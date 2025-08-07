If Lala Dies, NCIS: Origins Will Rob Us of This Sweet Relationship — and No, It’s Not With Gibbs

The question at the forefront of every NCIS: Origins fan’s mind as we wait for Season 2 is what happens to Cecilia Dominguez.

The show made it clear early on that Lala was very important to this chapter of Gibbs’ life, and throughout NCIS: Origins Season 1, we saw them grow closer until the unfortunate events of the finale.

There are two possible outcomes in this scenario. In the first, Lala dies, and Gibbs’ life takes an even worse turn. In the second, she survives.

There is an argument to be made that if NCIS: Origins truly wants to keep the story moving, Lala should die.

There is the expectation that Lala’s death would have a profound effect on Gibbs, and this would justify the story he’s telling.

However, I feel like the duo barely had enough time together for the impact to be as big as Gibbs claimed.

Let Me Introduce You to Lala and Randy

That notwithstanding, Lala tends to get lost in Gibbs’ story, and many forget that she leads a separate life and has other relationships.

One of my favorite relationships on NCIS: Origins is the one between Lala and Randy.

Events in the show can take a dark turn quickly, and TV should not be making us sad and depressed.

Gibbs’ resting face is enough to make someone want to turn off the TV.

However, the show has other charms, and Randy is one of them.

He is the comedic character who lightens dark situations involving gruesome murders.

However, Randy’s antics have many times rubbed Lala the wrong way, and every time they’re paired, Lala doesn’t hesitate to get into it with him.

And not in the mean way someone would expect — playful jest that can only happen between two people who know and like each other.

The casual nature of their relationship is a welcome reprieve from the other kinds of relationships on the show that are constantly working through one conflict or another.

While conflict makes for heightened drama, the lack thereof is suitable for a balanced viewing experience, and if the show goes an extra mile to create a friendship like Randy and Lala‘s, even better.

They’re Not a One-Trick Pony

You might be wondering: so what if they have great banter? That’s not enough to change the story’s trajectory.

Their skills go beyond comedy.

Individually, Lala and Randy deliver great action scenes, and together they’re a force to be reckoned with.

One moment, they could be engaged in a mild argument inside a creepy doll store like in NCIS: Origins Season 1 Episode 17, and the next, they’re guns ablazing, chasing down a shooter.

That’s a dynamic duo if I’ve ever seen one.

But everything rests in the hands of the gods of television, so we’ll have to see what happens.

Over to you, NCIS: Origins fanatics.

What do you want to happen to Lala? Why do you want that to happen?

