It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Episode 4 Review: Thought Dealership: A Corporate Conversation

Critic's Rating: 2.3 / 5.0

2.3

The Gang tackles corporate America, and reading that, I bet you thought this was a crew who could do that topic justice. Well, not so much. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Episode 4 is another mixed bag.

They apply the rise-and-grind mindset to Paddy’s Pub with their own twisted interpretation, but the results are far from what we would expect from this long-running, successful show.

Sadly, the installment suffered from the same issue that plagued It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Episode 1, where the storylines didn’t feel remarkably cohesive.

(Patrick McElhenney/FX)

However, I did enjoy the narrative framing of the plotline. Compared to a traditional sitcom setup, the episode told the story in a linear, flashback style.

I appreciate it when the series takes big swings, and in this case, the episode’s setup felt out of the box in a great way.

However, I wasn’t particularly moved by the actual content of the story. It tries to cover some topics, including cybertrucks, that feel unrelatable to the average viewer.

All in all, the episode is an interesting product, combining big risks that work together and some that don’t.

The Gang’s Workplace Woes

(Patrick McElhenney/FX)

My first thought was that it was clearly written by people who hadn’t worked in an office setting in a while. One of the first rules of writing is to write what you know. They may know bars, but offices? Not so much.

It’s Always Sunny does just an okay job of emulating a day in the life of corporate America.

I did love the satirization of the way people dress in offices. The fleece vests that the Gang wears brought a large smile to my face, as I’ve seen way too many people in those kinds of vests during my office days.

The water cooler segment lands a little more awkwardly than it was intended. While it’s smoothly integrated into the plot, it’s likely intended to satirize “water cooler culture,” but it plays more like a fun prop.

(Patrick McElhenney/FX)

Another recurring bit is the Gang getting stressed and clawing their hands out of frustration. It’s more of an opportunity for the actors to showcase their physical comedy abilities than anything else.

Speaking of physical comedy, I actually liked the introduction of the slapping part of the story.

The Gang slapping each other between casual conversations is such a silly yet signature ‘It’s Always Sunny’ plotline.

Nobody’s above getting a laugh out of a slap, but there are some limits.

Initially, the slapping bit works really well; the snowballing of that idea doesn’t.

(Patrick McElhenney/FX)

The escalation of the storyline and the opportunistic twist are all classic It’s Always Sunny. However, the subject matter is somewhat unexpected.

Competing for Cybertrucks

Making the fights women-centric to try to increase the “eroticism” definitely felt like an attempt to make feminist commentary.

But it falls right into unnecessary misogyny. It’s disappointing to watch the show treat women as the punchline by having the Gang watch them fight for entertainment.

The writers attempted to portray the Gang in a negative light by associating them with the event, but this perspective isn’t clear enough because the episode is too busy trying to cram in other storylines.

So, the scenes ultimately lack the nuance to demonstrate why it’s ridiculous for the Gang to put on such a show.

(Patrick McElhenney/FX)

The Waitress’s appearance is a real treat. As I mentioned in the episode 2 review, I love it when Kaitlin Olson gets to show off her acting chops.

When she faces off with the Waitress, it is always an excellent opportunity for both Kaitlin Olson and Mary Elizabeth Ellis to shine. And this episode is no exception.

The part that really loses touch is introducing orgies and Cybertrucks. The former might make sense in Frank’s crazy world, but the latter is undoubtedly out of place.

While the Gang initially obsesses over Cybertrucks, they quickly turn, deciding that they hated the cars all along.

But before that moment, Cybertrucks are treated like an unironically great prize, which could leave some viewers feeling alienated. It sure alienated me.

Most of us probably have winced at seeing a Cybertruck in the wild, but it’s unlikely that we can all relate to the feeling of wanting one.

(FX/Hulu Screenshot)

This episode has some great classic moments with the characters we know and love, especially since everyone gets the spotlight at some point. It also takes a creative approach to telling the story.

The subject matter, on the other hand, has some trouble standing strong.

Considering that we’re already halfway through It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17, this episode keeps the season chugging along at a consistent pace, quality-wise.

Is it Time for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to End?

What did you think of “Thought Dealership: A Corporate Conversation”?

Are you enjoying It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 so far?

( Patrick McElhenney/FX)

The series has undoubtedly been a bit more hit and miss than usual.

Let’s hope it bounces back creatively in the back half of the season because it’d be a shame for such a successful show to slip into obscurity.

The cast is all very busy with other projects, so it certainly raises questions about how much more gas this show has in the tank.

FXX sure likes it, but is that enough? Sometimes, it’s time for beloved shows to end with some vigor rather than wearing out their welcome.

Enjoyed this review? Help us out.

Drop a comment or share it — it’s free, painless, and helps keep independent TV coverage and the conversations about shows we love alive!

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across a variety of different articles. Do you think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.