex-husband or daughters about Jamie’s return, even when it posed a threat to them.

Keeping people in the dark doesn’t protect them; it can cause more harm and pain.

What I enjoy about Margaret as a character is how supremely flawed she is, and I embrace television’s ability to show that in female characters.

It doesn’t make her any less frustrating as a character to watch, however. As much as I can sympathize with Margaret’s pain, it’s irksome that she centers hers so much.

The Jamie/Margaret Arc Loses Something in Taking Too Long to Bring the Other Family In

It’s difficult to view her actions regarding Jamie as anything but selfish here. Darryl and the girls are nothing but footnotes in the story of this broken family that experienced such trauma and loss, and as time goes on, this becomes a glaring issue for this arc.

The moment Jamie himself brought up that Margaret needed to tell Darryl, it became even more agitating than it already was that Margaret still didn’t.

Her prioritizing Jamie over all other aspects of her life and family is a hard pill to swallow sometimes, and this was another case of that. Her reasoning for avoiding telling Darryle boiled down to her hurt that he didn’t want to be with her anymore when they learned the boy police found wasn’t Jamie.

How does Margaret get to put Jamie exclusively above her entire family, but Darryl is the bad guy for putting the rest of his family above Margaret and her grief?

Who else was going to raise the girls? It’s a bit frustrating that Darryl can read as the bad guy in Margaret’s story for remembering that their entire world couldn’t stop in Jamie’s absence.

Now, it makes it feel like Margaret is selfish in wanting to keep Jamie to herself, and also that she’s punishing Darryl.

I’m assuming that Margaret called Darryl right before the press conference. Still, goodness, it’s awful that he barely got a chance to process anything before he showed up there to comfort Margaret after the police carted Carrie away.

He should’ve known sooner, and the girls should’ve, too. If Jamie hadn’t shared how much he needed his family to feel whole and was vulnerable with his mother about his own mental health struggles and cutting, would she have still kept this secret?

Ren Was a Scene-Stealer and a Strong Case with Solid Representation

The ultimate scene-stealer of the hour was Ren. I loved the actor and what he brought to the role, and this case was special because it embodied what Found and M&A are all about when it comes to cases.

Because there were so many other plots, the case didn’t feel as if it got the priority it deserved, even within the installment — something Ren pointed out.

But that’s why he was such a great character, and every bit of the case on its own was so good.

We had two people with Down Syndrome pushing boundaries on how people perceive them, their intellect, and their ability to love and hold happy, healthy lives, pursue careers, and start families.

Even Diane’s parents were guilty of invalidating her choices and autonomy and subjected her to the microaggressions that people with disabilities face.

The Inspiring Case with Ren and Diane Had a Happy Ending

They wanted their baby to be the same as she always was when she was a grown woman who wanted an independent, happy life.

It wasn’t comforting to see how things spiraled with Tom and Sadie. This woman couldn’t handle the fact that Tom helped Diane get pregnant. You can tell she only indulged in being friends with Diane and Ren because of Tom.

But it was all fake and disingenuous. Ugh, I loathe people like that. And this woman goes out of her way to drug Diane and force her to lose her baby. It sheds light on exactly the type of erasure and cruelty people like Diane and Ren face from society.

When it was no longer convenient, Sadie treated her like she was disposable trash and less than a person. It sickened me, but I’m so glad it had the best result.

However, I wish we had so much more with those cases. It deserved more prominence.

But the Sir and Lena drama of all took up a lot of narrative space as well.

Lena’s Presence Looms as Found’s Biggest Threat and Wild Card

Naturally, Lena knew how to get to Gabi and also not piss off her brother. She strategically chose which of Gabi’s clients to go after while putting M&A in a tizzy and having them stretch resources to protect them all.

It’s a situation that lets Dhan shine in doing what he does best: protecting.

I’ll never gush about that man and how seriously he takes this position. He’s always a soldier, just with a new cause, and he’ll do anything to protect Gabi and whatever extends from her.

I had the pleasure of speaking to the talented Karan Oberoi about this and more, and it just reaffirmed why I adore this character so much, let alone Dhan and Gabi’s dynamic.

It’s just so special.

Dhan tapped into his connections with the FBI, which extended to the manhandling of Sir, and it led to Gabi and Sir having another confrontation where she realized that Sir wasn’t helping her this whole time because of redemption.

Did Lena Really Take Gabi?

Maybe Gabi was still trying to see some semblance of good in Sir, but the truth is, he only does things for selfish reasons, and helping Gabi with cases didn’t give him purpose; it just put him in proximity to her.

It was a sobering reality for Gabi, but that’s also why I believe that the only way to get Sir to cooperate was if he believed Lena had directly harmed Gabi in some way.

Did Lena take Gabi, or are they just playing their best hand right now, knowing that Gabi is the key to manipulating Sir?

I want to believe it’s the latter!

Over to you, Found Fanatics. What are your theories and thoughts? Does anyone even read these?

