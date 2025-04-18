Gibbs vs Franks: Who Is the Real Star of NCIS: Origins?

If you’ve watched even a single episode of NCIS: Origins, you know that is a fair question to ask.

What seemed like a cut-and-dry prequel quickly became a deep dive into the show’s characters.

Sure, almost every character has had their own episode-centric arc at one point or another. However, no one has enjoyed the warm glow of the spotlight as much as Franks other than Gibbs.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

When CBS first announced NCIS: Origins, the premise was clear and concise. The show would explore the history of franchise character and fan favorite Gibbs.

So, imagine our surprise as viewers when we see that Mike Franks has become more of the protagonist than Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Kyle Schmid’s Mike Franks Has Captured the Hearts Of NCIS: Origins Fans Everywhere

(Erik Voake/CBS)

Anyone who has seen NCIS: Origins will tell you that one of the best parts of the show is Kyle Schmid‘s portrayal of Gibbs’s mentor.

The actor disappears behind that mustache and those boots and doesn’t come back out until the episode is wrapped. Schmid is delivering the performance of his career.

How has he not been nominated for an award? The character has had more backstory depicted about him than any other character. Well, more than any other character EXCEPT Gibbs.

For Christ’s sake, we saw the man when he was a disheveled mess who was living for nothing and no one. More importantly, we saw Franks before the abs. That was rough.

Mike’s character arc is mainly about finding the man who attacked the woman he loves.

Franks, being the man that he is, found the guy on NCIS: Origins Season 1 Episode 15 and even got him locked behind bars.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Unfortunately, his victory was bittersweet because it cost him Tish. She couldn’t be with him because Mike was a reminder of what had happened to her. She had to move on without him.

Mike has had one of the most tragic stories on NCIS: Origins, emphasizing “one of.”

The Person with the Saddest Story On NCIS: Origins Must Be the Real Protagonist, Right?

As you can see, Mike Franks is pivotal in the plot. He’s been a driving force for many viewers to stock up on Kleenex when watching this CBS series.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

However, as heartbreaking as Mike’s story has been, you must admit that Gibbs’s tragic story beats Mike’s by a mile.

This is a competition where the winner is truly the biggest loser.

Tish left Mike to restart her life, and yes, it was very sad, but the woman is still alive. Gibbs lost his wife and young daughter to a sniper rifle. That’s like comparing an elephant seal to an actual elephant.

Not to mention, we watched Gibbs break down over and over again as he struggled to find his way back from the crushing darkness of losing his family.

The man tried to commit suicide by walking into enemy territory in the hopes of getting shot, blown up, or God only knows what else.

(CBS/Screenshot)

Many viewers favor Mike over Gibbs for a straightforward reason: They don’t see Mark Harmon’s Gibbs when they watch the show.

Honestly, it’s probably a good thing that they don’t — at least, not yet.

We Have the Answer to Who the Real Star Of NCIS: Origins Is, and Some of You Aren’t Going to Like It

I’m not one to be a stickler for the obvious, but the show’s title includes the word “Origins.” That means Austin Stowell‘s Gibbs shouldn’t be like Mark Harmon’s yet.

We’re witnessing everything that makes him into the incredible man he becomes. Right now, the character should still be a relative stranger to NCIS fans.

(Erik Voake/CBS)

Again, I am not trying to be a stickler, but “Origins” is pluralized.

If you’ve read the NCIS: Origins reviews, you know I’ve made it a point to acknowledge that this is a show about many beginnings and not just one man’s start.

We’ve seen Mary Jo’s pain, what Randy is capable of, and how much Lala struggles.

NCIS: Origins is not a show about a specific city. It’s about the people who helped create the great Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS.

The episodic cases are intense and fun, but the truth is that we tune in every week to catch up with our friends at the NIS, who have very dangerous jobs.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

We tune in to see what sarcastic thing Mary Jo will say to Wheeler. We tune in to watch the forensics team squabble over lunches. And we especially tune in to see what the hell is going to happen with Lala and Gibbs.

So, who is the real star of NCIS: Origins? They all are. Every character who helped craft this incredible, pulse-pounding, and heart-wrenching story.

However, for the sake of “Gibbs VS Franks,” the answer is Gibbs all the way. Mike Franks may be the one we get excited to see on screen, but this is Gibbs’s show.

Last time I checked, Mark Harmon was the only voice-over narrator of the show.

Unofficially, however, Gibbs and Mike share the top spot, which just proves that NCIS: Origins is brimming with more talent than the show knows what to do with.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Who is your favorite character from NCIS: Origins?

What were your initial thoughts on the show?

Agree? Disagree? Have a theory?

Let us know in the comments, or share this article with someone who will want to argue about it with you. That’s what makes it fun.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who Is the Real Star of NCIS: Origins? Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Mike Franks

The entire cast Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password