Skye P. Marshall Rips Kathys Bates Apart to Get to the Truth on Matlock Season 1 Episode 17

We always knew it would be rough once someone figured out Madeline Matlock’s secret, but the reveal was far better than we could have imagined.

First, we have been waiting all season for Olympia to learn about the pen and blow up on Matty. Granted, there was every chance it would be explained away.

Thankfully, the Matlock writers knew at this point in the story that we would want to see the fallout of Matty’s lies to Olympia.

Be careful what you wish for because you could practically see the steam coming out of Olympia’s ears as she confronted Matty on the sidewalk.

That was one hell of a way to kick off the last episode before the Matlock Two-Part Season 1 Finale.

Like The Classy Lady That She Is, Madeline Matlock Accepted Her Fate Despite Olympia Railing into Her Like a Battering Ram

Listen, I vibe with Miss Lawrence and her incredible boss energy. She’s a real one with a fantastic sense of style, but she needed to calm down.

I can only assume Matty was so bombarded with enough guilt to keep her from snapping back at Olympia.

If anyone tried to snatch my phone out of my hand, you better believe that person would need more than a lawyer after.

It really says a lot about Matty that she was willing to sit there and let Olympia rail into her. I believe the technical terms used were “master manipulator, pathological liar, and world-class con woman.” She’s not exactly wrong.

Matty has always known this moment was inevitable. Even if she managed to anonymously send her investigation to The New York Times, Matty was always going to tell Olympia the truth.

If you’ve kept up with the Matlock Reviews, you know that we’ve started questioning the character’s moral compass from the past few episodes.

It’s time to put those musings to bed. If anything, “I Was That, Too,” showed us that there is nothing a mother won’t do when it comes to protecting their child. Even when their child isn’t even there.

As always, that theme was reflected in the episodic case. Weirdly, this episode also revealed how much Billy and Sarah rely on Matty at work.

Jacobson Moore’s Dynamic Dup Have Turned Out to Be the Welcomed Breath of Fresh Air and Light Humor Needed for How Intense the Story Has Become

Since Matty is always with Billy, Sarah (Leah Lewis), or Olympia, the work seems to be evenly distributed.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 17 made it clear that those two crazy kids are still pretty green.

Honestly, Billy and Sarah are such a breath of fresh air, given how heavy everything has gotten. Their adorable little character arcs are very welcomed among Kathy’s award-worthy monologues.

Can you believe it took this many episodes for Sarah to realize she doesn’t want to be in an open relationship? It really makes you question Kira’s judgment of character.

And even better, Billy (David Del Rio) is no longer with Jacobson Moore’s own mean girl, Simone. Yeah, there was nothing redeeming about her character.

However, it was nice to see that Billy still has it going on after being in such a long relationship.

More importantly, this frees both individuals to focus on their work and join Matty’s team of undercover sleuths at Jacobson Moore. You know that’s where the story is heading.

Look, in the Matlock Season 1 Episode 16 Review, I said that even though it looked like Olympia was on to Matty, the show could pull a quick twist at the last minute.

However, I think the show might be past the point of the Ocean’s Eleven-style twist reveals. That’s not surprising, considering we are at the homestretch.

Yet, there is at least one more big twist coming our way because I still don’t think Julian is the Welbrexa culprit.

Matlock’s Pushing of Julian as the Welbrexa Culprit Only Reinforces the Idea That We Are Far from the Truth

If anyone truly believes that Julian is the one who hid the Welbrexa documents, please sound off in the comments and explain why. I’m leading a one-man army about Julian not being the culprit.

I don’t think it’s Julian, mainly because I’m pretty sure the show doesn’t want us to know who it is until the very last second.

Think about it. The entire first season, and the show as a whole, was built on a twist happening at the very last second.

I think we’re going to get a “whodunnit” breakdown, the likes of which would impress Hercule Poirot of Agatha Christie’s work and Andy Griffith of the original Matlock.

Remember, the suspect list is purely based on the Redditor’s (Mrs. B) knowledge of the events from when the documents went missing.

From a storyteller’s perspective, it would make for a more amusing ending if Mrs. B was right about everything except the suspect list.

There are so many supporting and recurring characters, not to mention the cover-up that happened fourteen years ago.

So, while it could be Julian, I don’t think a series like Matlock would give away the goods until the most dramatic moment possible.

This is the show where Kathy Bates delivers a tearful dramatic monologue every other episode, right?

At least we can rest assured that Miss Olympia Lawrence is not involved with the Welbrexa cover-up.

Well, technically, she wasn’t before, but it looks like she has both feet firmly planted and ready to jump into the deep end.

The Cards Are Stacked, and It’s Anyone’s Guess What’s in Store for the Finale, But At Least Olympia Will Be by Matty’s Side as Season 1 Concludes and Takes Us into Season 2’s Story

Honestly, I was at the edge of my seat for the last few minutes of Matlock Season 1 Episode 17. I knew the next episode would be the finale, and I wanted to see what kind of vibe it would start on.

When I tell many other viewers and I got exactly what we asked for, I almost yelled and jumped for joy when I saw Edwin heading for the front door.

Let’s call it now: Olympia is officially on Matty’s team. Although, it took quite a few factors to bring her around.

I don’t think Olympia would have been as willing if not for the possibility of Julian being the Welbrexa culprit. It’s clearly all tied to Julian, but which side will Miss Lawrence argue?

Has she “seen the light” and now wants to find evidence to prove that Julian did it? Or is she looking for reasons why it couldn’t possibly be Julian?

I posed the best possible solution for the outcome of Matty’s mission (as well as the most absurd), and it still is a solid possibility.

Really, is anything off the table with a show that has based its entire premise on an elderly woman who banks on being invisible to the people around her?

Whatever the Matlock Season 2 Finale holds, you can bet we won’t see it coming.

Lastly, I have a random question: Was anyone else baffled when Olympia stopped reading what Matty had written down? She saw the word “Husband” and just stopped to confront Matty about it. I’m sorry, what?

Not me. I would’ve read that thing thrice from beginning to end and then given it back to Matty with notes.

We’re at the homestretch, folks. When next we meet, we will have finally discovered who the Welbrexa culprit was all along. On top of that, we’ll see what in the world CBS has in store for Matlock Season 2.

Do you think Olympia took things too far?

How excited were you to see her standing in Matty’s doorway at the end?

Please drop a comment below to let me know what you think, and join me again when I review another episode of Matlock!

