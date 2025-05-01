Law & Order has showcased compelling cases throughout its three and a half decade run on the small screen.

The landmark procedural keeps things fresh and exciting by finding cases that resonate with viewers, and, of course, a functioning team that ebbs and flows.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at Law & Order Season 24 Episode 20, titled “The Sins of the Father.”

(Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

The highly anticipated installment finds Shawn and Riley springing into action “when a car mechanic is murdered execution-style.”

“As the trial gets underway for the arrested suspect, Baxter, Price, and Maroun are faced with who should answer for the crime.”

With few leads, they wind up in a mahjong parlor, where they waste no time confronting the lady who runs the establishment by mentioning that the games her clients are playing could be illegal.

It’s a decent tactic to get the lady to talk, and talk she does.

(NBC/Scott Gries)

However, Shawn and Riley don’t expect her to offer multiple new layers to their investigation.

What could have seemed like a customary visit to get a little bit of information is poised to be the tip of the iceberg because the lady helps the detectives land on a more solid motivation for the murder.

Law & Order Has a Great Case Coming Up, But Does It Have a Case for Renewal?

Seriously, it’s one of those shocking scenes that turns an entire case on its head, and we’re excited to share it exclusively with fans.

(NBC/Scott Gries)

If the two-minute clip is any indication, this should be another banner episode of Law & Order.

Despite considerable changes over the years, it remains one of TV’s best procedurals.

Check out the footage below.

It looks like a captivating hour of TV, right?

Let’s hope it continues because we’d hate for any of the Law & Order series to be cut from the TV airwaves.

NBC is waiting until very close to the upfronts to reveal its renewals and cancellations for drama series, which isn’t fun.

It’s always difficult to know whether our favorite shows are coming back, but we’re hopeful the Law & Order universe will remain intact.

(NBC/Scott Gries)

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Let’s keep the conversation going — it’s the only way the good stuff survives.

Say something in the comments, share if you’re moved to, and keep reading. Independent voices need readers like you.