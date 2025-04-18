Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 15 Delivers Lucas’ Redemption and a Potential New Jules ‘Ship

Critic's Rating: 4.1 / 5.0

Lucas’ redemption is so sweet, and I’m proud of my boy!

Catherine was back to stir up a little trouble on Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 15, but at least things worked out in the end.

And the hour took steps toward a new ship, and frankly, Grey’s Fanatics, I don’t know how to feel about this one!

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

A Break From Towen Was Just What the Doctor Ordered

It took me about halfway through this installment to realize that it was free of Owen and Teddy and their respective drama, and as a result, there was a nice vibe to it.

Sometimes, I wish they’d trust some of their newer cast additions to carry installments more. While Mer is always a staple, there are times when she randomly pops up for something or another, disrupting the flow.

I have nothing against Ellen Pompeo for securing her bag, but it can be disorienting. Then there are characters like Owen and Teddy, who the series rarely knows what to do with, but they cling on anyway with increasingly annoying storylines.

Grey’s Anatomy has a solid brood with the current residents, and it’s always nice to see someone like Helm back and actually getting some screen time.

Webber and Bailey are always grounding forces, and having them with the younger brood taps into the show’s nostalgia. Other characters like Winston can be more interesting when interacting with a character like Jules.

Bypassing Mentorship Right Into Pining

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Speaking of Winston, there’s been something brewing between him and Jules for a while. Even during Grey’s Anatomy Season 20, it felt like they were dropping hints here and there.

But this installment was the first time they went from covert to overt and practically hit us over the head with it, especially when Winston had those conversations with both Jules and their patients’ wives about age gaps.

Winston is one of those characters who struggles to have anything that resembles a personality, especially since Maggie’s departure.

Now, we have him potentially being the person to carry on Grey’s Anatomy‘s tradition of having an attending get involved with a subordinate.

He always seems so rigid about everything, but Jules thawed him out more than once during the hour. She had some frustrating moments, like how she expressed doubts when he was performing that surgery.

Even that was telling of where things could go because rarely do you see an attending respond well to a subordinate questioning his decisions during surgery so openly.

Grey’s Track Record with Jules Love Life is Too Inconsistent to Invest In

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

To Grey’s credit, Winston and Jules do have solid chemistry. He pulls off that realization that maybe he’s catching feelings and the pining quite well.

Their rooftop scene feels ripped from many romance tropes, and Webber’s reaction to it was hilarious and made me giggle.

I may not hate the idea of this as much as I would like to for many reasons. But the issue is that it also feels like they’re spinning a wheel, or perhaps people in the writers’ room are playing Rock, Paper, Scissors like Ben, Helm, and Blue to see what characters they could match up with.

When it first started, Jules and Blue had a perfectly fine and interesting dynamic. Then they just dropped it, never followed through, and stuck Blue in that mess with his ex.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Then we had Jules and Mika, who were fantastic. It was a genuinely great ship, but the downside to it even starting and the show pursuing it was that it was bothering to do so, knowing the actress was departing.

Enjoying the ship was sometimes difficult when we knew it had a shelf life. Now, they’re bouncing Jules into this with Winston. Is there nothing else to do with either of them?

It could be fun, but it’s also giving me whiplash.

Blue and Simone’s Bickerin’ Siblings Bit Lasted Too Long

Simone and Blue, the bickering roommates, have some brief amusing moments, but the emphasis is on “brief.”

It was like one of those comedy bits that went on too long. Again, it made it seem like they didn’t know or have anything else to do with either character, which was frustrating.

Blue was wrong for inviting a man nobody knew to stay in their home without telling them. Who does that? It didn’t even seem logical that he would do that.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

However, Simone taking it out on him for the entire shift at work came across as more childish than amusing. I’m glad they made it up in the end.

Ben and Helm’s One-Sided Beef Was More Entertaining

When did Ben become a co-resident? Is it just by default because no others are in the same ranking?

Whatever the case, it was nice to see the criminally underused Helm again. I didn’t know if she was still with the series anymore because they hadn’t bothered to do anything with her in so long.

She and Ben had some amusing moments, and the levity they provided, whether it was their begrudging friendship or the truly adorable antics with their young patient, including dressing up as superheroes, was fun.

Ben can never figure out why people dislike him or treat him a certain way, but I love that he doesn’t let it detract him from doing his job.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

He didn’t even call Helm out on it until the end of the shift. Once he did, you could sympathize with her.

She gave us an update about Levi, which was great, but she also expressed how much she misses her best friend. Without Levi, she doesn’t have anyone anchoring her in any way.

Unfortunately, when the focus shifted to Levi and Jo instead of Levi and Helm, we missed out on so much of their dynamic.

But they started together and have been friends ever since, and without him, she doesn’t have anyone for all the little things. Fortunately, Ben is easy to get along with (the fact that he effortlessly blends in with the younguns quite often is proof of that).

And they can mutually benefit from their friendship, including studying for the boards together.

Why Is Catherine’s Characterization Always Inconsistent?

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Catherine’s return was a great way to move the plot forward in a way we needed with Lucas.

But one thing that kept sticking out was how they were selling us this narrative about her that felt incongruous with what we’ve seen.

Since when has Catherine been the type of doctor who perfectly interacted with teen girls and engaged in girl talk or scoffed at a doctor for efficiently running down the case?

On the flip side, were we supposed to believe that Lucas would initially struggle so much to read the room with his young patient or stall and struggle so often when his ability to connect with patients has always been one of his shining traits?

It felt like they had to dumb him down somehow and make her something that she wasn’t to delve into this arc, and it didn’t narratively work.

Lucas FINALLY Gets Justice

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

But that aside, I loved Lucas’ ability to connect with that poor girl. She handled the news about her menstrual cycle, her septum obstruction, and vaginal stuff well, considering. And it made sense that she would struggle so much with a handsome young guy like Lucas on her case.

I was proud of him for stepping back from a surgery that he found had hardly been done just to make his patient comfortable.

Frankly, if Catherine didn’t allow him to continue with his class, I would’ve been pissed off. It’s already been frustrating that all the interns were involved with that case, but he’s the only one who seemed to face any real consequences.

Lucas never should’ve been in this position in the first place. But at least a chronically fickle Catherine made things right, and Lucas got the redemption or justice he deserved.

His flying high had him eager to share things with Simone. As someone who has always loved this couple, I feel it’s been a tough go this season as they feel so out of sync.

Lumone May Not Last Much Longer

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

It was a relief that Simone listened to him and celebrated this great news, when often it felt as if she’d been dismissive about his feelings on this matter.

But in another example of how he’s loved her far longer and deeper than she has him, he showed her his cards without even thinking about it, planning their future out as he did.

Oh, my sweet child, you’ve stepped in it. He didn’t even bat an eye when I mentioned how they could both be placed in the same hospital in another city, like New York, when their residency is over.

He was already talking about spending holidays with his family and visiting her grandmother. Our baby boy Lucas has plans for the two of them.

He’s ten toes down in this relationship and sees Simone as his forever girl. But heartbreak may be right around the corner because she’s not there yet.

Simone Channels Her Inner Mer

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Unsurprisingly, she never got around to asking him to move in because he freaked her out with all that talk of their future. Simone can be so Meredith Grey-coded at times that I fully expect her to self-sabotage this relationship next.

The idea of commitment terrifies her. Plus, I don’t think she loves Lucas as much as her career right now, and that’s a harsh reality for someone like Lucas.

The relationship conflict just got real!

Over to you, Grey’s Fanatics?

What are your thoughts and theories about Lucas and Simone’s romantic future? Are you digging Winston and Jules? Did you even miss characters like Teddy, Owen, Jo, Link, and Amelia? Let’s hear it below.

