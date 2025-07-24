Hulk Hogan, Wrestling Icon and Pop Culture Powerhouse, Dead at 71

Hulk Hogan, the wrestling legend who helped transform professional wrestling into a global phenomenon in the 1980s and beyond, has died. He was 71 years old.

TMZ was first to report the news on July 24, confirming through close family sources that Hogan passed away from a heart attack at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

The sudden loss of one of wrestling’s most iconic figures sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, with tributes pouring in from fans, friends, and fellow wrestlers who saw Hogan not just as a performer but as a symbol of an era.

(WWE/Screenshot)

Born Terry Bollea in Augusta, Georgia, Hogan rose to superstardom with the WWF (now WWE), becoming the mustachioed, bandana-wearing, larger-than-life hero for a generation of fans.

With his 24-inch pythons, signature leg drop, and crowd-rallying “Whatcha gonna do, brother?” catchphrase, Hogan ushered in the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling era that took wrestling mainstream, culminating in the first WrestleMania in 1985. From there, he was unstoppable.

For many, Hogan was wrestling.

He headlined eight of the first nine WrestleManias, battled rivals like Andre the Giant and Randy Savage, and helped launch cable television’s obsession with pay-per-view blockbusters.

(MTV/Screenshot)

He transcended the squared circle with roles in films like Suburban Commando and Mr. Nanny, and even had a Saturday morning cartoon and a theme song fans can still hum to this day.

In the 1990s, Hogan reinvented himself with WCW, donning black and leading the villainous New World Order (nWo), one of the most shocking and successful heel turns in wrestling history.

That second act extended his cultural relevance into the Monday Night Wars, solidifying his spot as one of the most influential figures the industry had ever seen.

Outside the ring, Hogan’s life was a roller coaster — public feuds, a reality show (Hogan Knows Best), personal struggles, lawsuits, and redemption arcs all played out in the tabloids and the court of public opinion.

(WWE Vault/Screenshot)

Through it all, Hogan remained an enduring figure in the pop culture landscape — an emblem of a time when wrestling blurred the lines between sport and spectacle.

Despite controversies later in life, Hogan was twice inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — first in 2005 and again in 2020 as part of the nWo.

He remained active with WWE appearances, fan events, and motivational speaking, often reflecting on his long and complicated journey.

Hogan is survived by his children, Brooke and Nick, and by millions of Hulkamaniacs who tore their shirts and said their prayers, believing in the immortal power of Hulkamania.

(WWE Vault/Screenshot)

His impact on professional wrestling is immeasurable.

Hogan didn’t just sell out arenas — he sold an entire generation on the belief that heroes were real, that good could triumph over evil, and that sometimes, all it took was three simple commandments: train, say your prayers, and eat your vitamins.

Whatcha gonna do, now that Hulkamania has run wild into the great beyond?

Our thoughts are with his children, Brooke and Nick, and all those who loved him, whether they knew him personally or grew up watching the immortal force of Hulkamania.

RIP, Hulk. You were one of a kind.