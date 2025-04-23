Like Michael or Jason, audiences can always expect American Horror Story to return with another gruesome tale. However, what if something unspeakable happened? What if there were no new season?

Honestly, horror lovers have been spoiled quite a bit over the last few decades. From broadcast and streaming to big-budget and indie films, horror has been on the rise.

That is primarily due to the tireless efforts of the talented writers behind every season of American Horror Story.

(FX/Screenshot)

The series gets a lot of grief for being a hit-or-miss with the seasonal stories.

However, if you pay close attention to conversations, you’ll notice that no one ever says the show is outright bad.

The Beauty of American Horror Story Is That You Don’t Have to Like Every Season Because Not Every Season Is for Everyone

The great thing about anthology shows is that if one idea doesn’t work, plenty more are coming down the pike.

However, with American Horror Story, the series has certain staples that set it apart from other horror and anthology shows like the Shudder show Slasher.

(FX/Prashant Gupta)

Because American Horror Story often repurposes actors for multiple roles, viewers have formed close connections with the talent.

It’s why Sarah Paulson (Ratched) and Evan Peters are now household names.

Here’s the thing about AHS: Every single season of the show works — mostly. The series has produced one incredible season after another, with the writers never taking a break.

To clarify, when I say, “every single season is incredible,” I’m speaking from a broader, more artistic, and creative point of view.

Now, if you were to ask my personal preferences, I would say American Horror Story Season 7, “Cult,” was utter trash. But that’s okay because there are so many seasons that my singular opinion about “Cult” is lost in a sea of other voices.

(FX/Screenshot)

It’s also not so easy to say that any one season is just “bad.” These complex stories have everything thrown at them since the show only gets one season to tell that particular plot.

When Lady Gaga came on board for American Horror Story Season 5, “Hotel,” people lost their damn minds, and they rightfully should have.

It was splashy and pulpy, with incredible old Hollywood vibes while feeling fresh and for a new kind of audience. The only problem is that after the first episode’s initial shock value, “Hotel’s” pace drops dramatically.

Holy crap. How did we go from Max Greenfield getting literally drilled to a slow-burn ’80s Vice show about a hardened detective?

On paper, all the elements were there to be incredibly entertaining, but it’s just so damn dull. However, I give it another try every couple of years because I want to like it so badly, but I just don’t.

(FX/Screenshot)

Remember what I said about saying that any one season is just “bad?” I didn’t say impossible. As boring as “Hotel” is, that production still has many redeeming aspects.

But there is one American Horror Story season that is truly horrifying, but not for the right reasons.

The Award for Worst American Horror Story Season Goes to the One That Played Out Like a Middle School Production of Rosemary’s Baby

Some seasons of the show are indeed more loved than others. Most of us are still waiting for the witches to return. I live in New Orleans, so those ladies hit close to home. Literally.

Some seasons are hated more than others, like American Horror Story Season 9, “1984,” which I just have to say is a travesty.

(FX/Screenshot)

How could people not like “1984?” It had all the ’80s nostalgia vibes right down to a “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” segment involving Leslie Grossman’s (The Goldbergs) character.

You guys didn’t love the classic camp slasher motif? They had short shorts and crop tops for days. I blame Gus Kenworthy’s acting. Stick to the Olympics, kid.

Still, no other season can hold a candle to how unbelievably bad American Horror Story Season 12, “Delicate,” was. My God.

We can’t even say the season is hated because to “hate” it would mean the season had something at least remotely interesting about it, and Miss Delicate? She has nothing.

It has been exactly one year since the finale of that season aired and I still have not been able to drink away the memories of that train wreck.

(FX/Screenshot)

It was a shame because America Horror Story Season 12 started on a strong note with heavy themes of witchery and psychosis. But like a goldfish won at the county fair, “Delicate’s” plot went down the toilet.

To be fair, filming was happening at the same time as the SAG-AFTRA Strikes. And let me tell you, mama, that you can see exactly where in the season the writers went on strike.

I’m telling you; it went from a nice, solid pace with mysterious undertones and star-studded cameos to a middle school production of Rosemary’s Baby. Just trash.

However, that last season is precisely why we are standing here without a shred of information about American Horror Story Season 13.

It can only mean … multiple things.

(FX/Screenshot)

The Status of American Horror Story’s Next Season May Have Less to Do with the Show and More to Do with the Industry

Here is the thing: I don’t think we will get another season of American Horror Story — not anytime soon.

For one, if the series were returning in the Fall of 2025, Ryan Murphy and FX would already have announced the next season’s theme.

First comes the cast, then the theme, and then filming begins. Well, so far, all we have is Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in “talks” to return to the series.

Other than that, we also know Jessica Lange will NOT be coming back to AHS. Leave that woman alone. She’s tired as hell and just wants to sit down. Stop asking her about work.

Apart from that, nothing, and I mean NOTHING, has been announced about Season 13. That’s interesting, given some of the comments from Miss Murphy.

(FX/Screenshot)

In October 2024, Ryan Murphy mentioned that Season 13 would arrive “sooner than you think,” but there haven’t been concrete details since. He also hinted at potentially involving the “original gangster cast” from Season 1.

So, we know Murphy had no plans to wrap up the series, but that was then, and this is now.

The state of television has caused networks and streamers to regroup. Due to the outcome of the strikes, they’re keeping only their best-performing content.

I hate to say it, but American Horror Story could be on its way out. The show may have been quietly canceled without fanfare. That, or the networks aren’t the only ones re-strategizing.

After “Delicate” ended as a total disaster, Ryan Murphy may have backtracked. He could be thinking of something innovative to restore viewers’ faith.

Similarly, he could also be shifting gears for one final, epic season and bringing in all the big players from the previous season. I’d watch the hell out of that.

(FX/Screenshot)

The bottom line is that unless FX and Murphy have something up their sleeves, American Horror Story will probably take a page from the Stranger Things book and take a year-long hiatus.

The worst-case scenario would be that the show is just gone. However, given Murphy’s clout in Hollywood and the relationship he has built with the network, I’m sure FX would give him a final hurrah.

