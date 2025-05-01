Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 Episode 19 Jumped Back Into Meemaw’s Worst Story (But It Wasn’t Terrible)

If Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage had to revisit the Meemaw gambling story, this was the way to do it.

Meemaw is a funny, dynamic character that deserves more than constantly running into trouble with her illegal casino, but Jim owing her money was comedy gold.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 Episode 19 turned the tables by having Jim be the one in debt instead of the one demanding money from Mandy, and it led to some funny moments.

I Was So Thankful Mandy Called Jim Out On His Hypocrisy

The punchline in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 Episode 19 was obvious, but I still appreciated it.

Jim’s obnoxious behavior on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 Episode 18 centered around his anger that Mandy dared spend her money on herself instead of paying him rent.

He went on and on about how she needed to show her appreciation to him by paying him something toward household expenses — but all the while, he owed Meemaw $1,200.

It would have been ridiculous for Mandy to not point out the hypocrisy, especially when Jim was spending money on the side that no one knew about.

Maybe if he hadn’t wasted $1200 on bets, he wouldn’t be so desperate for Mandy’s money to make up the difference. Just saying.

Audrey’s Confrontation With Meemaw Was The Best Part of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 Episode 19

I never imagined when Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 began that I’d ever have anything good to say about Audrey.

She used to grate on every one of my nerves, with her snootiness and her belief that Georgie wasn’t good enough.

However, I was cheering her on when she confronted Meemaw this time. She was strong, firm, and funny.

Audrey: We’re not paying you. Meemaw: Jim made a bet and he lost! Audrey: You made a bet too. You bet Jim would pay you.

I’m still laughing at the way she tried to turn that gambling situation around to get out of owing Meemaw money.

Of course, that didn’t mean that Jim was off the hook with Audrey, which was exactly as it should be.

Audrey was right that lying about it was worse than the gambling, which she thinks is a waste of money.

The more this show goes on, the more I adore Jim and Audrey’s marriage.

They fight a lot, but they always make up, and in the end their communication wrinkles always get straightened out.

Audrey knows when to pick her battles and when to confront Jim about his nonsense, and when she decides she’s not putting up with something, she can’t be talked out of it.

Dale’s Inclusion Was A Bonus

If you’ve followed my reviews for a while, you know I enjoy Dale.

He never has a big role, but whatever he has to say is always hilarious, and this was no exception.



Meemaw and Dale bicker the way people who know each other really well do, and Annie Potts and Craig T Nelson are some of the best actors in the comedy business.

That’s one of the reasons I never complain too hard about Meemaw-centered episodes, even when the plot leaves something to be desired — no Meemaw means no Dale.

Why I Was Surprised I Liked This Story So Much

I’m often disappointed that Meemaw’s only story is this gambling ring nonsense.

I wasn’t a fan of her storyline on Young Sheldon Season 7.

Meemaw doesn’t just have to be the grandmother who gives her grandkids advice (which mostly falls on deaf ears, anyway.).

However, she had an engaging story — her house being destroyed by the storm and her losing all the money she had hidden in the raisin bran.

It didn’t need to be resolved with a season long story in which she roped Georgie into her illegal gambling business, got arrested, and continued to secretly run a gambling ring while on probation.

Those stories were silly and didn’t do her character any favors, so I was annoyed they got dragged into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Additionally, the first go-round with Meemaw and her gambling on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 Episode 14 was not a great story for her (even if it was funny).

I had hoped this gambling story would go away altogether after that, but unfortunately, it persisted.

It’s a tough thing for me as a reviewer because I don’t like the story, yet can’t deny that the episodes involving it are among the show’s most entertaining.

Random Thoughts About Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 Episode 19

I prefer when Connor has a bigger part, but his insistence that they used margarine because Jim gambled all their money away was funny.

I still see little point to Reuben’s character. Give him a story or move on.

I wish Georgie and Mandy hadn’t ended up fighting at the end. Now the argument between Audrey and Jim moved to a new couple

Over to you, Georgie & Mandy fanatics.



Don’t forget to vote in our poll to rank the episode.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8/7c and streams on Paramount+ on Fridays.

