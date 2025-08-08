Boston Blue Might Win My Heart, but Frank Reagan Owned the Last Word

Let’s face it: There’s only one Frank Reagan.

As excited as I am for Boston Blue, I’m sad that the Reagan family patriarch won’t be on our screens regularly, if at all.

There are many reasons to love Frank Reagan, but there’s one that is underrated: his way with words.

(Patrick Harbron/CBS)

Frank Reagan Was The King Of Deadpan One-Liners

Frank was the rarest of all things — a man whose integrity was so strong that he came off as a bit of a curmudgeon when he was asked to compromise in ways that hurt his value system.

He was also one of Blue Bloods’ funniest characters, and most of his humor came from one-liners dropped with a straight face.

Actor Tom Selleck certainly put his own personality into Frank — one of his last interviews about the series was memorable because he said he was hoping CBS would “come to their senses” and renew Blue Bloods after all.

One of my favorite Frankisms cracks me up even years later, thinking about it.

Sid: He’s supposedly on the straight and narrow. Frank: Seems to me he’s on the wide and crooked.

Frank’s play on words struck me as hilarious and still does.

That’s what I loved about his humor — as a writer, I enjoy characters who love words and wordplay.

Frank’s Sarcastic Streak Often Made Serious Points

(CBS / Best Screengrab Possible )

Of course, Frank’s one-liners weren’t always played for laughs.

No one was more sarcastic than Frank.

If he thought someone was being stupid or ridiculous, they knew it, and he never had to stoop to actually insulting them to say so.

Do you miss Blue Bloods?

You can help by commenting on this article and sharing it with your friends. That helps demonstrate that readers are hungry for content like this.

You knew how he felt by the level of sarcasm he let rip, and he didn’t reserve it only for his family (though they bore the brunt of it).

(CBS / John Paul Filo)

Consider this comment Frank made to a reporter who thought Jamie shouldn’t have used lethal force:

Frank: What would you do in a Mexican standoff? (before the reporter can formulate an answer) Too late. You’re dead.

Whether you agreed with Frank’s assessment of the situation, he certainly knew how to use words effectively to get his point across!

His advice to family was also tinged with sarcasm, like when he told one of his grandsons, “You can live in your car, but you can’t drive your house, so budget accordingly.”

Losing Frank Means Losing His Witty Banter

(CBS / Patrick Harbron)

Look, it’s great that the Blue Bloods universe is continuing and that Danny gets his own show.

Danny is smart and has a similar wit to Frank.

I loved it when he trapped a suspect by pointing out the guy’s use of double negatives.

However, he isn’t Frank.

Nobody else can ever match the perfect blend of wordplay, wit, and conviction that Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan brought to the Reagan family dinner table (and everywhere else).

And if Boston Blue tries to do so, it’ll end up being an unsatisfying imitation, one that adds nothing to the show and makes it feel like it’s trying too hard.

(CBS/Michael Parmalee)

Talk to me, fellow Blue Bloods fanatics. Is Frank Reagan at all replaceable? Will you be mad if Boston Blue tries?

Talk to me, fellow Blue Bloods fanatics. Is Frank Reagan at all replaceable? Will you be mad if Boston Blue tries?

Boston Blue will premiere on CBS on October 17, 2025, at 10/9c and on Paramount+ on October 18.

If you need your Frank fix, you can stream all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods on Paramount+.

