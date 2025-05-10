General Hospital Spoilers For Week Of 5-12-25: There’s No Way Sonny is Leaving the Mob

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease that tensions continue to rise as the battle of the piers continues.

Several storylines are heating up, and with the Nurses Ball around the corner, there is plenty to look forward to when Monday’s episode arrives.

The secrets lurking under the surface could blow up several lives, leaving Port Charles changed forever.

(ABC/Screenshot)

Friday’s episode teased that there is plenty ahead regarding the adoption storyline and Sonny’s future.

Could Sidwell have gotten the best of the mobster?

Sonny Entertains Sidwell’s Offer on General Hospital

The mob has been Sonny’s business, often featured more than the hospital storylines on the ABC soap.

It looks like Sonny may be considering resigning from his mobster ways and moving into a more secure place for his family.

(ABC/Screenshot)

General Hospital spoilers tease that Jason questions Sonny about his meeting with Sidwell. He wants to know why his boss had their enemy in his home.

Could Sonny be considering his exit from the mob and selling off his piers to Sidwell?

What kind of storyline would that leave for the character? He’s a leading player on the show, raising the concern that Maurice Benard may be headed for retirement after decades in the daytime business.

We have to wonder whether this foreshadows a more central focus on the hospital instead of the people of Port Charles and their entangled lives.

If this is the beginning of the end of Sonny and his business, we don’t want it.

Lulu Makes More Enemies Over Adoption Story

Brook Lynn and Chase saw Alexis to start the process of adopting a baby. However, it doesn’t look like it will be easy for the couple.

(ABC/Screenshot)

Lulu knows about the baby Brook Lynn gave up, and Dante doesn’t. She is beginning to put the pieces together — Gio is their son.

General Hospital spoilers teased that Tracy confronts Lulu about the article she is writing for the Llanview Banner (anyone remember One Life to Live?).

Don’t expect Lulu to bow down to Tracy.

Sure, they have a special relationship, but Brook Lynn told her granny about the baby, and family is everything to Tracy.

(ABC/Screenshot)

Lulu will likely hint she knows who the baby is, and Tracy may team up with her to get the information she needs. After all, she blamed Lois for not saying anything about the baby.

She has a great-grandson out there and wants to know more. This could muck things up for the Quartermaines, but it would make for a great May sweeps revelation.

Gio’s life would be turned upside down as his “mom” died when he was young, and Lois and her mom raised him. It could have him questioning everything he knows about himself.

More spoilers tease that Portia puts herself in an awkward position with Curtis. He questions her defense of Drew, which leads to her revealing she “has to” go to bat for him.

This could blow up their marriage — especially if her altering Heather’s tests gets out to the public. Her job and her marriage are in danger.

Watch General Hospital Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.

Let’s keep the conversation going — it’s the only way the good stuff survives.

Say something in the comments, share if you’re moved to, and keep reading. Independent voices need readers like you.