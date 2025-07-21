Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 54, Dies in Accidental Drowning

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, beloved actor, director, musician, and activist, has died at the age of 54 while on vacation with his family in Costa Rica.

His death was the result of an accidental drowning, a heartbreaking and sudden loss that leaves a void in the hearts of fans, colleagues, and loved ones around the world.

According to Costa Rica’s National Police, Warner drowned Sunday off the coast near Cocles Beach in the Limón province.

Officials say he was caught in a powerful current and was later discovered that afternoon. The official cause of death was determined to be asphyxia. Local authorities formally identified him.

(FOX/Screenshot)

Warner first entered the public consciousness in the 1980s as the witty and grounded Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, becoming a television icon almost overnight.

But while that role introduced him to the world, Warner’s career never rested on nostalgia.

He continued to evolve as an artist, expanding his work into poetry, jazz, directing, and dramatic roles that showcased the full range of his emotional depth and creative intelligence.

One of his most beloved later performances was on FOX’s The Resident, where he portrayed Dr. AJ Austin — “The Raptor” — a heart surgeon with equal parts brilliance and swagger.

It was a role that not only reminded audiences of Warner’s undeniable charisma but also revealed new layers of vulnerability, compassion, and command. He was a fan favorite for a reason.

AJ Austin was fierce, loyal, and complicated — and Warner played him like a man who had lived every second of it.

(Tom Griscom/FOX)

His performance brought heart to the operating room and meaning to every line he delivered.

Most recently, Warner brought his signature gravitas to Alert: Missing Persons Unit, portraying Inspector Hollis — a seasoned investigator whose calm authority and emotional insight grounded every scene he was in.

Even in a limited role, he left an unmistakable mark, reminding viewers once again of his ability to bring depth and dignity to every character he embodied.

It was yet another testament to his enduring craft and presence, right up to the very end.

(Katie Yu/FOX)

Off-screen, Malcolm-Jamal Warner was a deeply thoughtful human being who used his voice and platform to advocate for mental health, racial justice, and artistic integrity.

He was a poet, a musician, and a quiet powerhouse whose presence made people feel seen and valued.

He is survived by his wife and daughter, who were with him during the family’s vacation in Costa Rica. Our thoughts are with them in this unimaginable time.

Warner’s impact on television, music, and spoken word is enduring. But more than that, he’ll be remembered as a man of soul — an artist who never stopped growing, and a storyteller who told the truth, even when it hurt.



His passing has left many of us reeling. It’s the kind of loss that settles in the chest — a quiet ache that comes from losing someone who felt like part of our lives for so long.

(Tom Griscom/FOX)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner wasn’t just a familiar face on our screens; he was a comforting presence, a powerful talent, and a steady voice in a noisy world.

The grief is real because the connection was real. This one hurts.

His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the characters he brought to life so vibrantly.

Rest easy, Malcolm. And thank you for everything.