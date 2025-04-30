Kerry Washington Taking Us Back to ‘Wisteria Lane’ Could Deliver the Desperate Housewives Successor We Deserve

It’s no secret that we’ve been lamenting an age of television where fixers delivered shocking twists and suburban housewives blew our collective minds.

We have a pronounced nostalgia for shows of yesteryear, and the constant slate of reboots, revivals, and reimaginings has assuaged us (when they haven’t gotten carried away with them).

But it’s safe to say that when it comes to a reimagining of Desperate Housewives, potential offshoot, Wisteria Lane, is here to sate our thirst for juicy dramedies.

We’ve also been craving more of Kerry Washington (preferably when she reunites with Tony Goldwyn, but we’re not too picky when it comes to this talented actress).

Wisteria Lane teases the best of both worlds when Washington’s production company joins forces with Onyx Collective for this project bound to send Desperate Housewives fans into a tizzy.

Washington collaborates with The Flight Attendant‘s Natalie Chaidez, who will pen a dark comedic drama about five women — frenemies, of course — who reside on the idealistic Wisteria Lane.

It’s a cul-de-sac of mystery, intrigue, secrets, and drama that will keep us glued to the screens.

Everyone knows suburbia is prime for secrets, scandals, and risqué storytelling.

Behind those perfectly manicured shrubs and pristine houses, the shiny, perfect veneer peels back and exposes the type of delicious depravity and messiness that is a gold mine for any drama.

Of course, Wisteria Lane may be the worthwhile Desperate Housewives successor we’ve been clamoring for since the series signed off.

Goodness knows, Grosspointe Garden Society isn’t fulfilling those needs. It’s practically pushing up daisies as we speak.

While Marc Cherry, the creator and executive producer of our favorite Housewives series outside of Bravo isn’t signed to this project, nor was he part of the initial pitch, it doesn’t sound like they’re opposed to him joining up if he desires.

And let’s keep our fingers crossed that he may join the immense talent already behind this project.

While we’re at it, can we also hope that Washington will star in the series and not just produce it?

The one worrisome bit of this has me biting my lip.

Washington is so adept at helming a series that it’ll be disappointing if she’s not at the center of it.

Part of what makes this such an exciting development is the ability to simultaneously tap into nostalgia and revitalize what we loved about the series by adding a modern flair.

So much has changed since the original signed off 13 years ago. Housewivery doesn’t quite look the same if you catch our drift.

I can practically hear the catfights amongst mom-fluencers now!

While many Desperate Housewives fans are still holding out for a revival, starring at least some of the original cast members, I will say something controversial.

I’m okay with only getting a reimagining out of all of this.

And hey, at least Wisteria Lane is coming out with a defining identity and ensuring we know it intends to be a reimagining, not a full-blown reboot.

We don’t need another Suits: LA situation on our hands.

Hulu may very well be succeeding in capitalizing on nostalgia. Wisteria Lane will join the likes of Buffy and the Prison Break reboot at Hulu.

The streamer is also trying to get a Scrubs reboot off the ground as well.

Maybe they’re onto something!

