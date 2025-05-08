Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 Episode 20’s Horrible Mother’s Day Was All Too Realistic

Critic's Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

4.5

That Mother’s Day brunch went about as well as expected.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 Episode 20 was the comedy’s penultimate episode of its freshman season, and it was all about trying to make Mother’s Day nice when two of the mothers were Audrey and Mary.

Audrey was more obnoxious this time, undoing all the progress she’d made toward becoming a tolerable character.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Mother’s Day Didn’t Have To Be A Competition, But Of Course It Was

I wish Mary and Audrey could realize they’re not in competition — there’s enough love, time with baby CeeCee, and attention from their children for both of them.

It wouldn’t be an interesting brunch if everyone got along, though, and these two will never stop thinking the other one is trying to replace them.

Audrey grated on my last nerve with her constant attempts to make herself the center of attention and complaints that nobody was letting her talk to Chloe.

I strongly dislike the use of the word “normal,” because it implies that some ways of being that don’t hurt anyone are somehow abnormal or inappropriate.

However, I can’t blame Mary for using it.

Audrey was acting like a slighted teenager, not an adult who has two grown children and a granddaughter.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

I Wish This Mother’s Day Feud Wasn’t So Relatable, But Sadly, It’s More Realistic Than Happy Families

One of my grandmothers was a lot like Audrey.

She was insecure and could be self-centered, and she was always looking for proof that people liked the other grandmother better.



Love this show? We do too — and we want to keep writing about it.

Your comment or share can help make sure we get to. That’s the magic of supporting indie media.

That’s part of why Audrey gets on my last nerve so often.

I can’t stand when she acts in that same self-centered, immature manner. A lot of her behavior toward Mary is beyond petty, and it irritates me no end.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Considering how often the feuding mother-in-law trope is used on TV, I’d guess there are a lot more families like mine — and like the McAllisters — than we’d care to admit.

That doesn’t make Audrey any less wrong for her behavior, yet it’s relatable.

I Wish Mary Had Forced Missy To Come To Mother’s Day Brunch

It didn’t make much sense to leave Missy home alone when she was grounded for some mysterious misbehavior that happened after her Mexican misadventure.

That’s asking for trouble.

Besides, Missy being forced to sit at that table while Audrey made snarky comments about her to her face would have been comedy gold.

Sadly, we didn’t get that. The only scene with Missy was the one on the phone, though it was hilarious that in a time when cell phones hadn’t been invented yet, Mary was having the same conversation about how she told Missy “no phone” that my sister has with grounded teenagers about their cell phones.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 Episode 20 Had A Decent Connor Plot, But Please Tell Me No One Really Scared Chloe Away

One of his best plots was the subplot about Connor not wanting his mother to embarrass him in front of Chloe.

It was something that was relatable, whether or not you’re neurodivergent.

Chloe: How long have you been playing the bagpipes? Connor: I’m not sure I do play them, to be honest.

Chloe and Connor get along so well.

She completely accepts all of his idiosyncrasies and is patient when he freaks out, while he does his best to make her feel loved and valued.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

I really hope Mandy’s comment about how the family scared Chloe away was just a joke.

Connor has finally found the perfect woman for him, and it would be terrible if Audrey and Mary’s misbehavior were so frightening to her that she decided dating Connor wasn’t worth it.

I’d guess it won’t go that way.

Chloe seems to like Connor, and you don’t have to love someone’s family to love them.

Audrey can’t stand Georgie, or at least she couldn’t at first, but Mandy stood her ground, proving that it’s possible to stand up to disapproving parents to be with the person you want to be with.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

I do wish that Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 Episode 20, had explored more of the specific ways events like Mother’s Day make Connor uncomfortable.

My sensory issues include not being able to stand things close to my neck. Turtleneck sweaters and ties are out.

If I have to wear something like that, I end up being miserable the whole time and feel this need to escape so I can take the damn sweater or tie off.

I would have loved for Connor to have an issue like that.

On a selfish level, I would have felt so visible, but there are probably other autistic and neurodivergent people who have similar issues, so a story like that could have helped a lot of people.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Your Turn, Georgie & Mandy Fanatics



It’s like yelling into the void sometimes — so if you’re out there, holler back.

Comments, shares, and good vibes all keep this little ship afloat. Thanks for reading, and make sure you share your thoughts about Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 Episode 20 in the comments.

Vote in our poll to rank the episode.

Rate Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 Episode 20 5 Stars

4 stars

3 stars

2 stars

1 star Vote

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8/7c and streams on Paramount+ on Fridays. The first season finale will air on May 15, 2025.

Watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Online



TV Fanatic is searching for passionate writers to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.