Ginny & Georgia Trailer Leaves Me Conflicted About Season 3 — And Beyond

Ginny & Georgia has never been a series to shy away from complex topics, and the upcoming third season promises to be filled with them.

Of course, Ginny & Georgia Season 2 wrapped with Georgia in handcuffs when she got arrested at her wedding after years of breaking the law.

Despite her sunny disposition, Georgia has always had an underlying darkness that comes out to play when her back’s against the wall or if someone does anything to her children.

(Netflix/Screenshot)

In the newly released trailer for Ginny & Georgia Season 3, premiering June 5 on Netflix, Georgia and everyone in her orbit are trying to process the aftermath.

Many people’s perception of Georgia has changed, whether she likes it or not, because she isn’t the person she portrayed herself as.

If she thought she had trouble fitting in when she arrived in Wellsbury, then I’m not sure she’s going to love the fact that people are calling her a murderer, and she has bricks thrown through her window to prove it.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Promises Consequences

While I’m glad it looks like the series is making Georgia accountable for what she’s done over the years, I don’t expect any of it to stick.

(Netflix/Screenshot)

Georgia has this knack for getting out of the stickiest of situations on the Netflix hit, which I’m certain will work in her favor when the series returns.

The big surprise is that Paul is by her side every step of the way.

Being the mayor of Wellsbury, I can’t even fathom how any re-election campaign will look now that his wife’s personal life has been thrown into the open.

After the end of the sophomore season, my best guess was that he’d find a way to distance himself from her because her past does not look good to the public’s prying eyes.

(Netflix/Screenshot)

There’s also the fact that she has this bright connection with Joe, and how the stars have never really aligned for them.

With a sure-to-be smaller social circle, could Ginny & Georgia Season 3 finally make them a thing?

It would be terrible for Paul if he stood by her side, only for her to shack up with someone else, but it’s been a long time coming for Georgia and Joe.

Will Ginny Turn Her Back On Her Mother For Good?

Then there’s the Ginny of it all. The third season presents a major change of direction for the character, who started hating her mom’s guts the previous season.

(Netflix/Screenshot)

But now that she’s presented with the possibility of her mom being put behind bars and not readily available, Ginny spirals out of control as she tries to profess her mother’s innocence to anyone who will listen.

Ginny has had a great relationship with her father, Zion, but it looks like that will be tested now that he’s questioning everything he thought he knew about Georgia.

The trailer has its comedic moments, but for the most part, it seems we’re entering a much darker era of the show.

Ginny & Georgia always tackled darker plots, but I’m afraid that it goes too dark and isn’t able to snap back out of it to deliver a compelling season.

(Netflix/Screenshot)

A good chunk of the season will also be set up for the season after because Netflix did issue a two-season renewal following the second season.

Check out the trailer below.

What are your thoughts on it, Ginny & Georgia Fanatics?

You made it to the end — and that means a lot.

We’re an independent site run by passionate fans, not studios or corporations. If you enjoyed this piece, please share it or leave a comment — it really does help.

Watch Ginny & Georgia Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.