Landman Season 2: Everything We Know

What’s ahead for one of Paramount+’s most successful new series?

Taylor Sheridan’s Landman wasted no time establishing itself as a breakout hit, combining Texas grit with sharp humor and high-stakes drama in the oil fields.

With Season 1 wrapped and fans still recovering from that intense finale, it’s time to look ahead. Who’s coming back? What storylines are still dangling in the air? And when can we expect to return to West Texas?

(Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

We’re keeping tabs on everything about Landman Season 2, from casting and filming updates to our best guesses about the drama to come.

Let’s dig in.

What Happened on Landman Season 1?

Landman Season 1 introduced us to Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a rough-edged oilman trying to keep things afloat amidst cartel threats, personal family drama, and shifting industry tides. The show balanced industry insight with irreverent humor, romantic complications, and the occasional explosion.

(Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

In the final stretch of the season:

Tommy brought Ariana and Cooper into his protection circle, setting the stage for major blowback.

Angela surprised everyone by stepping into a new role of compassion and maybe even responsibility. Yes. We’re as shocked as you are.

Monty made shady business moves to fund new drilling, skirting banking restrictions and dipping further into morally gray waters — and then died after his fifth heart attack.

And Cooper, fresh off an assassination attempt, threw his lot in with Ariana and scored rights to untended wells across Texas. It’s the first step in his plan to change the business as he knows it.

The last episodes hinted that the characters we’ve come to love (and side-eye) aren’t even close to finished with each other — or the trouble ahead.

(Ryan Green/Paramount+)

Has Landman Been Renewed for Season 2?

Yes! Even though it felt like a sure thing, Paramount+ made us sweat a little.

Landman was officially renewed on March 12, 2025, after a long and unusually quiet wait. But its numbers speak for themselves.

According to 2024-25 streaming data, the show was the tenth most-watched series across all platforms after 35 days of release. For Paramount+, only 1923 (another Sheridan series) managed to land in the top 20.

That kind of success practically guaranteed a second season — and now, we’re just waiting to see where the story goes next.

(Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Filming is already underway in West Texas, which is promising news for those hoping for a shorter turnaround time than other Sheridan series. (Looking at you, 1923 and Tulsa King.)

Season 1 premiered in November 2024, and if production stays on track, we could see Landman Season 2 return around late fall 2025. Nothing’s been officially confirmed, but barring strikes or delays, that timeline makes sense.

We’ll update when Paramount+ makes it official.

(Lauren ìLoî Smith/Paramount+.)

Landman Season 2 Cast

Returning Cast

Most of the major players are expected to return. That includes:

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris — the backbone of the series, juggling business, chaos, and a crumbling sense of control

as Tommy Norris — the backbone of the series, juggling business, chaos, and a crumbling sense of control Demi Moore as Cami Miller — Monty’s widow, who appears ready to step up and co-run the business alongside Tommy

as Cami Miller — Monty’s widow, who appears ready to step up and co-run the business alongside Tommy Ali Larter as Angela — a force of nature who steals nearly every scene and may be settling into something resembling purpose

as Angela — a force of nature who steals nearly every scene and may be settling into something resembling purpose Kayla Wallace as Rebecca — calculating and cold, with an eye on power and leverage

as Rebecca — calculating and cold, with an eye on power and leverage Jacob Lofland as Cooper — still recovering and now entangled in a forbidden romance

as Cooper — still recovering and now entangled in a forbidden romance Michelle Randolph as Ainsley — whose wide-eyed energy masks more ambition than most people realize

as Ainsley — whose wide-eyed energy masks more ambition than most people realize Paulina Chavez, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore — all of whom added color, conflict, and context to the drama unfolding around them

(Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

New Additions

Landman is leveling up with a major addition in Season 2: Sam Elliott joins as a series regular.

Elliott is no stranger to Taylor Sheridan’s universe — his performance in 1883 left many gutted — and this marks a reunion with Billy Bob Thornton after their shared (but brief) screen time in Tombstone.

His role is under wraps, but given his grizzled charisma, we’re hoping he’s either an old-school oilman or a formidable new adversary.

(Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Landman Season 2 Plot: What’s Next?

Paramount+ hasn’t released official plot details, but we can read between the oil-soaked lines.

Here’s what we’re expecting — or at least hoping for:

The cartel story isn’t over. Season 1 may have downshifted from the immediate danger, but Cooper’s attempted hit, Ariana’s family’s leverage, and Tommy’s gangster workaround are likely to blow back in unexpected ways.

Tommy’s crossroads. The finale didn’t just end with Monty’s death; it layered in metaphor.

A wolf appeared in Tommy’s yard just as his neighbor shot one, marking the passing of the torch. When his friend arrived, Tommy told him to run, an ominous signal that he knows the road ahead is dark. But unlike Monty, Tommy isn’t alone.

With Cami stepping in beside him and Cooper showing unexpected leadership, Tommy has the chance to break the cycle. But all three of them have Rebecca to contend with. She’s a wildcard.

A partnership with Cooper, though unlikely to be smooth, could reinvent what the oil business even looks like in West Texas. That friction between pragmatism and idealism might be exactly what M-TeX needs to survive.

(Lauren ìLoî Smith/Paramount+)

Cooper’s rising influence. With his grassroots leasing initiative, moral high ground, and the goodwill of those who’ve been burned by big oil, Cooper may be the most quietly influential figure in Season 2.

Will his approach make him a target — or a revolutionary? Either way, his vision could directly challenge the legacy Monty left behind and influence the future of M-TeX itself.

Angela’s unexpected growth may stick. Could we really be heading for a redemption arc involving retirement homes, philanthropy, or (gasp) real emotional vulnerability?

Monty’s death leaves a power vacuum. With him out of the picture, how will Tommy manage the sprawling oil business, especially while juggling threats from outside and chaos at home? Will he lean into being the boss, or fall back into old patterns?

Cami’s role is expanding. Played with quiet ferocity by Demi Moore, Monty’s widow isn’t just grieving. Season 1 hinted that she’ll be stepping up and working closely with Tommy.

(Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Monty’s shady financing strategy — dodging fossil fuel restrictions — reflected a real-world trend, and we’re curious if Landman will explore what happens under a political regime more favorable to oil (hint: Trump, Musk, deregulation, and all the implications therein).

Romance and fallout. Ariana and Cooper ended the season together, but that Romeo and Juliet comparison hangs heavy. Are they destined to destroy everything around them?

And let’s not forget the sizzling passion between Angela and Tommy that will either rekindle the greatest relationship or crash and burn.

We know Sheridan loves a slow burn, so don’t expect answers right away. But if Season 1 was about setting the scene, Season 2 could take us straight into the fire.

Ainsley’s arc could take a turn. She’s bright, scheming, and not afraid to speak her mind. Her Season 1 antics hinted at someone who could change on a dime with the right influence.

(Lauren ìLoî Smith/Paramount+)

Stay Tuned

With filming underway and buzz building, Season 2 of Landman is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated returns in the streaming world.

We’ll keep this post updated as more details roll in — whether about new characters, plot twists, or release schedules.

Until then, tell us what you want to see in Season 2. More cartel drama? Cooper’s rise? Cami finally getting a story? Angela becoming a party-planning mogul for retirees?

Let us know in the comments!

It’s like yelling into the void sometimes — so if you’re out there, holler back.

Comments, shares, and good vibes all keep this little ship afloat. Thanks for reading.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across a variety of different articles. Do you think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.