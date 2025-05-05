It’s A Shame This Powerful Crossover Between Two Similar Cops Could Never Happen

TV missed out on the most powerful crossover between two similar cops ever, and it’s a shame.

Blue Bloods‘ Danny Reagan and Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Elliot Stabler is a partnership meant to happen… or two cops who are way too similar at each others’ throats.

Blue Bloods even had the perfect infrastructure set up for a crossover… except the two shows exist in different versions of New York City, so it could never happen.

Danny Worked With A Random Cop Who Annoyed Him Once A Season

Most of the time, Danny worked with his regular partner, but once a season, there was a special episode where he had to work with somebody from another jurisdiction who annoyed the hell out of him.

Twice, that honor fell to Lyle Lovett, and the final annoying cop on Blue Bloods Season 14 was some British guy who thought he knew better how to do things.

I always hated these episodes, but I would have loved a hypothetical crossover where Danny had to work with Stabler for the duration of the case.

Danny and Stabler together would be New York City’s worst nightmare.

We’re talking about two hotheaded cops who tend to bend the rules in the name of justice, and Danny’s antics made Frank’s job twice as hard as it was.

Of course, even they wouldn’t get anywhere near the level of lawbreaking in the name of justice that Hank Voight got up to on Chicago PD‘s earliest seasons.

Blue Bloods would never risk painting the NYPD in a terrible light, and the Law & Order franchise tries not to, either.

Still, Stabler and Danny egging each other on would be a force for Frank to reckon with, especially since Henry is so old school that he might not see the problem with it. Talk about fun!

These Two Powerful Cops Have Something Heartbreaking In Common

I don’t know what case my hypothetical powerful crossover between two similar cops would pursue together.

However, the emotional spine of their meeting is as obvious as it is devastating.

Stabler’s wife was killed in a mob hit on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1.

Danny learned during Blue Bloods Season 9 that his beloved Linda had not died in an accident — a cartel leader arranged for the crash as an act of retaliation against Danny.

If nothing else, these two men could connect over their shared grief, anger, and desire for retribution and go after the leaders of an organized crime ring with a vengeance.

I Don’t Know If Danny And Stabler Would Get Along, But They Could Help Each Other In More Ways Than One

These two guys are so similar that they might butt heads for the first half of the episode.

That’s par for the course with the Danny and random cop trope anyway.

Hopefully, they’ll get along eventually, because they are both men who love their families but can’t seem to find enough time for them.

Among other things, if they eventually became friends, Danny could help Stabler figure out some of the dysfunctional relationships with his children, brothers, and his aging mother.

And could you imagine Stabler visiting the Reagan family dinner and seeing a family that’s like his but also very different?

Sadly, this powerful crossover between two similar cops could never have happened while Blue Bloods was on the air.

But once Boston Blue begins, who knows what the new writers will do?

I’d love for Stabler to visit Danny in Boston — we need a reason for it to happen.

With Stabler’s Brother Missing, I Think It’s The Perfect Time To Ask Danny For Help

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 seems to have mostly forgotten the Joey story, but it’s the perfect one for Danny to step in and help with.

I think so, anyway. What about you?

Agree? Disagree? Have strong feelings about this idea?

Let us know in the comments, or share this article with someone who will want to argue about it with you. That’s what makes it fun.

