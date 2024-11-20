Gabriel Macht to Reprise Role as Harvey Specter on Suits: LA

If you were one of the many Suits fans who was feeling indifferent about the idea of a spinoff, today’s casting news might finally spark your interest.

Deadline is reporting that Gabriel Macht will reprise his role as Harvey Specter on the upcoming NBC series Suits: LA.

Macht is reportedly slated for a three-episode arc, and while the gig could lead to a more lasting arrangement, at present there’s no indication that he’ll become a series regular.

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

In fact, today’s news has not yet been confirmed by NBC.

But Macht posted an Instagram video that left little doubt about his upcoming career plans.

The clip shows him suiting up (pun intended) in attire that fans are sure to associate with his beloved character (including a shirt monogrammed with the initials “H.S.”).

“When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right,” Macht captioned the post.

(Shane Mahood/USA Network)

“The Bat Signal does work!!” commented Suits: LA lead Stephen Amell, seemingly offering further confirmation of Macht’s return.

Today’s news doesn’t come as a total shock, as Adams previously stated that he would be open to reprising his role.

“I’ve offered my services at all times,” he recently told TV Line, adding:

“I love [Suits/Suits L.A. creator] Aaron Korsh and I love that world; it changed my whole life.”

(USA Network)

So does the return of Macht mean that other original cast members might come back to the show that made them famous?

Is there a chance that the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle, will reprise her role as Rachel Zane?

That remains to be seen.

It seems unlikely that Meghan is planning to return to the world of acting, but the news that Suits: LA will feature a Specter arc makes it that much more likely that Patrick J. Adams will step back into Mike Ross’ impeccably tailored duds.

(USA Network)

The original Suits has enjoyed a surprising resurgence in popularity in recent years, becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched shows.

As a result, excitement was at a fever pitch when NBC first announced a spinoff. But thus far, the casting news surrounding Suits: LA has failed to heighten the anticipation.

That may change with today’s unofficial announcement.

What do you think, Suits fanatics? Is this the news you’ve been waiting to hear?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!