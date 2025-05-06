General Hospital Needs to Get Rid of Drew Immediately

General Hospital has tried hard to push Drew Cain/Quartermaine down our throats since Cameron Mathison stepped into the role.

The late Billy Miller originated it, making the character a double-edged sword.

Cameron stepped into the role and attempted to make it his own, but the writing over the last several months has made the character so unlikable, even for the viewers who are fans of the actor.

(ABC/Screenshot)

This “new” Drew isn’t a character General Hospital needs, and he could easily disappear. His exit would free up money to tap into another character or possibly bring someone else back into the fold.

Drew Sleeping With Willow Is Too Much

General Hospital viewers knew Cameron Mathison’s Drew wouldn’t be Billy Miller’s. After all, no one can compare Billy’s effort in developing his character and giving him dimension.

Things began well when Cameron stepped into the role in August 2021. However, as time passed, the writing became more unbelievable.

Drew and Willow getting together while she was married to his nephew, Michael, is cringy at best. Carrying things on while Michael is in Germany, recovering from burns, is even worse.

(ABC/Screenshot)

General Hospital has failed to make the “Drillow” pairing catch on, making Willow even more unbearable than when she first entered the scene years ago as Miss Tate.

We are forced to watch the fallout of Nina and Portia’s plan to drug Drew. This has only made Willow even more delusional about his commitment to her.

Drew Is a Slimeball

The Drew viewers learned to love is not the Drew airing on General Hospital.

He has lied, manipulated, and even threatened to have his dead relatives dug up to prove a point.

Tracy is his nemesis, but more than that, he has made enemies out of Curtis, Portia, Carly, and Sonny.

(ABC/Screenshot)

Drew Isn’t Central to Any of the Stories on General Hospital

There is no reason to keep Drew on General Hospital.

The money Cameron Mathison is earning could be used to cast actors as Kai’s parents, especially with the big storyline about his surgery and football injury.

General Hospital could staff the actual hospital better — more doctors and nurses are always a welcome addition.

We haven’t seen or heard from TJ since he and Molly decided to split, but she has been on the canvas the entire time. TJ seemingly disappeared into the black hole, never to be seen again.

General Hospital has him tied to politics and in a relationship with Willow, but aside from that, there is no reason to keep him around.

(ABC/Screenshot)

Scout can stay with Alexis, and she hasn’t been on-screen since Drew insisted he move out of the Quartermaine mansion and split her from her brother, Danny.

Here’s How Drew Can Exit General Hospital

The best way to have Drew exit the canvas would be a good old-fashioned whodunnit.

With so many people on his bad side and enemies everywhere, there would be so many options. It could also lay the groundwork for future storylines.

Portia, Nina, Jason, and Sonny would all be at the top of the list.

(ABC/Screenshot)

That may be where the writing is headed already.

Cameron Mathison arrived in August 2021, and if he signed a four-year deal (which is likely), contract negotiations should begin soon.

The storyline doesn’t leave room for a redemption arc, and even if the writers tried it, viewers wouldn’t want it anyway.

If General Hospital wants to keep viewers tuned in, one way to do so is to set Drew up for an exit.

There isn’t much life left in the character that the writers destroyed.

It is time for General Hospital to send Drew packing.

We know it’s not cool to ask for help, but here we are.

A comment lets us know someone’s out there, and a share helps more than you’d think. Either way, thanks for sticking with us.

Watch General Hospital Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.