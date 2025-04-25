Matlock Season 1 Was a Wild Ride for Viewers and Now It’s Time to Grade It!

If you’re still processing the Matlock Finale, you are not alone in your shock and awe. That was one for the books. It was the perfect conclusion to an incredible first season.

As we wait for the next chapter in Kathy Bate’s latest endeavor, TV Fanatic is ready to break down this past season. It was amazing, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t have notes.

Not even a show as well-crafted as Matlock is safe from the discerning eye of TV Fanatic and the faithful fans of this CBS show. I’ve got my magnifying glass and I’m ready to read this series for filth.

Just joking. In truth, while this is a brief breakdown of Matlock Season 1, it’s also praising the efforts of the Matlock team for giving audiences a fantastic story to follow, with even more to come.

Best Episode: I Was That, Too — Matlock Season 1 Episode 17

This was THE episode of the season, and it wasn’t even the Finale. Truth be told, this was the exact episode many viewers were looking forward to.

We wanted to see just how bad it would be when Olympia finally found out that her bestest and newest buddy was, in fact, a liar and a fraud — from her perspective, anyway.

For a quick crash course on Matlock Season 1 Episode 17, the episode started where the previous one left off, with Olympia approaching Matty about all of her lies.

The funniest thing is that many viewers, me included, thought this was another misdirect and that Matty was going to smooth talk her way out of being caught. Nope.

It was a straight shot from that scene to Olympia confiscating Matty’s phone and locking her in a room to make a written confession about everything she had done.

The intensity between Olympia and Matty was more palpable than if they had been having a lover’s quarrel.

The writing, acting, pacing, and overall plotting of “I Was That, Too” showed the other episodes what the episodes should have done.

What I loved most was that Olympia would shut her down whenever Matty would start talking about her daughter.

Even if Matty wasn’t trying to manipulate Olympia, it was still brilliant writing. How often have we seen characters lose all their steam once someone tugs at their heartstrings?

It was very meta for Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) to be aware that if Matty started talking about Ellie, Olympia would likely soften in her resolve.

I have no notes for this episode because it was just too damn good. I might rewatch it here in a minute.

That said, if anyone tried to snatch my phone out of my hand like Miss Lawrence did to Matty, all they’d pull back would be a bloody stump. I’m just saying.

Saddest Episode: Sixteen Steps — Matlock Season 1 Episode 6

What’s this? No “Worst Episode?” Twist! That’s right. On this Report Card, there will be no “Worst.” And why is that you ask?

First off, there were no bad episodes of Matlock Season 1. There just wasn’t. There may have been one or two that didn’t live up to the rest, but the bar was set to the stratosphere.

If you think there was a worst episode, more power to you. Please sound off in the comments because we love to keep the conversation going with differing viewpoints — just be respectful.

Now, back to why Matlock Season 1 Episode 6 was by far the saddest episode. You may be wondering how I could pick any when Kathy Bates gave a tearful monologue every other episode.

The answer is more straightforward to guess than you might think.

Basically, it came down to the case the team was working on. If you don’t remember, this was the trial in which two moms sued a baby formula company for the contaminated formula that killed their baby boy.

While many of the cases had sad stories or were steeped in injustice, this was the one case that, no matter the outcome, wasn’t going to fix anything.

If you recall, the moms do, in fact, win the case, and the company is held responsible for its negligence. However, the look on the moms’ faces was heartbreaking.

In the end, they got justice for their child, but it was a hollow victory because their son was still gone.

As all the cases relate to whatever is going on that week of Matlock, this one was a wake-up call for Matty (Kathy Bates) that what she’s doing won’t bring her peace, but it’s important, nonetheless.

Best Twist: The Welbrexa Culprit

SPOILER WARNING: If you have not finished Matlock Season 1 and have not learned who the Welbrexa culprit is but want to be surprised, turn back now.

If your eyes look past this point, there’s nothing anyone can do for you.

Suffice it to say that if you kept up with the Matlock Reviews, you are well aware that I was adamant about who the Welbrexa culprit couldn’t possibly be.

Did it make complete sense in the end? Yes. Plus, the show didn’t have to resort to a convoluted breakdown of twists and turns from fourteen years ago.

Looking back, I see now that I was basing who the culprit could be on the characters as they are now. It didn’t even occur to me to contemplate what Julian was like fourteen years ago.

The reason this was the best twist is because the show convinced viewers not to believe everything they see. So, like faithful fans, we began questioning EVERYTHING.

The fact that it really was Julian (Jason Ritter) means that the writers are clued into how viewers think. That, or they read TV Fanatic to get a leg up on what audiences want.

And whatever happens to Julian when Matlock returns will dictate what happens to every other character on the show.

However, there’s at least one character that absolutely needs to have their block knocked off.

Worst Character: Simone

I can’t stand this chick, I really can’t. I know she’s just a character, but art imitates life, and I’ve definitely known some unhinged individuals like Miss Simone.

We first met Jacobson Moore’s resident mean girl on Matlock Season 1 Episode 12, where she quickly established that she is a cut-throat skank with impeccable taste in men.

The only redeeming thing about Simone is that she has a good eye for stand-up boys, but she reached too high. Billy was way too good for her, and now she’s left standing in her bitter boots.

From a writer’s point of view, I can clearly see why the show would bring Simone in. Did you notice how worked up I am about the character?

Because as much as people like to love characters, what they really love is to hate on a character. Just crap all over them — and even better when other people join in on the hate.

That is precisely what Simone brings to Matlock. She is a low-stakes villain that viewers relish in dumping on.

To be fair, it was about time the series introduced at least one unlikable character. Even Shae can be fun from time to time.

Remember her obsession with the firm’s acapella group on Matlock Season 1 Episode 7? We need more of that Shay and less of the crazy, paranoid one who flew to the South trying to dig up dirt on Matty.

Even after all that, Shay is still far more likable than Simone.

Best Character(s): The Dynamic Duo

There isn’t a Matlock fan left who isn’t absolutely invested in Sarah (Leah Lewis) and Billy’s friendship. Those two have become the standout comedic duo for the story.

Sure, they are very much in the thick of things, more or less, with Olympia and Matty. However, one of the best parts of the show is when Billy and Sarah create their own chaos.

On the Matlock Season 1 Finale alone, Sarah and Billy’s antics peaked to the point that Miss Olympia Lawrence had to go full Mother on them.

I swear, at some point, I was expecting Olympia to go, “And no cellphones for a week.” To be fair, things just kept going from bad to worse with Sarah’s case.

Because the Finale was so thick with the rising tension, what with being minutes from the big “Reveal,” you may have forgotten about one singular event from that episode.

Billy accidentally knocked out one of Sarah’s front teeth. Or he broke it. I can’t totally remember the state of the tooth. Did I mention the anticipation for the big reveal?

It was one of the very few instances of cheesy physical comedy on the show, and I love the writers for getting in one last goofy joke before all hell broke loose.

And Billy? Oh, Billy. When I talked to David Del Rio about his character and the show, I noticed some slight hesitations when I brought up Billy and Claudia.

Well, now I know it was because he was probably worried that he would let it slip out that Billy knocked up Claudia.

Sarah and Billy aren’t just the whacky side characters who don’t contribute to the main story. Like I said, they are in the thick of it.

While not exactly ingenious, Billy’s character arc will still create the perfect level of low-stakes tension. It’s a sure-fire plan for a formulaic but reasonable approach to Billy’s character development.

When it comes to the characters on Matlock, most fans would agree that they feel like family after going through the ups and downs of Matlock Season 1 together.

Overall Grade

F for what the fu – just kidding! It’s obviously A+++

While that is not an official grade recognized by any institution, it’s where I stand on the matter.

Seriously, we’re well past Season 1’s conclusion, but the story still feels so raw and fresh in my mind. I’m already on the edge of my seat, waiting for Matlock Season 2.

This is how TV Fanatics are made.

Now, it’s your turn to tell us what you thought of CBS‘s Matlock Season 1!

