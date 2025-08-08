 Skip to Content
Subscribe

Boston Blue Might Win My Heart, but Frank Reagan Owned the Last Word

By: Author Jack Ori

Posted on Published:   ·  1:00 PM EDT
  ·   0 Comments

Let’s face it: There’s only one Frank Reagan.

As excited as I am for Boston Blue, I’m sad that the Reagan family patriarch won’t be on our screens regularly, if at all.

There are many reasons to love Frank Reagan, but there’s one that is underrated: his way with words.

A Difficult Decision - Blue Bloods
(Patrick Harbron/CBS)

Frank Reagan Was The King Of Deadpan One-Liners

Frank was the rarest of all things — a man whose integrity was so strong that he came off as a bit of a curmudgeon when he was asked to compromise in ways that hurt his value system.

He was also one of Blue Bloods’ funniest characters, and most of his humor came from one-liners dropped with a straight face.

Actor Tom Selleck certainly put his own personality into Frank — one of his last interviews about the series was memorable because he said he was hoping CBS would “come to their senses” and renew Blue Bloods after all.

One of my favorite Frankisms cracks me up even years later, thinking about it.

Sid: He’s supposedly on the straight and narrow.

Frank: Seems to me he’s on the wide and crooked.

Frank’s play on words struck me as hilarious and still does. 

That’s what I loved about his humor — as a writer, I enjoy characters who love words and wordplay.

Frank’s Sarcastic Streak Often Made Serious Points

Frank Doesn't Know What He Can Do - Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 6
(CBS / Best Screengrab Possible )

Of course, Frank’s one-liners weren’t always played for laughs. 

No one was more sarcastic than Frank. 

If he thought someone was being stupid or ridiculous, they knew it, and he never had to stoop to actually insulting them to say so.

Do you miss Blue Bloods? I do too, and I want to keep writing about it.

You can help by commenting on this article and sharing it with your friends. That helps demonstrate that readers are hungry for content like this.

You knew how he felt by the level of sarcasm he let rip, and he didn’t reserve it only for his family (though they bore the brunt of it).

Frank Butts Heads With Witten - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14
(CBS / John Paul Filo)

Consider this comment Frank made to a reporter who thought Jamie shouldn’t have used lethal force:

Frank: What would you do in a Mexican standoff? (before the reporter can formulate an answer) Too late. You’re dead.

Whether you agreed with Frank’s assessment of the situation, he certainly knew how to use words effectively to get his point across!

His advice to family was also tinged with sarcasm, like when he told one of his grandsons, “You can live in your car, but you can’t drive your house, so budget accordingly.”

Losing Frank Means Losing His Witty Banter

Reagan Family Dinner - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8
(CBS / Patrick Harbron)

Look, it’s great that the Blue Bloods universe is continuing and that Danny gets his own show.

Danny is smart and has a similar wit to Frank. 

I loved it when he trapped a suspect by pointing out the guy’s use of double negatives.

However, he isn’t Frank. 

Nobody else can ever match the perfect blend of wordplay, wit, and conviction that Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan brought to the Reagan family dinner table (and everywhere else).

And if Boston Blue tries to do so, it’ll end up being an unsatisfying imitation, one that adds nothing to the show and makes it feel like it’s trying too hard.

Frank's time is running out on Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 16.
(CBS/Michael Parmalee)

Talk to me, fellow Blue Bloods fanatics. Is Frank Reagan at all replaceable? Will you be mad if Boston Blue tries?

These robust conversations are what keep the lights on here at TV Fanatic, so dive into the comments with your most passionate ideas and invite your friends to come join you.

Boston Blue will premiere on CBS on October 17, 2025, at 10/9c and on Paramount+ on October 18. 

If you need your Frank fix, you can stream all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods on Paramount+.

Watch Blue Bloods Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.

Posted on Published:

TVF Author Image
By Author Jack Ori

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon.

Categories Opinion Piece

Most Commented

Opinion Piece

Boston Blue Might Win My Heart, but Frank Reagan Owned the Last Word

Jack OriAugust 8, 2025
Exclusives Interviews

Terry O’Quinn on Playing Resident Alien’s Robo-Hunter and Why He’s Just Glad to Be Here

Carissa PavlicaAugust 8, 2025
Reviews

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Premiere Review: Romance, Power Plays, and a Strong First Impression

Paul DaillyAugust 8, 2025
Reviews

The Dead Boy Detectives Should Have Had a Cameo in The Sandman Before It Signed Off

Sam HuangAugust 8, 2025
Spoilers

Big Brother Spoilers: Week 5 HOH Revealed as Eviction Fallout Continues

Paul DaillyAugust 8, 20255 Replies

TV Fanatic

Sharing is Caring

Help spread the word. You're awesome for doing it!