FOX Popped Rescue HI-Surf’s Bubble, But It’s Not What You Wanted to Save Most

It’s that brutal time of year for TV Fanatics everywhere.

It’s a glorified blood bath as we’ve been waiting to hear the news about our favorite series, their longevity, and how they’ll change up if they return.

Thus far, series have been plagued by cancellations, cast member departures, episode cuts, and frustrating plot points.

(Zach Dugan/FOX)

But we asked you, Which Bubble Show You’d Want to Save From Cancellation, and you answered.

Shockingly, it’s been pretty darn close.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for news about some of these series’ fate, so hopefully, the powers that be will hear your pleas as much as we did! Let’s get into the results!

Accused and The CW Barely Made an Impact

(Peter Stranks/FOX)

If you’re curious about which series fell to the bottom of the list, it’ll surprise anyone devoted to this critically acclaimed show last year.

Sadly, Accused sank to new lows, and the incredibly underwhelming and poor sophomore season didn’t resonate with audiences in the least, certainly not any of you. It came in last in the pack, with barely two percent of you voting for it.

Meanwhile, The CW has been dead for so long that it’s unsurprising that All American, one of, if not the only, original programming on the network, didn’t grip any of you or inspire you to root for its survival.

Sadly, losing its main character and so much of its cast felt like a death knell, and the attempts to restructure and change the series never fully worked.

(Troy Harvey/The CW)

The CW sibling series Good Cop/Bad Cop shockingly is the highest-ranked of the lowest five series, rising above FOX classics and other CW shows.

This proves that some of you thoroughly enjoy this Canadian import series and feel it’s worth sticking around.

FOX’s Former Midseason Hits Are Pure Misses

If anyone were tuning into Alert: Missing Person Unit, they’d understand why our readers have this series on the bottom rung.

(Katie Yu/FOX)

Barely clocking in with five percent of the votes, Alert has undergone too many changes. Its identity crisis and the abrupt exit of main character Nikki meant the third season never stood a chance.

Conversely, The Cleaning Lady has picked itself up again after a rough third season. Adan Canto’s tragic death ended Arman’s storyline, and the fourth season has found its groove again.

But sometimes, recapturing viewers’ attention feels like too little, too late, so maybe that’s why people don’t feel too strongly about whether or not this series is on the bubble and worth saving.

10. Grosse Pointe Garden Society – NBC

(Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC )

Grosse Pointe Garden Society will most likely be pushing up daisies, whether some of you want the series to or not.

It’s doing better than expected on Friday nights, even though NBC sticking it there felt like a representation of the final nail in the coffin.

But interestingly, it’s resonating with some of the viewers, as it made the top ten rankings of bubble Shows you’d love to rescue from cancellation, and that’s nothing to sniff at when there are so many out there whose fates are dangling on a razor’s edge.

9. Suits: LA – NBC

(Trae Patton/NBC)

If you’ve been following our coverage of Suits: LA since we first learned of the series, you’d know that our sentiments are mixed at best.

Some loved it and thought it was a worthwhile show, while others felt it was a poor man’s version of the original. That’s the type of polarization that has followed the series since its premiere. Not even Gabriel Macht’s guest-starring has helped with that.

But maybe it did a little something for some of you, as many of you would still love to see NBC save this series, regardless of its bubble status that has it potentially circling the drain.

Will NBC listen? It’s hard to say; the more time passes, the more concerning it has become.

8. Doctor Odyssey – ABC

(Disney/Tina Thorpe)

For all the strong feelings about this modern-day Love Boat fever dream of a series, people still want to see it take another cruise around, and they’re not ashamed of it.

You guys must enjoy this Joshua Jackson-led series and its unique approach to combining medicine, drama, and many interesting guest stars.

Frankly, it wouldn’t be too surprising if ABC pulled something out of its hat and actually renewed this one, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for your sake.

7. Law & Order – NBC

(NBC/Virginia Sherwood)

After 24 seasons and multiple spinoffs, it seems you guys aren’t ready to let go of the OG Law & Order, even if it means they have a ridiculous amount of cast turnover and their entire storylines revolve around ripping from the headlines of current events.

While our Law & Order coverage has never set the world on fire, many of you would love to see this series stick around and survive a brutal slaying of NBC series, cast upheavals, and more.

So, if you hit those comments, we’d love to hear what type of coverage you’d like to see for this series! Don’t be shy.

6. Wild Cards – The CW

(Justine Yeung/The CW)

It’s a personal delight to see that so many of you have responded well to Wild Cards and would love to see The CW continue with its coverage.

The great news is that the Canadians have renewed this series for two seasons, so we don’t have to bite our nails over whether or not it’ll return or resolve any of its storylines, especially after season two’s cliffhanger ending. But we’ll keep that under wraps.

The real question here is whether The CW will pick up those additional two seasons, too, or will they maybe hit Prime Video streaming directly after the season airs in Canada? We also want to see Wild Cards down in the States, and you guys made your votes count regarding that one.

5. Found – NBC

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Naturally, one of the most underrated gems cracked the top five of the Bubble series, which our TV Fanatics would love to see saved.

It makes sense, as it’s one of the strongest offerings on NBC with one of the best casts. Yes, we’re biased on this, but so what? Also, please check out our Found Coverage, and thank you.

Found has a unique concept. It’s not your typical procedural, and it also has so many twists and turns that keep you on edge after every installment.

Of course, that resonates with TV Fanatics, which is why they’d want the series renewed quickly. There is still so much story to tell, and it would be a bummer if the series fell short of exploring its characters and stories before it signed off.

4. The Hunting Party – NBC

(David Astorga/NBC)

NBC’s latest answer to The Blacklist with a team reminiscent of Timeless‘ coveted trio, our TV Fanatics adore this series.

It scratches so many itches, and its fun concept keeps us coming back for more. It also inspires our resident writer to pour her heart out into every piece in this series.

With a strong cast, mystery, intrigue, conspiracy, and a desire to know more, it’s no wonder TV Fanatics are dying for this series to get the green light for another season. It’s more than earned it.

3. Rescue HI-Surf – FOX

( Zach Dugan/FOX)

Whether it’s in the comment section, amongst our TV Fanatic staff, and especially on our TV Fanatic Facebook page (follow it, if you haven’t already), many are reeling from the news of Rescue Hi-Surf‘s cancellation.

TV Fanatics love this series, and you’ve certainly enjoyed our content over time. It’s been a consistent hit amongst our most faithful readers.

If this is one of your top favorite series, I do not doubt that you’ll make your voice heard in all the usual fashions and fight for the series. Of course, given the reasoning behind the cancellation, mostly due to cost from location, who knows if the network or a streamer will consider viewers’ opinions.

We certainly hope that they do! It’s heartbreaking to see this beloved bubble series suffer the worst possible fate, but we’ll be here keeping faith alive with you, fans!

2. The Irrational – NBC

(Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

We asked, and you answered, as The Irrational nearly took the crown (or fedora) in your hearts when it came to bubble shows you need renewed.

Since the first episode, The Irrational has stolen TV Fanatic hearts, and it continues to do well across all platforms for us, which makes its spot on this list unsurprising.

However, it’s spot on the list of bubble shows remains concerning as we impatiently await news about this show’s fate.

The ratings are decent, the cast is great, and the stories are wonderful, but sadly, in this unpredictable landscape, none of that ever seems to matter, which means that NBC has us biting our nails with this one, and we don’t like it.

We have to wonder if the network is considering giving it a full-season renewal or reserving it for a midseason stunt. NBC has so many shows to make room for right now, and it’s a tight race to see who will prevail.

However, there’s only one NBC show that our TV Fanatics definitely want on the roster, and that’s who takes our number one spot.

1. Brilliant Minds – NBC

(Rafy/NBC)

Medical dramas are a dime a dozen, but this Zachary Quinto-led one is truly something special.

It garnered critical acclaim and has been one of the most beloved new series of the year amongst audiences, but it also came earlier in the Fall, so NBC has found itself comparing the show to everything else they tried out after.

Does Brilliant Minds stack up to other series already on the network, including those that may be upcoming? We’d like to think so, and clearly, so do all of you!

Brilliant Minds scored nearly 30% of the votes from our poll, and it wasn’t even close. It racked up roughly ten percent more than The Irrational, which speaks volumes about how much TV Fanatics love this show by a landslide.

The first season left us on a cliffhanger, and there are so many interesting relationship dynamics, romantic, familial, and otherwise, that the series desperately needs to explore more. There’s no way on earth we want this series to leave us before we get all the answers we need and deserve.

(Rafy/NBC)

Truthfully, it’s still a shock that Brilliant Minds has hovered on the bubble, given how fantastic it’s been in both execution and response. Still, here we are, desperately needing the series renewed and waiting for news.

Our TV Fanatics Have Spoken, Now What’s Your Reaction?

The viewers have spoken, and so have our readers. Did your favorite bubble show make the top five? Are you surprised at these results? Let’s discuss it all below!

