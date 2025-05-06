Here’s Why Whoopi Goldberg’s “Dismissive Attitude” on The View Has Fans Talking

A recent segment on The View’s popular morning show has fans commenting on Whoopi Goldberg and what some call her “dismissive attitude,” which is problematic for Whoopi since it has become more common recently.

Longtime The View fans know that Whoopi Goldberg is ready for retirement, given her four-day workweek and her noninvolvement in The View’s newest addition, The Weekend View.

Joy Behar, Whoopi’s longtime friend and colleague, fills in on Fridays as moderator of the panel of outspoken ladies. She then continues with the taping of The Weekend View, something Whoopi does not do.

Whoopi Goldberg’s Expressions Tell It All During a Segment of The View

A recent episode of The View had Whoopi scoffing and breaking up during a segment about hanging on to photos of your ex.

Whoopi asked whether it is a good idea to keep photos of your ex on your phone or social media.

Whoopi battled to ask the question with a straight face: “There is a recent podcast clip on TikTok, which sparked a debate over whether you should delete photos of your ex from your phone and social media.”

“Is hanging on to photos of your ex a bad thing? I’ll leave it to you,” as Whoopi quickly bowed out of the conversation.

Whoopi then sat back with her arms folded while the other ladies, including Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin, discussed the topic.

Whoopi’s body language on The View tells viewers if she enjoys the topic or is bored and wants to move on. She disliked this topic and seemed happy to let the other ladies take over.

Fans noticed Whoopi’s demeanor and commented on the video The View shared on YouTube.

Fans did not like how Whoopi acted during this segment of The View.

One fan, @albertn6057, on YouTube, said, “I’m so over Whoopi’s dismissive attitude. Taking part in these discussions is part of her job, yet she acts like it’s beneath her or can’t be bothered. And it’s not the first time this has happened either.”

Another fan, @jjl6438, pointed out something obvious since Whoopi is the moderator and makes the most money, “Whoopi is ironically the highest paid but gets away with giving the least in some of these topics. How?”

Yet another show fan, @bluedragon4, said of Whoopi, “Why is she there?”

Fans share that they want to see an engaged and participating Whoopi on The View, even with subjects she feels beneath her.

Whoopi prefers heavier topics related to politics, but sometimes fans want to listen to the ladies banter back and forth about fun topics like why CBS cancelled The Challenge USA or gossip about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Maybe Whoopi will take a minute to listen to her fans and smile through some of these lighthearted topics since they help so many get through the day.

