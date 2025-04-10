Happy Face Season 1 Episode 5 Recap: Don’t Dream

We’re closing in on the end of our coverage for Happy Face.

Unfortunately, the show doesn’t seem to be the hit that I had hoped, but I have two more scene-by-scene recaps available.

They were meant to be supplementary coverage for the reviews, but I’m sharing them here even without the reviews. Thanks to those of you who stopped by!

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

A boy leaves home early before sunrise. Elijah is dreaming, and he’s rudely awakened by a call to his room.

The weapon is being processed while Melissa unpacks at home after her latest trip.

Hazel goes into a convenience store to buy some candy and a burner phone. At home, Melissa notices her new shoes. She wants to hear everything she missed. Does she want to ask her anything? Hazel thinks it’s no big deal to have had an abortion in high school.

Hazel is embarrassed, but Melissa wants to make sure that if something similar happens to her, she’ll talk with her.

Hazel wonders what happens what happens with the case now that they found the murder weapon.

There was a dress from the night Heather was murdered, and Elijah’s attorney will get the evidence for a match. She wants to know what her grandpa is like, but Melissa just says thank God you never have to know.

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

Joyce visits Elijah, and he shares his dream with her. It’s a short visit, but Joyce will come back in a couple of days. For some reason, I’m imagining he’ll be killed in prison now.

Another prisoner named Nico asks about his first meal outside instead of his last meal inside.

Ben has an interview for the regional manager job. As they get ready to cut pizza, Hazel is texting with “Joshyboy.” Melissa asks if it’s a boy, but Melissa says it’s just Eva.

Melissa finds the pizza slicer in Max’s backpack. It’s a weapon in case Ash finds out where he goes to school. Melissa assures him that’s not necessary. Like me, Melissa wonders if Max is freaked out by how Ben is reacting more than the actual visit.

When she has a second to think about it, she cries. She felt like she was doing something good when she was gone, but she comes home to Hazel’s new sneakers, texting someone sketchy, and Max is taking sharp kitchen utensils to school.

Ben lists all of the reasons things will be OK, including that she can soon go back to makeup. Her face falls at that suggestion.

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

Melissa and Ivy are cutting the story about the murder weapon. In lieu of the DNA results, they’ve made other allowances.

Dr. Gregg can’t believe she actually got the murder weapon. He still wants her to call his agent. Ivy got some news that’s not so good. Heather’s clothes are gone. Without DNA… (but what about familial DNA???).

In Texas, together with Elijah’s attorney Gabriella, they meet with Bob’s supervisor, Alice. Bob is the fellow who claimed the evidence wasn’t there. Alice is no-nonsense and determined. She barely looks for where the evidence is before throwing in the tile.

The DA’s office periodically shoots over “purge” cases so they can free up space. The case evidence was recently destroyed after the DA called over a “last minute addition” to the purge file. Their next stop is the DA’s office, where Calloway acts like it’s no big deal what he did.

He really thinks that even with DNA, Elijah’s best-case scenario isn’t good.

He talked with the Governor about offering Elijah a plea bargain to admit to the murder for another ten years in prison. This makes no sense to me. Oh, finally, they mentioned Denise. It’s a long shot, but it’s possible. Melissa offers to talk with her.

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

Gabrielle takes the offer to Elijah. He’ll take the plea if it means he lives. Joyce argues the point, and Gabrielle talks about the DNA. If he takes the deal, Elijah will be 62 when he gets out. Joyce wants him to walk out an innocent man.

Nico asks when he’s getting out. Elijah responds with a story about a prisoner about ten years ago who thumbed up his last mean, ending them for the prison. They don’t get anything but an FU on their way out now.

Melissa handles the meeting with Denise quite well. She talks about the truth. Denise says the truth is that as long as Heather is gone, the only truth that matters is that Denise is gone. Ivy sarcastically says, “That went well.”

They were going to just walk away until Ivy spots the trash outside of Denise’s house. Ivy decides to steal it.

Hazel gets a pass in school, and she uses the time to call Keith. Keith is working in the prison when he gets her call. He asks about high school. Kids called him Igor, like the hunchback. She also tells him what they called her, but she just says she’s been called names. He says, “Fuck them.”

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

He loves her entrepreneurial spirit, selling his drawing, but he thinks she could have gotten more. She says her mom would kill her if she knew, and she’s like, oops.

He decides to get it all out in the open. He killed all of the women, and he owns it, but what people say about him is all wrong. She can decide for herself.

Then he asks what she looks like. Can she send a photo? Can he send more drawings? He wonders if that’s what this is. He appreciates her moxie and all, but if she’s just in it for the bread…

She wants to know who he is and where she comes from.

While sifting through garbage, Ivy wonders if Melissa will go back to makeup. Is that even what she wants? Melissa isn’t sure. Keith sends a text to Melissa. It’s a picture of Brendan. He got what he deserved.

Heather had no other living relatives. Ivy and Melissa tell her in person, which gives Melissa a chance to snoop. She sees Joyce’s murder board. She also finds a photo of Joyce and baby Elijah.

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

Joyce gave up on luck a long time ago, but the one thing that has never let her down? Tequila.

Canadian staple Jennifer Spence plays Renee, who has come over to check on Max. She’s also curious what it’s like to have a serial killer in the family. Since she’s a therapist, she really did just want to check. Maybe they should open the bottle of wine they got her. Sure. Why not. Uh oh… affair?

Instead of sending Keith a text of herself, Hazel is sending a polaroid.

Ben tells Renee about meeting Keither in prison when they got pregnant with Hazel. He says Keith was nice… but then. And he stops. Melissa went through a dark time after that, which is when they made their pact not to talk about him again.

But what about Ben? He admits there was a break in the case, and he’s hoping everything will go back to normal soon.

Joyce is sharing tales about her ex when Melissa says it was her dad who outed her abortion. Joyce is enraged. She was four months from a degree in architecture when Elijah got arrested, so she became a graphic designer instead. All of her life plans were meaningless without Elijah.

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

After hearing all of this, Melissa thinks Denise is the person who needs to hear what Joyce has gone through.

Part of her reasoning is that she believes Denise feels the same about Joyce as Ash feels about Melissa. Melissa reminds her that Joyce didn’t do anything. The justice system perpetuates this feeling that the victim’s family is good while the accused’s family is bad.

When Denise learns that Calloway took the death penalty off the table, Joyce reconsiders. She gives them DNA.

Joyce laughs when Elijah says he’s surprised Denise didn’t shoot her. It was all Melissa.

Elijah has to decide now if he wants to take the deal. Joyce thinks he should. She’s terrified. What if she has done everything, but it’s not enough? What if they won’t stop until he’s dead?

Elijah remembers his mother saying that there are three things you can’t stop from coming out: the sun, the moon, and the truth. When it’s time for him to make the call, Elijah is ready. Fuck the deal. He didn’t kill anyone.

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

The DNA was a match. Heather’s DNA is on the wrench. Calloway is calling a press conference.

Josh put a drawing in Hazel’s locker. Hazel calls Keith. Keith remembers when Melissa was feeding four little newborn baby kittens with a baby bottle. He’s laughing about it, but we know the real story.

Hazel opens the drawing while she’s on the phone. She thinks it’s so good. The way she’s looking at her really captures her essence. Keith says that was Desiree. She wonders, as in number two?

He talks about having Desiree’s earrings. Like a trophy? Keith chastizes her. That only happens in the movies.

He kept their things in a motel off the 84, Pioneer Falls, Room 17. He tucked them away in side an air vent. He always meant to go back and get them, but he never did.

(Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

He always knew in the back of his mind that he’d turn himself in, but the darkness always overpowered him. He wanted something to give to the families as an apology when he finally got up the courage to tell the truth.

The second drawing is of her, and her smile says it all.

DA Calloway decides to name Elijah and Keith co-conspirators in the rape and murder of Heather Richmond. That way, they can kill Elijah and prosecute Keith.

