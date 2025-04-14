Found Season 2 Episode 19 Recap: Missing While A Casualty

We’re back with a scene-by-scene recap and some fun commentary about Found Season 2 Episode 19, breaking down all the dramatic fun of this installment. You can also check out our Found Season 2 Episode 19 Review.

Is Jamie growing on us? Maybe so, yes, and he and Margaret working through some of their issues is a solid development of the hour. But, of course, it’s the Sir reveal that’s particularly engrossing.

Let’s dive into it!

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Apparently, there’s no rest for the wicked indeed, as Found opens with quite a shocking scene: someone mysterious waking Sir up out of his sleep and carting him away!

Excuse me, where are they going with my emotionally unhinged baddie? After a prison brawl and ass-kicking, he needs some rest.

We’re not finding out right now because we’re right into an opening shot of DC and back to the real Heather at M&A, staring at the photo of Lena in awe that she finally knows who the person who stole her identity is.

Real Heather is relieved because she’s spent years facing issues because people didn’t believe who she said she was due to identity theft. Poor woman, identity theft is the worst! No, seriously, please don’t do that, folks. It takes years to climb out from underneath the damage of someone stealing your identity.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Gabi tells Real Heather that she’ll be under protective custody for safety. They explain that Lena’s connection to Sir is at the center of this, and Heather recognizes them. Gabi seems to have flashbacks to the prison and is traumatized.

Margaret was getting out of the hospital when she heard that Jamie had stayed all night. She considered reaching out to her ex-husband but texted Jamie instead. He’s at Carrie’s house, studying the place, and he has flashbacks to his seventh birthday when Carrie throws him a party.

When he sees his mother calling on Carrie’s phone, she pretends to answer and further tries to cement her story that Margaret doesn’t want him anymore. Carrie is so SICK! This is unhinged!

Trent shows up at Carrie’s house and asks Jamie if he can help him out. He asks Jamie what he knows about Carrie’s biological son. He claims Carrie’s son died from a medical condition. Trent tells Jamie that Carrie’s biological son is still alive, and he was removed from her home for child maltreatment; she was labeled a danger to him.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Of course, this woman was awful to her biological son! Jamie is stunned and in denial, but I’m not. Poor kid. His whole life has been a lie. He gets a text and says that someone needs his help, so he needs to go. But is it to Margaret or M&A? We’ll see.

Margaret shows up at M&A because there’s too much going on, and she wants to help. DCPD is looking for both women. Jamie is back at M&A and brings Allison, a girl he met in the ER waiting room.

She says her father died, but she’s looking for more family, her father, who may not actually be dead. Allison only has her brother left, and he needs an organ.

Her father was allegedly never found in a building collapse. She says that she saw her father in the crowd breaking with pride when she graduated.

Jamie accepts the case on their behalf. Gabi reprimands Jamie for taking the case on their behalf as the two of them have a heated debate. He knows what it’s like for Allison and points out that so does Gabi. She relents, especially when Zeke finds information about Henry, the father.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

He was in debt, and the FCC was on his case, so this could be a reason why Henry has remained missing.

Gabi and Jamie still battle it out over this case, which is kind of hilarious. The kid has spunk. But Lacey weasels her way out of going to Zeke’s to help with the case, thereby going with Margaret instead, while Margaret backs her, saying she’d feel better if Jamie was at Zeke’s with Carrie still on the run.

Trent comes in and shares that after the second autopsy, they can conclude that someone murdered Christian. He shows a simulation of how Christian’s death happened. They may have had a heated argument, and Christian went over the ledge. It may be an accident, and Lena tried to pull him back over.

Gabi feels horrible that they treated Christian like a suspect, but Trent reminds her that it’s not her fault. She tells him to talk to Sir about killing Christian, and he tells her that she needs protection, which she doesn’t want anyone directly tailing her, but agrees to other forms.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Margaret and Lacey talk to Austin, who is quite charming and in good spirits despite dying. He doesn’t buy into his father being alive still and thinks it’s his sister struggling with grief. He also feels like his sister put their father on a pedestal.

Gabi heads into another prison, and she’s suffering from some anxiety at the thought of being in prison again. She thought she was going in alone, but when she got there, Dhan was already waiting for her. He couldn’t let her go into another prison by herself.

Dhabi is EVERYTHING TO ME. I LOVE THEM SO MUCH. Dhan is the best.

Gabi speaks to an inmate and tries to get information about Henry. They said he was a fake family man and garbage. He owed this loan shark $500K. The loan shark threatened Henry’s life and his family if Henry didn’t pay up. He started receiving payments anonymously after the building collapsed until fairly recently.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

The Loan shark said that Henry had his hands in a lot of pockets and stole from many people.

Jamie seems put off that he’s stuck with Zeke and makes some comments about how things aren’t going well for him and Lacey. He also keeps commenting on Zeke’s agoraphobia, and Zeke has to remind him that at M&A, they don’t judge each other for their traumas.

It seems to get through to Jamie, who starts opening up about Carrie and how conflicted he feels. He can’t reconcile Carrie hurting him when she loves him, but it’s something Zeke is familiar with, and Jamie susses out that Zeke never told his family who took him and wonders why.

Zeke gets an alert and finds out that Henry’s boss fired him before the building collapsed, so he wasn’t anywhere near there. They pull Henry’s boss back in so Gabi can confront him. He said he told a story and covered for Henry’s family but also, primarily because that story was better than admitting that Henry stole a million from him. He doesn’t know where Henry is, though.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Allison confronts Lacey and Margaret about talking to Austin and is shocked when she learns that her father is in financial debt and other things.

They figured out that her mother was paying off her father’s debt until she died, and then Austin took over.

Lacey shows up at Zeke’s place with evidence, and things are awkward enough between them that Jamie, who is such a delightful little shit in this episode, snarkily says he has to go to the bathroom. I take back approximately half the bad things I’ve ever said about Jamie. Only half, though.

While they were talking, Jamie left the house to meet Trent. Jamie doesn’t want Trent to tell Margaret that Carrie’s son is still alive. Jamie claims he doesn’t recognize any of the other locations on a sheet Trent gives him.

He is worried about Trent hurting Carrie. He explains to Trent the complexities of loving and hating someone at the same time, not being able to separate the manipulation from the truth, and tells Trent that it’s a good thing that he never has to experience something like that.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Could Trent FINALLY have better insight and understanding into Gabi, the woman he claims to love, and her whole dynamic with Sir? It took a teenager to point out the obvious.

Gabi comes in when Austin and Allison are arguing. Austin’s health declines again, and Allison kicks them off the case.

Jamie is frustrated that they’re off the case, and it hits too close to home that his parents lie. He storms out, and when Margaret follows him, he tells her about Carrie’s son being alive.

They argue because Margaret finally lets it all out about how hurtful it has been that Jamie keeps trying to find reasons to forgive Carrie and excuse her, but he doesn’t extend her any of that grace, understanding, or anything.

He mentions the phone call when he was seven, and she explains what really happened. Margaret needed this moment to release her thoughts. It has to be cathartic, and this was long overdue.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Gabi visits Trent at work and hands over the case with Allison and her father, hoping that maybe he can look into it since she kicked M&A off the case. He agrees, but he shares that he’s under investigation because of his involvement with Lena. He reassures Gabi that it’s not her fault because she feels like it is.

They mention that talking to Sir is an issue. They’ve taken Sir somewhere else, and people need clearance to speak to him. Not even Gabi can see him now or know where he is.

They find out that Caroline, the kids’ mother, knew that Henry was alive and that she begged him to come home to give Austin an organ. They don’t want to have to break it to these two that their mother was lying to them, too.

Gabi does a press conference seeking a donor for Austin. She drops the nicknames that Henry used to call them, hoping it will lure Henry out.

Margaret talks to Jamie on the park bench. She admits that she had a fantasy of what she thought it would be like when they reunited. Margaret says she gets that for 13 years, Jamie only had Carrie’s side of what happened. She gives Margaret her journals from that time period that she wrote about on bad days and holidays.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

He immediately opens up to the seventh birthday entry, which is a raw, painful entry about how much she misses him and how she’ll never stop looking for him.

Henry and his boss are fighting in the waiting room of the hospital. He showed up to give his son his kidney. They both get rushed into the OR. Austin’s transplant went well, and he’s doing okay.

Gabi sits with Henry, the father, who had unexpected complications. He thanks Gabi for what she did for his children. His boss put all of his debts on Henry after he died, and now the police know about that.

While Henry is talking to Gabi, he dies. She has to tell his children his last words he was trying to say. She breaks the news to them.

At M&A, Jamie brings the photo of Henry to Gabi as he doesn’t know where to put it. She says she won’t tell the kids about their mother.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Jamie calls Carrie using the emergency phone number that was taped under the table. She’s upset about losing Jamie and feels like Margaret turned him against her. Carrie says she’ll tell Jamie where she is if he agrees to choose her over Margaret.

We flashback to the recent past when Jamie is watching the press conference for the missing infant and sees Margaret there. Carrie comes into his room and says that she’s giving up everything so she can move to an apartment near his campus, and he’ll still get to stay with her.

Clingy mom, much? She freaks out about him not wanting to be with her, and he manipulates her by reassuring her that he loves her and wants to take care of her one day, and he’ll keep his secret. It was four hours before they found Jamie. He must’ve finally had enough.

Jamie is helping Trent track down Carrie. He has to wait for her car.

Trent and Jamie are with the siblings; they’re holding a funeral for their father, and they realize that he had a condition where he would’ve died from donating his kidney.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

The others from M&A are holding a funeral for Christian. Gabi speaks about how he was a good guy and deserved better.

A black SUV pulls up, and Sir steps out, handcuffed. He’s wearing a suit, and he looks on at the funeral for Christian. He says goodbye to his brother before they usher him back in the car.

Dhan realizes that Sir made himself valuable to the Feds, and they have him now. now, they have to figure out what kind of deal he struck.

