Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 16 Pushes Winston & Jules’ Boundaries and Challenges Amelia

Critic's Rating: 4.1 / 5.0

4.1

Is that really how Jo and Link are going to get married?

One of many developments from Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 16 is Jo and Link falling into a wedding in four days, which is underwhelming.

We also see Simone and Lucas unraveling further, Amelia struggling with her case, and whatever the heck is going on with Winston and Jules.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Jules Lacks Boundaries with Winston

In fact, let me get into the latter of the bunch as I’m still uncertain how I feel about what’s developing between them.

The good news is that Adelaide Kane and Anthony Hill have great chemistry. Based on that alone, I can understand what they’re building upon, even if I’m still in a weird place when pairing them up.

More than anything, it feels like they haven’t known what to do with Winston since Maggie’s departure, and his personality changes like the wind.

Now, they’re blurring the lines between him and Jules, and it’s clear he’s struggling with his growing feelings for his resident and the lack of proper boundaries.

The latter makes some of their scenes rough to watch, and it’s understandable why Webber side-eyes both of them throughout the whole case.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

The Winston/Jules Dynamic Is Still Unusual

Their relationship lacks professionalism, and this is largely because Jules doesn’t speak to or interact with Winston as if he’s her superior. It’s rather irksome.

It’s nice that she feels close to him and that before all these feelings blossomed between them, they had something solid, and she viewed him as a mentor.

But Jules interacts with him as if he’s one of her peers now, and it’s too much during professional settings. It didn’t matter how accurate she was about Spence’s dad throughout all of this; her behavior was so unprofessional, and she never knew when to stop.

She needed healthy boundaries or something between them, and there never were any. There is no way Earth she should have spent the entire day trauma-dumping on Webber and Winston, inserting her opinion so strongly and demanding Winston do something about Spence’s father.

Jules Lacked Professionalism on the Case

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

If it had something to do with the medical procedure, her boldness wouldn’t be such an issue because her intentions would’ve been in the right place, and she has some authority to speak on matters.

But she was making moral judgments about Winston, as if he should’ve involved himself in personal matters with the patient and confronted the father, and that’s not their job or what they do.

It wasn’t her place to be so vocal about that or harangue him about it during surgery, either. She also didn’t know anything about Winston or why he would react as he did.

I find that entire bit of their arc frustrating to watch because there’s such a strong boundary issue there. And they’re trying to subvert the usual bit of the person with more authority pursuing his insubordinate by having Jules cross more lines.

With all of that and her effect on him, I don’t know what to do with Winston and Jules or how to process it.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Because Winston has these feelings for Jules, he allows her to influence him, and he wound up damn near beating up Spence’s father, and the whole situation he tried to compartmentalize like a professional adult at work fell by the wayside because he’s so easily susceptible to Jules despite his better judgment.

Blue’s Approach with the New Doc Was Hilarious

It’s good that he took the day, despite Jules’ visible hurt and disappointment that she wouldn’t be working with him. Whatever they have going on is so messy.

Based on his interactions with the new doctor, Blue won’t be getting any brownie points as a possible mentor, but I can’t fault him for his reactions.

He’s another character who feels like the series rarely knows what to do with him, which is always a shame because it’s Harry Shum Jr. Still, I did find his instant attraction to Dr. West hilarious after he put up such a stink over Bailey enlisting his help.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

On paper, they should’ve been great together, and they would’ve been if she didn’t screw up so epically when that patient coded.

He shouldn’t have yelled at her in the hall when Bailey found them, but I wasn’t even mad at him over that. She could’ve killed someone.

Is Lucas the New Star Pupil?

It was hilarious that he thought he’d somehow smooth things over at Joe’s so they could hook up. She was super hot, and they’d be a gorgeous couple together, so I understood what he was thinking.

Blue and Bailey were a hilarious duo within the hour, and I’d love to see her mentor him more.

What’s interesting is how things have evolved for Simone and Lucas. The former is usually the star pupil (especially since Mika departed). She’s also been particularly great with Amelia.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Amelia has taken her under her wing as her newest mentee, so watching things shift a bit during Dylan’s surgery was fascinating.

Simone felt it was too risky, and it’s interesting to see how she’s far more cautious now about surgeries and risks to patients. This could be to her detriment at some point.

That caution and the tension between her and Lucas caused her to slip up a bit during the surgery. However, Lucas was rock solid, and it’s nice to see that he has his confidence back now that he’s where he should be.

Simone Needs to Heal, and Lucas Deserves Better Right Now

Now that he has his professional life together, it’s only natural that his love life will continue to fall apart.

I sympathize with both Simone and Lucas here. Clearly, Simone has a lot of baggage and unresolved things because of Trey and other aspects of her life. She hasn’t known what to do with Lucas and his steadfast love for her since before they got together.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

And that’s so human. I get how scary and intense everything is for Simone. She also wants to focus on her career and didn’t anticipate all of this.

But Simone has inadvertently played with Lucas’ heart the entire time they’ve known each other. Conversations and communication would be more helpful than Simone dodging him and avoiding topics.

Lucas was hurt when he found out Simone had backed out from asking him to move in. Then he had to deal with her comparing him to her ex. On top of that, he caught her in another lie when she tried to go out with him after claiming she didn’t know her schedule.

The Fall of Lumone Feels Imminent

Simone is hurting Lucas by sending the message that he’s not a priority in her life. Even during his struggles and concerns about his placement, she didn’t give him the support and attention he needed.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

I love the idea of Simone and Lucas on paper, but where they are right now, I don’t think it’s healthy. I especially hate it for Lucas, who is all-in but isn’t getting what he needs and deserves in return.

Meanwhile, Jo and Link are great, but this wedding situation is underwhelming.

After a break, we got both characters again, and they even had the chance to work together professionally, too.

The endometriosis case was great because it’s something people don’t discuss as much as they should. I loved that Jo pointed out how underfunded it is and that Mariana even discussed how dismissive doctors are about her pain and other things.

Jo and Link’s Random Wedding Feels Underwhelming

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

It’s the sad truth that issues that predominantly affect women don’t get the funding, research, and attention that they deserve. I felt for Mariana.

I loved that Jo and Link could help her, but the situation with her fiance sucked.

Her position made sense as they spent their entire lives together, and she probably felt obligated to marry him. But I can’t imagine having someone work double time to make money for an expensive wedding, only to call the whole thing off four days before it happened.

It’s a literal waste and heartbreaking.

But her calling off her wedding was Jo and Link’s gain, as Jo came up with the unconventional idea of having a full-blown wedding in four days to take advantage of that venue.

It’s such a rushed wedding that I cannot imagine fans of the pairing being excited about how they’re checking this off the list in such an underwhelming fashion with no real personality.

Amelia and Monica are Still Intriguing, and Monica is What Amelia Needs

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Amelia’s case was great, and she worked alongside Monica again, which is like catnip for those who ship this pairing. They still aren’t doing enough with them, but at least we had Monica singing Amlelia’s praises.

She has always had faith in Amelia and genuinely values her as a woman and doctor. It’s beautiful to see Amelia with someone who values her intellectually without constantly comparing her to her brother.

Ironically, it was Amelia who brought up Derek, and you can tell that she still struggles with standing in his shadow because she placed her brother on a pedestal and always viewed him as her hero and inspiration.

She’s a trailblazer in her own right who has lived long enough to surpass her brother in scientific ventures, but it never stops her from viewing herself as Derek Shepherd’s little sister.

Imposter Syndrome is the worst.

Dylan’s Life Hangs in the Balance

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

The case brought Yellowstone’s Piper Peabo to our screens, something for which I was most grateful.

But it also had us on the edge of our seats because Dylan seemed like a great little girl, and no one wanted to see something bad happen to a sweet kid.

The surgery was intense, and Amelia pulled off another incredible feat. But those final moments left us on edge as Lucas desperately tried to get Dylan to respond.

Hopefully, it’s not as dire as it looks, and it’s merely part of the healing before she gets better!

Over to you, Grey’s Fanatics. How are you feeling about Winston/Jules and Simone and Lucas? Let’s discuss!

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Rate Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 16 5

4

3

2

1 Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Watch Grey's Anatomy Online

You made it to the end — and that means a lot.

We’re an independent site run by passionate fans, not studios or corporations. If you enjoyed this piece, please share it or leave a comment — it really does help.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.

