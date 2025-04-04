Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 13 Recap: Don’t You (Forget About Me)

We’re back at Grey Sloan Memorial with another episode.

There’s a Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 14 Review as well, but for those who are interested in a scene-by-scene breakdown. We have you covered here.

Let’s get into it.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Simone preps for the surgery she’ll be performing on Molly later on that day.

Bailey and Teddy are headed to a conference in Oakland, and Teddy and Owen keep alluding to how they’re open to whatever they’re apart from each other for the weekend.

Nick is back and will be working on a surgery, and Lucas will be with him, too.

Ben and Jo are working together, but Ben is surprised by how Jo is letting newbie Marcus boss her around a bit, something she’s done because he saved her babies.

Nora is back at the hospital, but she’s supporting a friend, Liz. Owen runs some labs on the friend, and he and Nora are a bit awkward around each other.

Lucas presents the latest case that he will work on with Nick, Webber, and Ben. The patient is there with his sister, and they’re hilarious and bickering.

Teddy runs into Cass at the panel, and she’s with a flirty guy she’s with who is her occasional boy toy. Teddy seems thrown by this, but Bailey interrupts them.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Simone and Amelia talk to Molly about the surgery they’re doing, cutting into her brain and stimulating it. They hope it’ll help with her retrograde amnesia, but it’s possible it could cause seizures. Kwan is worried about this whole thing, and he’s not reassured when there is a roomful of people watching because it’s a big surgery.

Kwan excuses himself because Molly’s ex-boyfriend David shows up, but he insists that he needs to talk to Kwan about something because Molly didn’t tell him everything.

Amelia and Simone go over some things with Molly and realize things may be more dangerous than they anticipated. Amelia notices that Simone is really good and tells her that she’s one to watch.

Simone tries to downplay it, and Amelia reminds her that it’s hard enough being a woman in the field and to not talk down on herself, too, there will be plenty of others to do that for her.

David tells Kwan that she can’t do the surgery. David says that Molly did everything under the sun to get her memories back and she spiraled out of control and needed to get help because it got too bad. He doesn’t want her to fall down that path again and crash.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

The boys are having a measuring contest as they try to argue who loves Molly the most.

Jo, Jules, and Winston notice a lump on Nora’s friend’s neck. They have to check it out.

Owen sees Nora outside arguing on the phone because she left someone incompetent in charge. She wonders if she should’ve gone somewhere else because things may be awkward. Owen reassures her that it’s not, and they sit longer on the bench together.

Jo is still unsure whether Marcus is coddling her in the name of helping her or undermining her.

They figure out that Lisa, Nora’s friend, has a fair amount of undigested food sitting in her esophagus. They tell her about it, and she ends up throwing up on Jo as she freaks out. Jo is NOT having a great day!

Lucas is learning from Ben that maybe it’s best to ask for things and take more risks, as Webber and Nick say they’ll let him assist during their patient’s surgery. Apparently, Lucas also has four sisters, just like Derek. Seriously, who is his mother?

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Kwan talks to Molly one final time as she’s wheeling into surgery and notices that David may be right when she mentions she can try other treatments if this one doesn’t work. He also tells Simone not to let Amelia go overboard, pointing out that Simone has more influence than she thinks.

Lisa updates Nora and Owen on this development with being pregnant but having food stuck in her esophagus.

Winston tells Jules to prep for surgery.

Amelia and Simone are doing Molly’s surgery and she’s awake for it. They may have hit a complication.

Lucas is in the room with the patient when an emergency happens, and he pages the others.

Cass is helping Teddy and Bailey with something at the conference. She succeeds in helping with Bailey’s presentation. Teddy hits on Cass when Bailey steps out and tells her that she’s ready to move forward with her and wants her to skip out on Phil.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Nick is definitely taking Lucas under his wing in an endearing way and is great with him while he, Webber, and Ben are all in surgery working on the patient and credits Lucas for catching the issue in time.

Marcus interrupts Jo’s surgery with Lisa, Winston, and Jules to tell her that he did a hysterectomy on one of her patients. She’s pissed about it.

Simone gets paranoid that Amelia is going too far in the surgery and wants to stop what they’re doing. Amelia warns her not to do that. Molly starts seeing memories and stuff again with the stimulation. Everything is working.

But they eventually have to stop, which Molly isn’t happy about.

The guys tell their patient that he needs another kidney. He doubts he’ll get another one when he’s already had three, but he says he’s fine with it. He and his sister bicker over him calling another relative for a kidney.

Molly mentioned remembering someone in a red jacket, and Simone tells Kwan about it; it seems to trigger something in him. The memory isn’t of him but Dave. She recalled something from after the accident rather than before. They get emotional about this.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Owen meets up with Nora. He tells her about his agreement with Teddy, and they’re meeting up later for a date.

Cass and Teddy sit through Bailey’s orientation and presentation, but they spend the whole time flirting with each other, playing footsy, and feeling each other up.

They finally make it to the hotel room and start hooking up. They’re really going at it when Teddy gets uncomfortable and admits that it feels like she’s cheating on Owen. Cass says that for her, her marriage was suffocating, and so she needed that.

Teddy says she doesn’t think this is great for her marriage and says she likes Cass, but she can’t go through with it. Something tells me Owen won’t have that same problem, though.

Simone and Amelia talk. Amelia reminds her that she’s most experienced and that Simone can’t let the patient’s family get into her head again. She also says Simone will be with her when she presents her case study with Molly. Simone has a mentor in Amelia.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox))

Marcus comes in to talk to Jo about surgery, which he’s still calling “Surge.” She finally goes off on him and says that she’s his colleague, not his patient. Marcus gets the hint, and she asks Ben to get something to eat.

Kwan talks to Molly. He tells her he reached out to her parents and still says he doesn’t want her to fall down the rabbit hole. He also asks her if she’s only with him to try to get her memories back, and she says she’s not sure.

Lucas talks to Nick about his residency situation and how he’s falling behind his peers. He wants to know if he can do anything to change Catherine’s mind. Nick has him talk to Webber, but according to Webber, there’s no changing Catherine’s mind.

The residents all have drinks at the bar as Kwan deals with his breakup with Molly.

Teddy shows up at Bailey’s room to have drinks and talk. Teddy seems to be having a hard time with not being able to be with Cass after all. She texts Owen, but he’s in bed with Nora. He didn’t have an issue. Welp!

Over to you, Grey’s Fanatics.

