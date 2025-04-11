Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 14 Recap: Love in the Ice Age

We bring you a scene-by scene recap of Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 14.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Teddy is back home and tries to talk to Owen about what happened when she was away, but things are chaotic, and he avoids her.

Kwan is heartbroken because Molly left him on the next plane out of there, and Simone asks Lucas to show Kwan some grace even though he’s trying to get help with passing some tests and things to move forward.

Bailey presents a case with Gabbi, a patient with pancreatic cancer. She presents a man whom she admires and a surgical hero, Dr. Chase. Simone freaks out when she sees him because he’s the person who got her kicked out of her first residency program.

She heads out in the hall to collect herself and Jules follows her and tries to get her to open up. She brings up how he treated her terribly, but she ignored it and put up with it. When he started neglecting a Black patient, and when she talked to him about it and called him out, he called her aggressive and kicked her out of the program.

Webber has concerns that Chase is experimenting on patients and ignoring some guidles that are implemented. Webber walks out.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Bailey chooses Simone to work with her and scrub in the case, and Chase acknowledges that they crossed paths before but nothing else.

Teddy is prickly and mean to Ben, who is on a case with her. She finally sees Owen and tells him in the middle of the hall that she doesn’t want an open marriage, that she almost slept with someone else, but she only wants to be with him.

He admits that change was worth a try, and she asks him if he slept with someone, but they are interrupted by an emergency.

A young man is brought in with Ortho issues, and Link and Kwan are on the case. The guy, Brandon, says he doesn’t feel any pain, and it barely hurts, but when they see his leg, it’s bent all up, and they tell him he may need amputation.

Gabby’s mother is concerned about this experimental surgery, but Chase keeps telling her that he’s the best at what he does, and it sounds like he’s a bit of a charlatan, which Simone notices. They still haven’t really confronted each other.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Teddy tries to figure out what is going on with Owen who he slept with, and when. Ben keeps interrupting them. Their patient is getting scanned but his impalement will keep them from even getting to move him.

Webber takes issue with Bailey consulting him about Gabby before, and apparently, when she did not like his answer, she went and consulted Chase. It rubbed him the wrong way, and he didn’t like the experimental thing. Bailey thinks that Chase is cutting-edge.

Gabby’s mother asks Simone about Chase and whether she believes in what he’s doing, and Simone struggles to answer.

They have to move the patient, Bradon, gently for surgery, and it’s a huge effort. But he keeps talking about the girl that he met and fell in love with, and he never got her name. Teddy makes Jules search for the mystery girl, and by some miracle, she finds her.

When she shows the photo to Brandon, he moves, and the next thing you know, the appliance stuck in his chest must have punctured something, and he passes out.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Link presents the case with the leg to Winston, thinking it’s a long shot, but Winston says he’ll go for it. Although, it means he won’t be making it to the baseball game with Link.

They talk to Jack about the surgery, but he doesn’t want to stop traveling. They explain that whether he does the surgery or the amputation, he’ll have to stop traveling. He finally, reluctantly agrees to surgery.

The surgery with Gabby doesn’t go well. He doesn’t complete the procedure; bleeding is everywhere, and Bailey realizes that if they stop, then Gabby will die. Chase tells her that her patient is no longer a candidate for the procedure.

Chase leaves, and Bailey doesn’t know what else to do, but they have to figure something out if they hope to save her.

When they’re doing the surgery, Link tells Kwan that Jack has been spreading his brother’s ashes when traveling, and that’s why it was so important to him.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Webber is showing Lucas grainy footage of his old procedures to help him. Lucas eventually appreciates him.

Bailey pages Webber. He and Lucas accompany her and Simone in surgery, and Bailey comes up with a plan. Webber and Lucas scrub into surgery because they need lots of hands for what they’re about to do.

Brandon starts coding and his heart won’t restart. Owen tells her that it has been too long, but Teddy is in a zone and doesn’t want to give up on Brandon. It’s not working, though. It’s time to call it. He’s dead.

Teddy is taking the death hard, but she is also still upset about Owen sleeping with someone. He reminds her that they agreed to open their marriage. She’s giving him the cold shoulder and tells him she’ll be late getting home because she has paperwork.

Bailey and the others were able to resect the tumor. She came up with her own procedure and Simone makes sure that the mother and daughter know that.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Then Bailey asks Simone how Chae was to work with, and she says that she’s in the right place now. Bailey compliments her on a job well done.

Kwan gives Jack an update on his surgery. After spending the day being judgmental with I’m, he understands better. He gives Jack VR goggles to ease the pain of not being able to travel.

He then apologizes to Link for how he was behaving and talk about his personal life getting in the way. Kwan may opt not to have much of a personal life these days.

Ben apologizes to Teddy for screwing up in surgery too. It seems to prompt something in Teddy.

Bailey talks with Webber who is watching old tapes of Ellis Grey in surgery. She apologizes and talks about how foolish she feels that she could buy into Chase and what he was selling. Webber cheers her up. They managed to do the surgery after all.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Simone and Chase are in the elevator together, and when they step up, she confronts him. Sheh goes off on him for being selfish. He berates her and Bailey, too, in return. This guy is a jackass.

Winston thought he was going to the game with Link, but Link backed out and sent Kwan instead. Winston isn’t too thrilled about spending the night at a game with an intern.

Lucas comes home and shares that Webber says he’ll talk to Catherine about getting him back in the program on the same level. But Jules says it’s moping time, and Simone goes back to spending time with her.

