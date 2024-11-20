 Skip to Content
Gabriel Macht to Reprise Role as Harvey Specter on Suits: LA

By: Author Tyler Johnson

Posted on Published:   ·  2:10 PM EDT
  ·   2 Comments

If you were one of the many Suits fans who was feeling indifferent about the idea of a spinoff, today’s casting news might finally spark your interest.

Deadline is reporting that Gabriel Macht will reprise his role as Harvey Specter on the upcoming NBC series Suits: LA.

Macht is reportedly slated for a three-episode arc, and while the gig could lead to a more lasting arrangement, at present there’s no indication that he’ll become a series regular.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Gabriel Macht attends the NBCUniversal 2016 Upfront Presentation on May 16, 2016 in New York, New York.
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

In fact, today’s news has not yet been confirmed by NBC.

But Macht posted an Instagram video that left little doubt about his upcoming career plans.

The clip shows him suiting up (pun intended) in attire that fans are sure to associate with his beloved character (including a shirt monogrammed with the initials “H.S.”).

“When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right,” Macht captioned the post.

Harvey Weighs In - Suits Season 8 Episode 14
(Shane Mahood/USA Network)

“The Bat Signal does work!!” commented Suits: LA lead Stephen Amell, seemingly offering further confirmation of Macht’s return.

Today’s news doesn’t come as a total shock, as Adams previously stated that he would be open to reprising his role.

“I’ve offered my services at all times,” he recently told TV Line, adding:

“I love [Suits/Suits L.A. creator] Aaron Korsh and I love that world; it changed my whole life.”

Harvey Is Not Impressed - Suits Season 7 Episode 9
(USA Network)

So does the return of Macht mean that other original cast members might come back to the show that made them famous?

Is there a chance that the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle, will reprise her role as Rachel Zane?

That remains to be seen.

It seems unlikely that Meghan is planning to return to the world of acting, but the news that Suits: LA will feature a Specter arc makes it that much more likely that Patrick J. Adams will step back into Mike Ross’ impeccably tailored duds.

Making Amends - Suits Season 7 Episode 2
(USA Network)

The original Suits has enjoyed a surprising resurgence in popularity in recent years, becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched shows.

As a result, excitement was at a fever pitch when NBC first announced a spinoff. But thus far, the casting news surrounding Suits: LA has failed to heighten the anticipation.

That may change with today’s unofficial announcement.

What do you think, Suits fanatics? Is this the news you’ve been waiting to hear?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!

Posted on Published:

TVF Author Image
By Author Tyler Johnson

Tyler Johnson is the Associate Editor of several websites in the Mediavine family, including The Hollywood Gossip, Food Fanatic, and, of course, TV Fanatic. A professional writer and editor for more than 15 years, Tyler's work has appeared in dozens of publications, including The Buffalo ...more

Sweet Amy

Wednesday 20th of November 2024

I dearly loved Suits, and was already excited for Suits: LA, but knowing Gabriel Macht will be returning as a guest star makes me super excited.

Tyler Johnson

Wednesday 20th of November 2024

It's wonderful news!

