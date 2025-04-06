MobLand Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Jigsaw Puzzle

Spoilers ahead! This is a full recap of “Jigsaw Puzzle,” no fluff, no commentary. For that, visit our MobLand Season 1 Episode 2 review.

Harry has arrived for cleanup duty after Archie’s death. There’s a lot of work to be done, from burning to replacing the floor.

Paul (is that Emmett Scanlon?) asks why Conrad did it when Archie has been made since the ’70s. Harry hilariously talks about the currents of the universe, which are not theirs to question, but only to provide plastic bags to clean them up.

But Harry wants to know what happened, and Kevin explains. Harry is surprised to hear Maeve called Archie a traitor. She’s revealed as the instigator. Harry’s eyes seem compassionate for a minute before getting back to business.

Conrad can’t sleep. He just killed his oldest friend. He saw an old friend, but she saw a leech, a liar, and a liability. She identified the problem, and he dealt with it. His next question is fentanyl, yes or no. 100% all the way. Follow the money, she says.

Yes, she wears the pants in this family.

Harry remembers meeting Kevin in prison. Kevin was a bloody mess. Harry says he never heard of Conrad Harrigan, playing it cool. Kevin doesn’t believe him.

Harry has just put his head on the pillow when the police bust down his door. The family is used to this behavior. Harry thanks them, and off he goes. His daughter gives them all a fuck you before they disappear, and Harry says, no, no.

Kevin tells Rickie Harry has been nicked, and he doesn’t appreciate the fuck Harry response. Richie is understandably jumpy since Tommy is still missing. He gives Kevin one hour before he comes for Eddie.

Kevin makes a call to send Eddie to the Cotswolds.

Archie is the subject of Harry’s detainment. The cop, Fisk, says the Harrigan Express is running out of steam, but he can provide him with a parachute. Harry takes that moment to wonder if he means a train, which uses steam, or a plane, from which he’d need a parachute to escape.

Harry’s attorney arrives and gets him out.

Kiko asks Eddie if he still plays football. Eddie is a pain in the ass, prompting Kiko to comment to Zosia that they should take him out themselves.

Harry knows Fisk knows something. The Attorney says maybe the house is bugged, or Archie is grass, and when they couldn’t reach him after the meeting, they hauled in Harry. She got her information from Maeve, too. Neither knows what the fuck Conrad was thinking.

Today is Harry’s therapy session with Jan. She just rolls her eyes.

Someone tipped off the cops this morning. They’ll follow Fisk, whose job it is to find the informant. When he finds them, so will they.

When Brendan visits Seraphina at work, she thinks it’s about the night before. It’s not. He just chortles when he thinks of Dad being Dad. Dad has always been like this. Brendan has been out in the cold since a series of mishaps, hoping to use Seraphina as his way back in.

He says she’ll get very, very wet, and she reminds him she’s his fucking sister. Half, he says. She blows. And next time he asks someone to lunch, how about not a cafe? He’s got a long way to go before he can make up for his past mistakes.

Bella visits her dad about a sensitive matter. She wants him to meet a Frenchman who will pay good money to introduce him around to his friends in government. Even since she was a tot, she was always on the make. And she looks much better than the women in their forties from his day, who looked like painted corpses.

Richie’s men are on Eddie’s tail. He wants Eddie brought in now. Are Richie’s men a match for Zosia and Kiko? It doesn’t seem like it.

It’s hard to imagine going to all this trouble for Eddie when they just put down Archie. After an epic chase scene, Zosia finally asks what the hell he did to make everyone so pissed off. They’re trying to kill him now.

Conrad embraces the ingrate, and Maeve cradles his face, calling him darling. These people.

Ms. O’Hara and Harry arrive for a chat with Conrad. Richie’s put it up us and now they have to reply, which only leads to war. They have come to chat about Archie, though. Conrad has incorrect information, Harry suggests. Conrad can’t believe Archie was a grass.

Conrad wants to dig him up and do it all again, this time cutting out his tongue. Fucking you over is one thing, but going behind your back is another. One is acceptable, but the other isn’t. He’d still put a bullet in his heart, but he wouldn’t blame him.

Conrad wants solid proof and for Harry to sort out this Tommy thing.

Harry’s next stop is to Eddie’s room. Harry posits it well. He’ll need his help because it’s actually his problem. He breaks it to him that he knows for certain he was with Tommy, and he needs him to talk him through it. Eddie’s smartass reply shows some fear.

Alfie King and Jack Wiley were the other lads. Harry says he’s giving the good hiding a raincheck. He’ll check with his friends to see what they remember first. Yeah, Eddie is scared shitless.

Kevin wonders if Bella will meet him in the Cotswolds. Not on his life. If she liked it once, she doesn’t anymore.

Bella is meeting with Antoine. His clients want to meet with her father. How will she do that if she’s estranged from him? His offer, though, was a joke. She’ll accept it; she’s more interested in a different currency.

Conrad asks Kevin straight out if he told anyone about last night. Maeve enters the room, and suspicion of her grows on my part.

Harry visits Richie. One of Richie’s questions is why Harry doesn’t like him. Richie has photos of Harry’s kid, Gina. Gina’s happy ending is now up to Harry. Tit for tat, I guess. If Harry disappears again, Richie will take Gina, and if Tommy isn’t returned tonight, Harry’s heart will be broken in two.

Harry is silent. He’s had a vision of a very unhappy ending. My guess is it’s not the unhappy ending Richie envisioned.

Bella has sent several urgent messages to Harry.

At home, Jan is drinking chardonnay. She wonders if he would have stayed with her if she hadn’t gotten pregnant. She saw the therapist on her own, which didn’t do much good since it was a couple’s therapist.

Tomorrow, she’s seeing a solicitor to begin divorce proceedings. Finally, Harry breaks the news to her. Tommy Stevenson has gone missing. Is that why he asked about Gina? Then he lies, saying Gina is in no danger.

Harry asks Bella, so we’re in a shitstorm with Richie Stevenson and now is the time she chooses to leverage her father? She counters that he doesn’t know who her father really is. He agrees, and he doesn’t care. He urges her to get a room here for safety. She will, if he stays with her, keeping her safe.

He also tells her to stop whatever she’s doing with the Frenchman and her dad. When he walks away, she says, ‘You can’t tell me what to do.”

Harry meets Jack and Alfie. They’re in a lot of trouble, but could get out of it with Harry’s help. They didn’t know where Tommy got up to, but they knew he got out. They also know that Eddie knew the guy at the club.

How Maeve treats Eddie is on my last nerve. Hi handsome. Why the long face? Cradling him in her arms and stroking his back. She raised Eddie and raised him right. If a man disrespects him, take care of him, and do it right. He did good.

She wonders how it felt when he stuck that knife into the man. When he says fucking great, she sighs happily, asking if he has any coke, digging some out of her bra. Nan of the year, he says.

Maeve and Conrad disagree bigly about Eddie. She made them all, and nobody but her can see how fantastic Eddie is, how he understands who we are. Eddie sees it. Conrad reminds her that while she may be a good liar, he’s still the fucking judge.

Firestarter plays as Harry enters a club filled with bdsm shit. I guess this is their signature song. Harry is back to talk with the club owner whom he thinks did him wrong. Well, talk isn’t the right word. He gets broken. Shots are fired. Harry is pouring alcohol all over the guy behind the bar.

The broken guy says he’ll show Harry to Tommy. All that’s in the room is a box. Harry tells him to open it. Tommy is inside. The guy claims he did that all on his own. It took three hours. His dad was a butcher. Harry calls Kiko to have a look. The poor kid is cut up and in Saran Wrap.

Kiko says, “La madre de Dios. Parece la polla de un caballo.” Harry asks if the guy wants that translated. He says, “I bet he said something about the size of his cock.” He did indeed.

