Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 14 Spells Doom for Two Major Relationships

Critic's Rating: 3.6 / 5.0

3.6

What is it about the back half of this season of Grey’s Anatomy?

It lacks pizazz or real excitement, and while Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 14 wasn’t the worst offering the season has had, it was just okay.

The mentorships and friendships are making strides, but the relationships? Those are falling apart.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Perhaps one of the hour’s issues was the lack of presence for some of the series’ robust cast. Some of the characters were utilized in unusual ways.

The tension between Teddy and Ben remains bizarre, and his attempts to return to practicing medicine have been very clumsy. It’s hard to tell what’s working with him and what isn’t.

And then we mostly had Lucas moping around for yet another installment, and it’s a sucky place for him to be in right now.

Don’t even get me started on whatever is going on with Winston.

(Disney/Tina Thorpe)

We can start there. Jack’s case had entertaining moments, as seeing his leg all twisted up like that was wild.

It was also bizarre to see Winston and Link become cool enough friends to go to a ball game together. This dynamic between them feels out of nowhere, or they didn’t cultivate enough where I remembered they were even friends.

Kwan spending the hour moping over Molly wasn’t pleasant since that entire storyline dragged down the season and was a waste for his character.

He even brought it to the case with Jack, where he didn’t seem to have some empathy for Jack’s devotion to traveling until he learned that he was spreading his brother’s ashes.

Ultimately, his VR peace offering was nice enough, but they wasted his character, which is irritating.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

In the end, he was amusing with Winston, being a total nerd and getting on Winston’s nerves as they headed to the game together.

Teddy’s case with Brandon was tragic. But while it sucked that he died, there wasn’t as much emotional investment in the case as one could normally get.

The icepick situation was bizarre enough, and it was irritating that he was so caught up in this mysterious woman he fell in love with that he unthinkingly caused the icepick to puncture his heart.

But I didn’t feel much when he died, which was unfortunate. And so much for second chances, right?

The case felt more like a vehicle to push Teddy over the edge as she saw Brandon as representing her dying marriage.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

This whole thing with Teddy and Owen is irritating. Nothing good could ever come from the two opening up their marriage.

Of course, Teddy got upset that he slept with someone else when she couldn’t bring herself to do it. Naturally, she was more distraught about this than he was.

I chuckled a bit when she asked if he even hesitated, and we know the truth: he didn’t.

There is nothing they can do to make this storyline anything other than an annoying time suck, and I don’t know what else to even say about it.

They seem so miserable together. If ever there was a time worth rooting for this pairing, it’s hard to find the will to do that anymore. What a disaster.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

However, the primary case of the hour was Bailey’s work with Chase, a guy she hero-worshipped but who was anything but heroic.

Simone, verging on a panic attack about having to see Chase again, made me think that this arc would be far more significant than it was.

He was the man behind kicking her from her first program, and that’s difficult enough on anyone (although she’s found a home for herself at GSM).

But as she opened up to Jules, it sounded as if he was a doctor with racial bias when it came to some of his patients and Simone, too, since he considered her “aggressive” when she confronted him about his actions.

However, later, he claimed that one reason he didn’t like her and got rid of her was that she was not assertive. Which is it, Sir?

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

They never delved much deeper into whatever issues he may have had. Instead, it was surface level, and he was a snake oil salesman of a doctor who preyed on people’s hope and then abandoned them, leaving them to die.

Bailey felt like a fool when she learned the truth, but how gullible she was when it came to him was shocking.

Webber seemed to suspect his game almost immediately.

It was frustrating that Simone didn’t initiate a conversation with Bailey about any of this. This was particularly upsetting because Gabby and her mother seemed sweet, and Simone wouldn’t want to jeopardize Gabby’s health and well-being any further.

She and Bailey have developed enough rapport that she could’ve been honest with her about her experiences. Bailey would’ve listened to Simone. It didn’t make any sense that she wasn’t forthcoming.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

We could have avoided that whole ordeal in the OR if Simone had voiced her concerns early on.

Unsurprisingly, Chase was an evil jerk and left Gabby on that table to die, with Bailey having to figure out what to do to save her patient. And because the surgery is incomplete, it doesn’t jeopardize his studies.

Bailey always knows she can count on Webber, so it was nice to see him and Lucas scrub in and for Bailey to get this win, essentially performing the same surgery and her own method of what Chase was supposed to do.

And Simone remains a rising star as an intern.

However, as she ascends, Lucas is struggling, and it’s concerning that no one pays attention or doesn’t make space for him with that.

He’s floundering, and all he keeps getting from everyone else is dismissive reactions as they silence him or encourage him to prioritize one of their issues ahead of his.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

It feels like this is another situation where his Neurodivergency is coming into play and his struggles with ADHD, but they don’t really tap into that enough to make it impactful.

Instead, we have a sad Lucas watching his peers sail past him and carry on with their careers. He lacks the emotional support that he needs and deserves.

The ending was particularly grating, as he couldn’t even share his exciting news that Webber is talking to Catherine and hoping to change her mind, especially after the pair bonded over grainy surgical tapes.

But the girls dismissed him as if what was happening in his life didn’t matter. This is infuriating, and it will likely ruin his and Simone’s relationship at the moment.

Over to you, Grey’s Anatomy Fanatics. How are you feeling about the season so far? Who is calling it quits first, Towen or Lumone? Let’s hear it below!

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Rate Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 14! 5 Stars

4 Stars

3 Stars

2 Stars

1 Star Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Watch Grey's Anatomy Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.