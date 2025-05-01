Found Season 2 Episode 20 Recap: Missing While Independent

You know the drill, my lovelies.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Jamie goes through and reads all of Margaret’s journals and has a strong reaction to seeing just how much Margaret cared about him. He’s at the bus station waiting to see Carrie, hoping they’ll trap her.

Margaret, Trent, and Gabi are all there waiting to see if Carrie shows up, while Gabi gets a phone call and takes off. One of her former clients has been poisoned with rat poison. She says that a woman named Lena did it.

A young girl gives Jamie a cup that says Judas on it, and it’s clear that Carrie figured out what he was doing and feels betrayed. Margaret reassures Jamie that it’s fine, but Carrie is dangerous.

Jamie tells Margaret that it may be time to call his father and warn the rest of the family about Carrie and her danger.

Margaret doesn’t want to put them in danger and seems reluctant to tell her husband and daughters. At this point, it’s more dangerous for them not to know anything, and Margaret is selfish about Jamie.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

They overhear a man with Down Syndrome, Ren, searching for his wife, and Margaret and Jamie offer to help him.

Dhan, Gabi, and Zeke go to work trying to save as many of their clients as possible, since they face danger because of Lena.

Ren shows up and is looking for Diane, his wife. But he gets frustrated when he can tell that they didn’t realize he was coming and forgot they were going to help him. He doesn’t want to be a charity case.

There’s a disturbance at the bus station, and Gabi and Trent rush there thinking it’s Carrie, but it’s Ren. The person working there wants him out because he’s looking for his wife.

Ren’s friends are grateful that Gabi was there and went to work helping out. She takes on the case.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Gabi also learns that another one of her clients was targeted, but Dhan got there in time to save them from more poison.

Gabi feels she has to do what Lena wants, clear Sir’s name. She says she wants to meet with Sir to get him to tell Lena to stand down. Dhan doesn’t want to do that, but Gabi insists.

Dhan promises to take it all on, protecting clients.

Sir is meeting with the FBI handler and has some demands that he knows they want to meet in order to get him to assist with cases.

Margaret observes that Ren’s friends, Tom and Sadie, are withholding information. They share that Diane’s parents didn’t want him to be with Ren and were planning to start a family. The team pieces together that Diane is pregnant.

They also notice that Tom is holding out on something.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

They observe that Ren is meticulous and keeps many details. He was trying to be a DC police officer, but he was rejected because of his Down Syndrome.

Zeke finds footage of Diane at the bus station, and they learn she was a whistleblower.

They also catch footage of Diane at the police station the night before. Diane was crying. She wanted to convince someone to hire Ren, and the beat cop said he’d never be a cop. Gabi is pissed at the comment.

Ren shares that a server was mean to him and Diane at the restaurant, which is another lead they look into when trying to determine what happened with Diane.

They also hear that the poisoned food had a lethal dose of rat poison, so Lena is escalating.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Dhan meets with his FBI friend and gives him some information about Jamie’s DNA results. He says that Sir wants to sit down with Gabi and that he can extend resources to help look after all the rest of M&A’s clients.

They sit down to talk to Diane’s parents, who don’t like Ren because he took their daughter away from her safe place, and it seems like they can’t handle their daughter being more independent and worry about her.

They drew the line at them having a special needs kid. The couple slip up, saying that Ren is infertile, which leads them back to Tom. He helped the two have a kid by giving them his sperm. Tom didn’t tell his girlfriend, though, and he regretted not thinking it through more.

He hasn’t told Sadie, and he was sure she’ll be upset about it.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Gabi joins Jamie and Lacey at another lead. The coworker said she was sorry about a minor incident with Diane, but she didn’t know where she was.

They searched Tom’s phone and found Ren’s phone underneath the seat. But apparently, there wasn’t anything there when Trent interrogated him. He met with Diane and talked to her about his regrets, but she left.

Gabi feels like she’s not doing enough, and Dhan reassures her and then tells her about the deal with Sir. She goes to do that, telling Sir about Lena attacking her clients.

But when he shares who Lena attacked, it’s the clients Sir doesn’t care about, so he doesn’t help. Sir tells her it’s her or nothing and that the rest of the firm can burn to the ground for all he cares. He’ll only give her Lena if she gives him what he wants.

He only worked those cases for her.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Jamie talks to Margaret about her journal and how she felt like she was falling and no one was there to catch her. He admits that he thought he wasn’t worthy of all the pain his disappearance caused, and shares that he used to cut himself.

Margaret again reassures him that he didn’t cause anyone pain, but he fears that this is one of the real reasons Margaret doesn’t want to talk to Darryl and the girls.

They surmise that Sadie is the one who took Diane because she found out about Tom having a baby with Diane. When they found them, Sadie had drugged Diane and was trying to make sure she didn’t have the baby.

Who needs enemies when you have friends?

At the hospital, Diane and the baby are fine. Diane shares the pregnancy news, and her family finally accepts it all.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

They salute saving Diane, and Lacey wants to celebrate with a dance party. Dhan gives Margaret the DNA results, and she tells Jamie that it’s time to call Darryl and the others. But she has to do something first.

Gabi leaves to go check on another client.

Margaret holds a press conference to announce Jamie’s return and appeal to Carrie. She brings Carrie’s real son to the press conference. He apologizes for all the trouble his mother caused, but Margaret reminds him it isn’t his fault.

Flashbacks show that Darryl showed up when they thought they had found Jamie many years ago. He says he misses Margaret, but when Margaret gets a phone call saying it wasn’t Jamie, Darryl leaves to return the girls.

Margaret notes that Jamie’s return home was conditional, and Darryl really didn’t want to be with her.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Carrie shows up to see her son, and the police arrest her before she can reach him.

Darryl shows up and comforts Margaret as she watches Carrie go away.

Dhan shows up at the prison and attacks Sir, saying it’s his fault Gabi is missing. Dhan tells Sir that Lena got to Gabi, and Sir freaks out.

