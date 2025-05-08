Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 17 Recap: Love You Like a Song

Wedding bells ring for a couple on Grey’s Anatomy.

Link and Jo are excited about their wedding day, and Link is surprised that all of his family could show up on short notice. She’s thrilled that Levi is back to marry them.

Teddy and Owen are back from vacation in Hawaii, having therapy and lots of sex, and appear to be in better spirits, which is what Ben hoped for since his future career is in Teddy’s hands.

Winston shares that Nora is back at the hospital and needs a procedure, and Teddy will work on her despite the history. Owen seems worried.

Maureen, Link’s mother, shows up at the house offering to do Jo’s makeup for the wedding because it’s all so last minute, and she wants to be able to do something.

Jules and Webber get a patient who is on her first date. She lies and says that she’s having chest pains, then sends her date away to tell them she’s having uncontrollable diarrhea.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Nora’s health is declining rapidly, and Teddy proposes doing something risky to help her, while Owen finally goes to talk to Nora, who feels he’s avoiding her.

Amelia is still beating herself up over Dylan, who is now battling Locked In Syndrome. But Lucas is incredibly good with the young girl, getting her to communicate via blinking. Simone takes note of how good Lucas is and is fond of it, but there is still tension between them, especially since Lucas hasn’t been coming to the house.

Levi arrives, and now Jo has backup against Link’s mother who is pulling out old veils that were passed down generations and screwed up Jo’s makeup.

Dylan’s mother is getting frustrated about the whole process, and Lucas reassures her. Still, Amelia reprimands him and tells him he could step off the case if he’s too close to it because he may be giving them false hope when she’s still unsure if she can save Dylan.

Webber and Jules determine that their patient has an inflamed colon, unlike what Jules has seen before, and it makes her feel better about Blue being on Winston’s service and doing the bypass on Nora.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Teddy reassures Nora that she’ll treat her like any other patient and is determined to save her life.

Simone tries to talk to Lucas about his attachment to the case and having realistic expectations for Dylan, but he gets angry that he has to explain why he’s trying to save his patient and leaves.

Link is carrying on like it’s just another day since the wedding will be low-key and everything is handled. He even shares that he’ll likely wing his vows because they should come easily to him since he and Jo have known each other so long, but Bailey gets in his head. She helps him with vows.

Jo is annoyed that Levi and Maureen actually seem to be getting along. He tells Jo to buck up and tell Maureen the truth about not liking the makeup and wanting to wear the old veil.

Webber and Jules’ patient learns how her antibiotics for a UTI killed the good bacteria too, resulting in C-Diff, and they have to glove up and wear the PPE and mark the door, which makes it harder for her to keep the truth from her doctor, who is still sticking by her side.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Owen talks to Amelia. He still feels like his marriage is precarious because they’re back to reality. He’s also worried about Nora—and he should be, since she’s starting coding in the operating room.

Meanwhile, Dylan stops responding to commands to Lucas and her mother’s concern.

Nora was down for 25 minutes, but they brought her back and have to send her to palliative care. Blue is upset that it seems like they’re giving up on her and can’t save her. When they update her on her near-death and that they can’t perform the surgery, she’s upset and needs space from everyone.

Dylan’s parents, namely her mother, go off on Amelia. Later, Amelia reminds Lucas again that they can’t give false hope.

Back at the apartment, Jo finally works up the nerve to tell Maureen that she doesn’t want to wear the veil and doesn’t like the makeup. Maureen seems hurt but tries to cover it and decides to leave and give Jo space.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Jo freaks out about how she spoke to Maureen and talks about how she was passive-aggressive, and things but everything she explains is just how moms behave. Levi reminds her that she’s never had a mom, so that’s why she doesn’t get it.

Teddy updates Owen on Nora’s condition, and he has a hard time processing the news and is distant from Teddy as she goes to the wedding. He stays behind for a trauma.

Webber commends Jules on handling the surgical procedure with their patient well. And the patient’s date, Steve, looked everything up and seems intent on supporting her no matter what.

Jo talks to Maureen at the wedding and explains that she’s not used to having a mom and someone who cares because she didn’t have that. They have a special moment, and Maureen helps her zip up her dress. She then breaks down with Levi a bit later because she’s thinking about what she missed out on with that.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

He walks her down the aisle to Link.

Simone and Lucas get into it again. He’s tired of her talking about realities, and he feels like she never really supported his efforts to help Dylan and have hope. She mentions in the heat of the moment that he’s privileged and has people always bailing him out.

The issues with her not seeing a future with him come up, and he tells her that he’s done and walks away to her surprise.

Link sings his vows at the altar, and she gets emotional.

Owen stops by to see Nora and comfort her. She tells him that she’s in love with him and gets a pass to say it since she’s dying. He says he can’t say it back, but he feels it.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Teddy is at the wedding trying to figure out a new way to save Nora and talks to Winston about it. They head back to look at her scans, and when she gets to the room, she sees how intimate Owen and Nora look with him in the hospital bed with her and kissing her forehead.

Jules tells Winston that she’s going to look into other fields since she enjoyed general surgery so much, and he supports that, but also seems hurt that she’s leaving him.

Some guy chats up Simone at Joe’s when she’s drinking, and they have sex in the bathroom.

