Found Season 2 Episode 22’s Finale Leaves Gabi and Sir’s Fates Intertwined

Critic's Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

4.5

In many ways, Gabi and Sir’s fates remain intertwined as things come full circle.

We have a bittersweet conclusion as Found Season 2 Episode 22 wraps up the season, leaving us longing for more.

And with Found’s cancellation of FOR BASKETBALL leaving a bad taste in the mouth, it’s deeply hurtful that we won’t see Gabi, Sir, and M&A’s future, assuming no one else picks up this series.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

The only tall, hot man I want to see racing across the screen come Fall is Dhan, preferably chasing after Gabi and solving cases, not playing basketball.

As a devoted lover of Dhan, I ache at the thought that we won’t get more stories about him.

There’s much story to tell, and the hour sets the groundwork for Found Season 3 to be Dhan’s season.

They’ve fed us all these little details about his experience with captivity, and during this installment, we saw the man he holds responsible for it.

Amid everything with Lena and trying to track down Jamie, Millins brought a blast from the past to M&A’s door when Mike, the recovering addict whose actions resulted in Dhan’s three-year captivity, arrived seeking help finding his wife Desiree.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Found has sometimes struggled this season with balancing the larger arcs with its cases of the week. Sometimes, they push for the latter when the other storylines are big enough to sustain an episode.

In this case, finding Desiree amid the Jamie saga at least felt like an attempt to set up Dhan’s reunion with Mike and how that affects him moving forward.

It also gave the other characters something to do since, in hindsight, Lacey and Zeke would have otherwise disappeared or fallen into the background without it.

Given Found’s predicament and my upset over losing it, delving into its pitfalls this season feels pointless and like small potatoes.

But sidelining Zeke and Lacey, especially the former, for most of the season and Dhan to some degree too, for this Margaret arc that dominates is where Found spun on its wheels a bit and grew cumbersome.

(https://www.tvfanatic.com/found-season-2-episode-22-finale-recap-missing-while-dying/)

The finale also spends a great deal of time on Margaret here to wrap up this arc and introduce the origin of M&A in a flashback that’s worth cherishing even for those who may have grown tired of them by this point in the game.

But this Desiree case gives us insight into Dhan. I stiffened when he socked Mike. But he powered through the case for Desiree, a woman he and Mike had known since Mike lost his first wife.

This case shades Mike more so we don’t just have Dhan’s perception to work with and get a sympathetic guy who has struggled in life.

If he fell into addiction around the time his wife was battling cancer, you can sympathize with that. And Desiree saving him makes their love story special.

The installment dismantled many of Dhan’s misconceptions of Mike, and it feels crucial to his healing. By the episode’s end, he hasn’t forgiven Mike, but he’s made progress.

(https://www.tvfanatic.com/found-season-2-episode-22-finale-recap-missing-while-dying/)

Learning that Desiree was dying because her cancer had come back was heartbreaking, but it placed her actions into perspective.

And the twist with her mother was interesting enough. Ultimately, I’m glad Desiree is safe, has a fighting chance, and she and Mike are okay.

But, of course, the crux of the hour was saving Jamie.

Jamie has grown on me this season, and I genuinely enjoy his fresh energy on the team. Sometimes, it’s frustrating that it comes at the expense of other characters, but in the third season, I can see him as integral to their Found family.

Poor Darryl was trying to keep up with everything that was happening, and the reason Lena took their son again.

(https://www.tvfanatic.com/found-season-2-episode-22-finale-recap-missing-while-dying/)

He didn’t handle all the news well, and his pleading with Lena and the public without running it past anyone did no favors for them.

It was frustrating. But I’ve been willing to extend Darryl more grace than the narrative, and others may be, because his feelings aren’t much of a priority.

Even this installment was about Margaret taking a stand against her husband, proving to him that she’s strong, fierce, invaluable, brilliant, and not some weak, broken woman who allowed others to make her doubt herself.

Gabi quietly backs her throughout, reminding Darryl in all these little moments that Margaret is powerful and knows best.

Maybe some of Margaret’s lashing out at Darryl is warranted. She was in her domain and knew best. They give her more excellent moments to assert herself and her power.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

And Kelli Williams is remarkable as usual.

Her chilling moment of getting into Carrie’s head was great. And her press conference was a solid moment, too.

It still felt like Margaret got to assert herself and show her new family, including Jamie and M&A, off to Darryl. It was like she’d moved on.

I’m still conflicted about the prospect of Margaret essentially giving up one family for this one, and her warrior cries when this situation isn’t remotely black and white.

Margaret is a warrior, and I love her. I just never really saw her ex-husband as an obstacle or antagonist, so sometimes, I struggle with these moments in the narrative. Moments like Margaret chastising Darryl about trauma, for example, irked me because she and Darryl both share the trauma of losing their child.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Her lashing at him for calling Jamie his son would’ve landed better if she hadn’t spent all this time herself acting as if Jamie was only hers.

Her message to Jamie gave him the strength to fight Lena. And it did seem as if he could pull the trigger before Margaret and Gabi arrived.

I’ve spent much of the season discussing the parallels between Jamie and Gabi, and they landed here.

Gabi can talk him down because he knows she understands him. She would sacrifice herself because that’s who she is, and she would for Jamie.

Their dynamic is fascinating, and I’d love to see more of it in the third season of I’m still willing into Existence.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Gabi also uses that same ability to connect to Lena. She recognized her as Sir’s first victim and maybe the one who endured the most.

Because she experienced Sir predominantly, it meant she never learned about any other type of love to know that this one wasn’t healthy.

Found’s pacing didn’t give us enough time to dig into Lena enough and unpack all of these nuances.

But Danielle Savre has been amazing! I would love to see more of Lena and how she fares in the system.

She’s intelligent and formidable. She just never realized that her brother didn’t care about her the way he did Gabi and never would.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Which brings us to the end.

Gabi got Sir to admit to taking her and express his obsession with her.

They were words she would have needed to hear if she considered lying about what happened and taking the blame.

I thought she recorded the encounter, but it was about the truth for her. It still shocked me that everyone but Margaret followed Gabi’s decision.

But she still blindsided them by calling that press conference to confess.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

All of this has weighed on her all season. She’s grappled with her guilt, self-flagellated, and crucified herself.

She’s tried to martyr herself at every turn and opportunity, and she finally found her chance.

It didn’t matter that she stuck it to Sir, got the truth from him, or took down Lena. Saving Jamie, keeping her Found family intact, and earning forgiveness and grace from all who mattered didn’t help.

Hell, Trent went from loathing her for her actions to falling head over heels for her again, and telling her how much everyone (he) loves her.

But speaking to that rabbi, hearing Jamie talk about secrets, and the case with Desiree had her owning her truth and ready for the consequences.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

I hate to see this for Gabi. But it’s apparently what she needs to feel free, clean, and healed.

But the fallout will be like no other. It leaves me wanting more. I’m also wary of another season of this trauma survivor facing more judgment, this time on a national level.

It’s almost like Sir sensed in his bones that Gabi took her power back.

But I’d still love to know what happened to him in that cell. Did the other inmate, outraged about him taking and breaking the phone, harm him?

Was it someone else with an agenda? Did Lena arrange for it somehow after learning of her brother’s betrayal?

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Did Found dare to kill off Sir?

Sir and Gabi’s fates are still intertwined with this ending,, leaving us craving more.

I’m just not ready to let Found go. It’s too special a series. The message is too powerful, and it’s a time when we NEED it most.

I can’t think of a better time to tell these stories and put them in the spotlight.

This cast — I love it with my whole heart, and I’m not ready to say goodbye to them, or these characters.

I’ve poured my heart into these reviews all season, even when it felt like I was speaking into the void, all because this show has a special place in my heart.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

I sincerely hope that they’re shopping it around and it finds a new home somewhere. A streamer, Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, cable like TNT… I will follow Found anywhere.

I will find it anywhere. It just needs a proper chance and the chance to be saved like its characters, and this story has done.

Over to you, Found Fanatics. I’ve spoken my piece, now let me hear you. Let’s mourn together.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Grade Found Season 2 Episode 22! 5 Stars

4 Stars

3 Stars

2 Stars

1 Star Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Watch Found Online

Let’s keep the conversation going — it’s the only way the good stuff survives.

Say something in the comments, share if you’re moved to, and keep reading. Independent voices need readers like you.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.