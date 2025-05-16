Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 18 Finale Recap: How Do I Live?

We have a scene-by-scene recap of the season finale of Grey’s Anatomy.

If you’d like a full-on Grey’s Anatomy Review, you can check that out as well.

But for now, let’s break down the finale.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Jo and Link are annoyingly happy getting back to work after their honeymoon.

Jules accidentally walks in and pulls off her shirt in a room after spilling something on it. She doesn’t realize she’s in the same room as Winston, and it’s awkward between them.

Things are still tense between Simone and Lucas, who are avoiding each other.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Lucas updates everyone on what’s going on with Dylan, and her mother is angry that nothing has changed about her condition. She’s not handling any of this well, and Amelia is trying to keep her composure. The mother pleads with Amelia, but she doesn’t respond.

Simone tells Amelia that her subsequent surgery is in OR Two.

Mer is back, and her mice Alzheimer’s study is doing well.

Nora’s mother is with her, and she’s concerned about Teddy’s surgery she wants to do. Nora asks Owen for advice, and they says it’s the only way.

Owen asks Teddy if this is a great procedural. They have a tiff in the hallway, and she tells him that she saw him with Nora. She asks if he’s in love with Nora, but he keeps avoiding answering the question. She notices.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Simone joins Amelia in surgery, and she asks if Simone is okay because she notices something is going on with Lucas. They’re talking when Dylan’s mother comes in with the tank and a lighter and threatens to take everyone out if Amelia doesn’t operate on her daughter.

Amelia calls Lucas and tells him to bring Dylan to the OR because she will operate. He’s confused by it, but he goes to do it anyway.

Meanwhile, he warns Ben about his patient bleeding into a bag and calls Bailey.

Nora breaks down, thinking it’s the last time she sees her kids. Owen comforts her, and she talks about how she understands if he doesn’t want to be around her if the surgery works after she told him that she loved him, thinking she was dying.

Lucas wheels Dylan in, and it takes him a minute to realize what’s going on when Jenna, Dylan’s mother, has Simone and threatens to blow everyone up. Lucas tries to go for Simone, but it doesn’t work, and Jenna says that no one will leave that room until Amelia fixes her daughter.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

He transfers Dylan to the table after that.

Lucas is worried and tries to work on a plan with Amelia. He sees Monica in the viewing room and signals her to leave. She tries to piece together what’s going on.

Monica finds Webber and tells him a hostage situation is happening in the OR.

Catherine is on the warpath over the hostage situation. They’re trying to call into the Or.

Amelia is freaking out and doesn’t know if she’s doing anything right and Lucas helps her through the surgery. She finally gets Jenna to answer the phone to keep her concentration.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Meredith is freaking out because all of her family is in there.

Amelia progresses with the surgery, and finally, when Jenna hears that, she unplugs the phone.

The hospital was supposed to evacuate. Owen comes in, and Teddy and Winston are in the middle of surgery on Nora. He tells them what is going on and that they could all die if that gas goes off. But she tells him that they’re too far into Nora’s surgery, and if they stop, Nora could die.

Some people clear out, but Jules and Blue stay with Winston and Teddy for the surgery.

Ben is still waiting for an attending physician to help his patient, but no one does, so he finally decides to go rogue and perform surgery on the guy himself.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Link and Jo are spending all this time having sex in random parts of the hospital. Yeah, okay.

Bailey walks in on Warren operating on the patient, and she freaks out and lectures him. But he’s not concerned since he knows they were getting rid of him anyway. She grabs a gown and helps him.

Teddy and Winston want Jules and Blue to leave for their own safety after they have gone through the worst of the surgery. They leave.

The authorities are ready to go into the OR and take down Jenna, but Mer wants to trust in Amelia and give her time.

Dylan’s surgery isn’t going as well when they need something and can’t get it. Amelia and Lucas bicker about it, and Jenna gets agitated, starts ranting, and is too close to Simone with the lighter. Lucas has surgical scissors and is ready to make a move when Simone works to talk Jenna down, and Mer comes in with what they need to finish the surgery.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Jolink comes out of the room after having sex and finally catches up with what happened, the evacuation, and the hostage situation.

Teddy doesn’t want to finish doing the surgery on Nora. She’s too scared of killing her, but Winston doubles down, and they go through it. They almost lost Nora, but then it worked.

Mer can come in and talk to Jenna. She bonds and connects with her as a mother. It seems to appease her.

Amelia and Lucas pull off the surgery with Dylan by some miracle, and when they tell Jenna, she’s elated. She starts sobbing and drops the tank; it must have been empty the whole time. She sobs and apologizes, but she’s relieved about her daughter, and the cops come in and arrest her.

Everyone is still visibly rattled and traumatized by this whole ordeal.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Lucas takes Simone into an on-call room and kisses her. He tells her he’s sorry, that he only wants to be with her, and that they can figure out all the rest. It doesn’t matter. She looks guilty when he’s hugging her.

Jules tells Winston that she needs to get back on his service, presses him on why he took her off, and wants to know the truth. He tells her that the lines were getting blurry. She says they were getting blurry for him and that it’s unfair that he denied her cardio.

He reminds her that he’s not the only cardio surgeon, but she says he’s the best one.

Bailey and Webber celebrate saving that patient. Ben says he has no regrets and stands by his choice to save lives every time.

Bailey says she’ll find another program that works better for him. She gets a call and has to head back inside for something.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Webber and Mer talk. He says he always imagined her coming back to Seattle after Zola graduated and that she’d be at the hospital when he retired. It gets in her head, and she mentions that she might return in the summer. She wants to get in the OR more when she’s there and have her kids spend more time with their family there.

Blue and Simone talk about it being their last day as first-year residents and that new interns are coming in. The new interns come in, and one of them is the guy she slept with, and he’s not hiding that he slept with her.

Owen finally tells Teddy that he did have feelings for Nora, but it’s fine, and he won’t see her again when she leaves the hospital. Teddy tells Owen that she’s choosing herself and implies it’s over. He’s shocked.

Amelia and Lucas update Dylan’s father about what happened and her health. He shares that he never keeps empty cans in his truck.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Ameli and Lucas realize that the can wasn’t empty, and Lucas runs to tell people and clear out the OR.

Link is in surgery. Jules went to work with Beltran. Webber may also be doing something with Bailey.

Mer is leaving the hospital when a wing of it blows up.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Rate Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 18! 5 Stars

4 Stars

3 Stars

2 Stars

1 Star Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Watch Grey's Anatomy Online

It’s like yelling into the void sometimes — so if you’re out there, holler back.

Comments, shares, and good vibes all keep this little ship afloat. Thanks for reading.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.