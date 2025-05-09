Law & Order SVU Season 26 Episode 21’s Rear Window-Inspired Case Delivers A Powerful Penultimate Episode

Whew! Talk about a disturbing case.

After a mostly lackluster 26th season, the penultimate episode of Law & Order: SVU delivered a dark case that was impossible to look away from.

From beginning to end, this Hitchcockian case kept the audience guessing while the cops investigated a particular heinous crime.

How The Cold Open Was Similar to the Classic Movie Rear Window

I’m thrilled that the cold open was actually short, rather than wasting 10 minutes before getting to the point.

Even better, it was a takeoff on the Hitchcock classic, Rear Window, that went in an even darker direction than the original.

Rear Window stars Jimmy Stewart as a housebound man who witnesses a murder by looking through a telescope at his neighbors’ windows to pass the time, just like the guy in the cold open.

The setup is classic and has been lampooned and imitated dozens of times. It was perfect for a disturbing episode of Law & Order: SVU.

The scene was ambiguous. Although it looked like a rape in progress, it easily could have been people filming a movie or exploring a BDSM-style roleplay where an actor pretends to be a gunman and forces them to have sex.

The cops didn’t know until they began investigating, and that added to the power once facts began to come to light.

The Team Made One Major Mistake During Law & Order: SVU Season 26 Episode 21

I was pretty sure Atlas was guilty after the scene where he didn’t understand why he was able to get it up — his discussion with Fin sounded more like guilt over raping his stepsister than shame over being sexually assaulted himself.

However, the semi-obvious solution wasn’t nearly as much of a problem as Curry and Velasco’s initial conversation with Josie.

Insisting that a survivor has to report is a common trope on police procedurals, but Law & Order: SVU should know better.

Survivors are not required to report, and deciding to do so is extremely personal.

While some survivors find it empowering to get help, others find it more so to walk away.

That’s often hard for non-survivors to understand, but it’s still an equally valid choice, and Law & Order: SVU Season 26 has not been doing a good job of explaining that.

Curry and Velasco meant well. They thought it would help Josie reclaim her sense of personal power to report.

But their behavior came off as if they were pressuring her to do something she didn’t want to do. That’s the last thing a survivor, who has been robbed of her ability to say no once, needs.

Reestablishing a sense of control is more important than reporting, even if it would make the cops’ job easier if every victim were cooperative.

It’s beyond time for Law & Order: SVU to stop pushing the false narrative that reporting is mandatory and that failure to do so is cowardly or causes further crimes.

Fin Finally Had A Large Role On Law & Order: SVU Season 26 Episode 21

Fin has been absent for far too much of the season.

Although Ice-T continues to get second billing behind Mariska Hargitay and has been with the series for 25 years, Fin is mostly a background character.

He makes snarky comments or questions whether the suspect is telling the truth, nothing more.



Not this time, though.

I was thrilled that Fin had a major role in this investigation.

It’s too bad Atlas was playing him and was the real rapist, because his speech about how it wasn’t Atlas’ fault and that the body just responds was spot-on.

We need more of Fin supporting male survivors, but not ones who turn out to secretly be perps.

Law & Order: SVU Season 26 Episode 21 Was Missing One Character (No, Not Noah This Time)

As powerful as this episode was, there was one missing character who would have made it even more so: Dr. Huang.

Atlas wasn’t the first rapist to express a serious mental health issue that was at the crux of his crime.

However, this time there was no psychiatrist to help the SVU squad understand the perp or evaluate him to see if he was fit to stand trial.

Huang returning is probably a pipe dream, though Tamara Tunie had a cameo on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 5, so you never know.

It’s too bad, though. He was easily the best out of all the psychiatrists, and this episode needed one.

Josie was traumatized, and Atlas was probably both a victim of abuse and a perpetrator.

It’s rare for someone who abuses their step-sibling to have never been abused in the past.

Huang could have carefully teased that out, holding Atlas accountable while also understanding the factors that led him to think that his treatment of his stepsister was appropriate behavior.

I honestly think Law & Order: SVU has not been the same without a psychiatrist on board. Huang, Olivette, and other courthouse psychiatrists played an essential role in earlier seasons.

They not only helped the detectives understand rapists’ behavior so they could stop them, but were available if a detective needed someone to talk to.

Showing the mental health issues that lead to this type of traumatic crime is part of supporting survivors, and it’s been missing since Law & Order: SVU Season 17, so if BD Wong isn’t going to come back, the show needs to hire a new recurring psychiatrist for Season 27.

Let us know in the comments, or share this article with someone who will want to argue about it with you. That's what makes it fun.

Vote in our poll to rank the episode.

Law & Order: SVU airs on NBC on Thursdays at 9/8c and streams on Peacock on Fridays. The season finale will air May 15, 2025.

