FROM Renewed for Season 4! The Mystery Deepens, and the Terror Lives On!

Well, FROMily, your wishes have come true!

MGM+ has officially renewed FROM for a 10-episode fourth season, and we couldn’t be more thrilled—or terrified.

With the Season 3 finale just around the corner, fans are drowning in more questions than answers. But at least now, we know the journey isn’t over.

(Chris Reardon/MGM+)

The only question is: Is that a good thing or a bad thing? You tell us.

Creator John Griffin hinted at what’s to come, saying, “With the culmination of Season Three, we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In Season Four, a new journey begins.”

The question is whether it will lead our characters home or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare,” he added.

So, will we finally get some clarity, or is FROM just getting started?

The hit mystery-horror series stars Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, the reluctant leader of a group of people trapped in a nightmarish town surrounded by terrifying monsters.

(Chris Reardon/MGM+)

The residents are plagued not only by physical threats but also by relentless psychological warfare as they struggle to escape.

The stellar ensemble cast includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Tabitha Matthews), Eion Bailey (Jim Matthews), Hannah Cheramy (Julie Matthews), and Simon Webster (Ethan Matthews).

Ricky He (Kenny Lu), Chloe Van Landschoot (Kristi), Corteon Moore (Ellis Stevens), Pegah Ghafoori (Fatima Hassan), David Alpay (Jade), Elizabeth Saunders (Donna), Scott McCord (Victor), and many others will also be returning to the nightmare.

MGM+ head Michael Wright praised the show, saying, “FROM has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand.”

(Courtesy of MGM+)

He added, “Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the FROM audience so enthusiastically craves in Season 4!”

Showrunner Jeff Pinkner shared an equally exciting tease: “By the end of Season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?”

The stats speak for themselves for those who can’t get enough of the nightmare. FROM is the most-viewed series in MGM+ history and holds a glowing 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

So, FROMily, what say you? Are you ready to dive back into the chaos, or are you bracing yourself for even more sleepless nights?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments — because let’s face it, the dread is only just beginning.