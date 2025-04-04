Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 13 Sets Up Strong Mentorships, But Some Romances Take Serious Hits

Critic's Rating: 4.2 / 5.0

If there’s something Grey’s Anatomy loves to pieces, it’s a mess.

Seriously, after Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 13, they brought on the relationship drama big time, but some of it was entirely due.

Also, the interns, or are they residents now? have taken great strides in their careers and are trying to figure out their future.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Simone is the One to Watch

One of the most delightful aspects of this hour was that they reminded us again of how great Simone is as a doctor.

Since this new generation of young doctors entered the picture, many of them are as close to the original interns as we’ve gotten in two decades, and it’s evident that Simone is at the center of it.

If this were an entirely new show, it would be Simone’s story, as she’s made some deep connections and had some strong parallels to Mer, first and foremost, as well as Bailey and Amelia.

She’s the best of them all, something the series leans into more than ever since Mika’s departure.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Simone’s pairing with Amelia was lovely for many reasons. For starters, she has the opportunity to be a total badass in an environment where she can thrive.

But it’s also great to see Amelia in that mentor role again. She’s always been great in that capacity, and it’s been a while since we’ve gotten to experience the full breadth of it. Amelia hasn’t had that since Stephanie.

Amelia and Simone Make a Solid Mentorship Dynamic

With Amelia and Simone paired, Amelia could give sage advice about not letting the patient’s family, or in this case, Kwan, get into her head.

She’s on the fast track up, so she has to think about that, trust her instincts, and be confident.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

I also loved that Amelia reminded her of what it’s like as a woman in their field. The rest of the industry will be hard enough on her, so she doesn’t need to be harder on herself or not exude the confidence she should have.

She almost let Kwan derail things during that Molly surgery.

Can Molly Be Gone Now? Please?

Speaking of Molly, I still have little interest in or investment in this arc, so hopefully, it’s over.

Molly loves Dave. The memories she fought so hard to access were about him, and Dave was too passionate about Molly to let things go.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

It turns out he was a genuinely good guy who just wanted what was best for Molly and realized she was at risk of falling into another dark hole trying to remember.

But thanks to all of this, we confirmed something I always suspected. Molly was only with Kwan because she hoped it would trigger memories.

It sucks for Kwan, but good riddance, Molly.

I always wondered what would have happened if they hadn’t randomly forced Molly into the picture to distract Kwan. Before that, he had a nice thing going on with Jules.

What is REALLY Going On with Jules and Winston?

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

While I also loved Jules and Mika, I could’ve been okay with a love triangle with that trio. Kwan and Jules always felt unfinished.

But it seems they’re truly committing not to revisit that again because Kwan is still heartbroken over Molly. Jules and Winston’s energy and interaction suggest Grey’s Anatomy may be pulling another inappropriate relationship between a subordinate and boss.

On the one hand, I like the mentorship aspect of their relationship. Winston isn’t likable anymore, but he has a soft spot for Jules.

He’s at her best when he’s in that mode with her. The issue is that they keep making eyes at each other as if something may happen, and I don’t know what to do with that. I guess I should put a pin in it and hope for the best.

Luca and Nick are the Cutest, But Lucas is Lost

Lucas and Nick’s dynamic is more straightforward in the mentorship department, and I have a soft spot for it as well.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Nick always understood what it was like for Lucas, a neurodivergent doctor who struggled compared to his peers. He always encouraged Lucas and never made him feel like he was incapable or out of the loop.

He was a great person for Lucas to work with on this case when he’s been struggling with his peers moving far ahead of him while he feels stagnant or, worse, left behind.

The patient and his sister were hilarious, and it led us to learn more about Lucas, like the fact that, just like his uncle, he also has four sisters. Will we ever find out who his mother is?

But it also pushed Lucas to find out how he could convince Catherine to help him out. He can’t take falling behind like this, and I can’t blame him.

It also must be hard when Simone is the rockstar of their class.

Marcus is a Gift that Keeps Giving

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Jo and the Gen Z OBGGYN added some levity to the hour, and I wish I could say that I dislike Marcus, but he’s hilarious.

Her frustration with him was understandable, as he was coddling her and then undermining her at the same time.

But Marcus has all the vibes, and Jo doesn’t know how to handle them. The kid looks like he still drinks Capri Suns in his free time, but how he irritates her makes for a great comedic storyline.

Her and Ben’s friendship is underrated, especially when you consider that without Levi, Jo wouldn’t have anyone.

Towen Hot Mess Express Continues

(Disney/Tina Thorpe)

Bailey and Teddy were great as a friendship pairing, too, and it’s always hilarious how Bailey is always in the midst of or privy to all types of relationship drama but tries to mind her business.

She could sense the tension between Cass and Teddy, but she didn’t want to know any details since she knew both of their husbands.

And there was some definite heat between Teddy and Cass. The sexual tension between them every time they share a scene is so palpable it makes you squirm.

They want each other, and Teddy was ready to dive in, quite literally, when she saw Cass at the conference with one of her other sex partners, and she knew that this time, she could submit to her feelings without consequence.

She and Cass were close to the deed, too. I just knew they were about to have a hot hookup season, and I was actually surprised when Teddy found the wherewithal to stop.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Even though she and Owen agreed to this, she couldn’t bring herself to have sex with another person.

Owen Has NO Regrets, Teddy Shouldn’t Either, But Alas…

It’s not like Teddy hasn’t cheated before, including on Owen, but sure, okay.

Maybe the fact that it isn’t cheating makes it less enticing? Whatever the case, Teddy puts the brakes on things because she only wants Owen to be the type of mess Grey’s Anatomy lives for.

Why? The beings on Mars could’ve predicted that Owen wouldn’t have a single issue rolling around in the sack with Nora, who conveniently showed up at the hospital with her friend needing help.

As Teddy was calling and texting, Owen was getting it in guilt-free. He doesn’t have the same hesitation that Teddy has.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Oof, these two can never be on the same page. But alas, we’ll have to tune in to see how this next thing destroys their relationship. I wish they’d get it together or break up.

Toxic Towen strikes again.

Over to you. Grey’s Fanatics. How do you feel about this Towen marriage storyline? Let’s hear it below!

