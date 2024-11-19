It’s unlikely anyone saw what a hit High Potential would be, but after seven episodes, the series is certified fresh across the board. It’s almost hard to believe we have even more episodes coming.

Then again, the show was created by Drew Goddard, who has had his hands in several very successful films and shows. His involvement might explain why every episode is even better than the last.

Between the quality plotting and talented cast, High Potential already feels unbelievably well-developed. However, there are still moments that make us go, “Oh, I didn’t love that.”

(Pamela Littky/Disney)

Not even a show as innovative as High Potential is immune to a questionable decision or two when it comes to creative choices. Thankfully, there is far more that’s good about this show than bad.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Which Episode Of High Potential Season 1 Has Been Your Favorite So Far? Episodes 1 - "Pilot"

Episode 2 - "Dancers in the Dark"

Episode 3 - "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel"

Episode 4 - "Survival Mode"

Episode 5 - "Croaked"

Episode 6 - "Hangover"

Episode 7 - "One of Us" Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Best Episode — “One of Us” — High Potential Season 1 Episode 7

After the statement above, it should be no surprise that the best episode would be the latest. Kaitlin Olson was a force of nature in this episode.

At this point, audiences are fully aware of and always ready for more of “Mama Bear” Morgan. Until this point in the season, there had been a general divide between Morgan’s work and home life.

“One of Us” saw that divide come crumbling down when Ava and Morgan were taken hostage with the rest of the precinct. Seeing a new side of Morgan made this episode stand out above the rest.

(Mitch Hasseth/Disney)

Since the start of High Potential, if there is one word that could easily describe Miss Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), it would be “confident.” However, “One of Us” gave viewers a Morgan riddled with fear over her child’s safety.

Imagine if all three of Morgan’s children had been in the precinct. I’m pretty sure her mind would have overloaded, and she would have become Liam Neeson in Taken.

In summary, High Potential Season 1 Episode 7 showed Morgan’s growth as a resourceful and calm person under pressure, as well as her view of the precinct as family.

Worst Episode — “Dirty Rotten Scoundrel” — High Potential Season 1 Episode 3

With a show like High Potential, the term “worst” is more subjective. As mentioned above, the series consistently delivers quality writing and acting.

(Carlos Lopez-Calleja/Disney)

So, “worst” has nothing to do with production value or even questionable story choices. What makes “Dirty Rotten Scoundrel” the worst is that Morgan was more or less still in limbo with the precinct.

At this point in the season, she had established her value to the police but wasn’t exactly a “team member” yet. Morgan had yet to get a handle on protocol, which led to a pretty dangerous situation.

Because Morgan tried to get the jump on a bartender suspect (Ck Bolado), Karadec had to chase the guy down before leading to a kitchen standoff. Morgan’s carelessness put Karadec in the path of a chef’s knife.

It’s wild that there are only three episodes between the best and the worst, but that’s one of the many incredible things about High Potential.

The character development alone is a masterclass in keeping a police procedural feeling fresh and new. Although, as great as the whole team is, it’s the Morgan and Karadec show at the end of the day.

Best Karadec & Morgan Moment – “Croaked” – High Potential Season 1 Episode 5

One unexpected treat in High Potential has been watching Morgan and Karadec’s relationship develop. They went from hating each other to practically being family.

(Mitch Hasseth/Disney)

In the beginning, many viewers, yours truly included, were worried that Morgan and Karadec would become romantically involved. Thankfully, by “Croaked,” it’s clear that’s not their destination.

I have been saying for a good while now that Morgan and Karadec’s relationship reminds me of adult siblings with how they can playfully poke at each other.

High Potential Season 1 Episode 5 gave viewers the downright most hysterical Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) and Morgan moment of the series so far. Only Morgan could crash Karadec’s date and be charming the entire time.

As cute as it was that Morgan rolled up on Karadec’s date with all three of her kids without him getting upset, the funniest part is how it started.

You may not remember, but Morgan jokingly saddled up to Karadec’s table, pretending to be his wife with their gaggle of kids in tow. It was a moment of pure humor with good family fun sprinkled all over.

Worst Karadec & Morgan Moment – “Dancers in the Dark” – High Potential Season 1 Episode 2

(Carlos Lopez-Calleja/Disney)

Hopefully, this will be the last time we have to discuss a rocky Morgan and Karadec moment. Since “Dancers in the Dark,” those instances have become few and far between.

However, this episode was the worst moment for the now very close partners. This was worse than the bartender incident because that was a misstep, whereas this was a full-on explosion of tempers.

Some viewers may recall that Morgan and Karadec reached a boiling point during a screaming match while working the case of the tap-dancing mechanics.

Karadec was yelling, and Morgan quit on the spot for the second time. Of course, that didn’t faze Captain Selena (Judy Reyes). When Karadec told Selena Morgan had quit, the captain didn’t miss a beat when she replied, “No, she didn’t.”

The captain may not be in every episode, but she doesn’t miss a thing. She’s not the only lovable character who doesn’t get as much screen time as Morgan and Karadec, either.

Honorable Mention – Ludo

We have to give it up to High Potential for the character of Ludo. He’s certainly not in every episode, but his presence is always felt.

(Carlos Lopez-Calleja/Disney)

For one thing, viewers are getting a refreshingly new depiction of healthy co-parenting. Ludo (Taran Killam) and Morgan have an open dialogue that helps them maintain a happy and stable lifestyle for the kids.

It has been a growing trend in television to abandon the old cliche that exes can’t get along and co-parenting is impossible because of past history and blah, blah, blah.

In reality, most parents who are no longer together can maintain a respectful relationship. Hell, a lot of parents even stay friends after. It took a while, but TV is finally catching up to life.

There’s a great example of this in Matlock with the characters Olympia and Julian. Although, those two are currently on the path to getting back together.

The same cannot be said of Ludo and Morgan. Sadly, being a great dad doesn’t translate into being a great partner. And now, with Tom, the handsome janitor, Ludo’s chances are shot to hell.

(Mitch Hasseth/Disney)

Still, with a show like High Potential, audiences are well advised to expect the unexpected. If you read the High Potential Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers, you know we anticipated the worst.

It was the first time one of Morgan’s children would be in danger, and there was no telling how Morgan or Ludo would react afterward.

We could still see some backlash when the series returns after the fall break, but at least things ended on a very happy note.

No one was killed, and Morgan got her own desk. Who’s to say which event was more monumental? Either way, CBS‘s High Potential continues to live up to its name.

(Carlos Lopez-Calleja/Disney)

What has been your favorite moment from High Potential Season 1 so far?

Do you like the handsome janitor, Tom, for Morgan, or would you rather see her back with Ludo?

Please drop a comment below to let me know! And join me again when I review the next episode of High Potential!

And keep a look out for the High Potential Spoilers posted before each new episode!