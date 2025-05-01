We lost many beloved characters as series regulars when Young Sheldon ended its seven-season run.
One of the funniest was Meemaw, played by the incomparable Annie Potts.
Thankfully, Meemaw pops up during Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1 Episode 19, which premieres May 1 on CBS.
TV Fanatic scored an exclusive clip that delves into the details surrounding the big comeback.
In it, we see Mandy sitting in Meemaw’s kitchen, and the atmosphere is tense.
Mandy is trying to negotiate a deal with Meemaw that will get her father, Jim, out of a sticky situation.
Young Sheldon was proof that Meemaw always had some form of plan to make some money.
And it seems she’s become a bit of a loan shark because Jim owes her a lot of money and isn’t paying her back as quickly as she’d like.
The good news is that Dale arrives on the scene and pleads with Meemaw’s better judgment about taking money from family.
Meemaw’s Return on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Is Needed
It’s a comical scene that showcases life really does go on for many of the characters we left behind on Young Sheldon Season 7.
Some shows go out when fans are ready for them to go, but Young Sheldon ended with fans still wanting more.
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has done a fantastic job of keeping that time period from The Big Bang Theory history alive.
Even though he’s now grown up, Georgie still has an immature streak that won’t subside anytime soon.
His relationship with Mandy has been a marvel to watch unfold because they complement each other’s personalities.
Thankfully, that will continue because CBS has renewed Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage for Season 2.
The network has made most of its renewal decisions public, with The Equalizer being the sole scripted show awaiting word on its future.
Check out the clip for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage below. Catch the full episode this evening at 8/7c on CBS.
What are your thoughts on the scene?
Is it vintage Meemaw?
Hit the comments below.
Love this show? We do too — and we want to keep writing about it.
Your comment or share can help ensure we get to do it. That’s the magic of supporting indie media.
Watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Online
