MobLand Season 1 Episode 3 Reveals When Plan A Involves War, You Can Guess What Plan B Looks Like

By the time Maeve Harrigan is casually suggesting the assassination of a grieving mother as “Plan B,” you realize the Harrigans don’t really do strategy.

They do theater and spectacle. Most of all, they do survival at any cost, preferably with as much psychological damage as possible.

MobLand Season 2 Episode 3 takes everything that’s been simmering in the first two hours — grief, revenge, dysfunction, and half-whispered threats — and turns it into something colder, more calculating.

The bomb that opens the episode may not kill anyone, but emotionally, it’s a declaration of war.

And by the end of the hour, there’s no mistaking who’s willing to get their hands bloody… or who already has.

The Setup Is Explosive, But the Fallout Is All Psychology

Kevin’s house gets blown to bits, and instead of calling the cops or retreating from danger, he calls Harry, which says a lot, honestly. That these two men, bound by shared prison history and emotional damage, trust each other more than any actual authority.

Harry doesn’t flinch — he gets his wife and daughter moving, calls in a favor from an old mate with a boat (who’s reluctant, sure, but thirty grand in debt to him and short on options), and starts preparing for something bigger.

And Jan and Gina? They barely blink. These are women trained by proximity to chaos. Jan even has to remind Harry about his ten o’clock meeting, as if their house wasn’t almost just firebombed. That says something about the life Harry’s built for them — it’s not safe, but, hey, it is structured.

I don’t know what it says about me, but I found comfort in how calm they all were. Like part of me thought, Okay, maybe I could live like this if the people around me could keep the schedule intact. That’s the Harrigan-adjacent brain rot talking, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Eddie Continues to Be the Absolute Worst

Every family has one. Eddie is that guy — the loose cannon with no sense of consequence, who thinks tough talk makes up for stunning levels of ineptitude.

He’s the reason Tommy’s dead, the reason Kevin’s house got bombed, and the reason Harry and Kevin are now committing full-blown war crimes in a shipping container.

When they confront Eddie with Tommy’s actual remains and the club owner Valjon, it’s brutal and sickening, not just because of what happened but because of how quiet Eddie is. He doesn’t deny anything. He barely even reacts. If there’s remorse in there, it’s buried deep under layers of cowardice.

And I have to admit that silence rattled me more than a shouting match would. You expect panic and brace for denial. But nothing? That made me wonder if Eddie even remembers what a human connection is supposed to look like.

Harry Da Souza, the Family’s Most Important Asset

Harry isn’t a Harrigan — not by blood. He’s a Da Souza, a fixer, a former enforcer turned strategist with just enough humanity to make things messy.

He’s not in this for the power or the legacy. He’s in this because he owes things — money, favors, pieces of his soul. And maybe because walking away doesn’t feel like an option anymore.

His use of Valjon is a masterclass in manipulation. He pretends to play bad cop while Kevin, a proper Harrigan, plays slightly less bad cop. They dangle hope just long enough to break down Valjon.

And when Harry finally explains the plan? It’s not that Valjon will be spared. It’s that his family will be taken care of after he dies. That’s Harry’s version of mercy. Not the Harrigans’, his.

And let’s be clear — this is Plan B.

Plan A, as outlined by Conrad, is a full-scale war. Kill Richie. Kill Richie’s entire inner circle. Burn the whole thing down. Maeve’s Plan B is to kill Richie’s wife to see him suffer before taking him out.

But Harry’s Plan B is the Hail Mary: pin it all on Valjon, convince Richie it was a personal betrayal, and hope the chain reaction stops there.

Harry doesn’t necessarily believe it’ll work — he’s too smart for that — but he also knows what Plan A looks like, and he’s trying to delay it as long as he can.

What would I do in Harry’s place? I don’t know. I like to think I wouldn’t let anyone die for me, certainly not some club owner I barely know. But then I watch him try to keep Jan and Gina safe while everyone else keeps escalating, and it makes me wonder… maybe there’s no clean way out of this once you’re in.

Plan B Isn’t a Strategy — It’s an Exposure

The episode’s title becomes more loaded the longer you think about it. On the surface, Maeve’s Plan B — targeting Vron, Richie’s grieving wife — feels grotesque. It’s revenge theater, needlessly cruel. But what’s unnerving is how close that kind of logic is to Harry’s version of a workaround.

Maeve wants to destroy Richie psychologically before the actual hit. She’s not rushing into murder — she’s savoring it. And yet, Harry’s pitch isn’t much cleaner.

His Plan B involves offering up Valjon — a man none of them truly know — to be tortured and killed by Richie, as a way of sparing their own lives. Valjon gets to be the scapegoat in a deadly game none of them are brave enough to admit is already lost.

So whose Plan B is worse?

Maeve’s is overtly cruel, but at least it’s personal. Harry’s is quieter, colder — the kind of decision that comes with just enough rationalization to sleep at night. And that’s what makes it so MobLand.

This isn’t a show about good guys and bad guys. It’s about people making bad choices for what they tell themselves are good reasons. And when survival’s the only metric, it becomes disturbingly easy to call cruelty a compromise.

I don’t know if I could sleep after making either call. But I do know most of the people in this world aren’t sleeping either.

The Kids Are Not Alright, and Neither Is Bella

Bella’s storyline continues to simmer just outside the main action. I’m not sure how it will eventually tie into the bigger picture, but now it has crossed a dangerous line.

She tried to play influence-peddling power broker and accidentally handed leverage to a snake. Antoine is threatening her now. Unless she pays up, he’ll expose her scheme to her father. Harry tells her it’s more dangerous than she realizes, maybe even more dangerous than the bomb that leveled her home.

And then she asks the question that hangs over everyone in this world: Why does Harry keep doing this? Why does he stay loyal to a monster like Conrad?

Harry’s answer isn’t simple because MobLand doesn’t deal in simple. He says, “We’re all monsters.” And maybe that’s true. Perhaps he knows there’s no way out. Or maybe the version of him who dreams about parallel universes and kisses he’ll never give in to does want out, but can’t see the exit.

Who doesn’t have an “other life” fantasy? I’ve been there, wondering if there’s some version of me in another timeline who made different choices and got off the ride sooner. At least mine doesn’t come from desperate survival and trying to dodge a body count.

Ultimately, “Plan B” doesn’t just refer to the fallback strategy if Richie won’t go quietly. It relates to everyone’s second self — the part of them that acts when the mask slips.

Harry’s Plan B is a man who comforts cleaners and hides bodies in caskets. Maeve’s is a woman who would kill a mother to send a message. Eddie’s… well, Eddie is Plan B, and that’s the problem.

The Harrigans don’t think they’re evil. They think they’re efficient, protecting something that matters. But when the best-case scenario still involves someone getting tortured in a shipping container, you have to wonder: is anyone actually in charge here?

Or are they all just making it up as they go, hoping the plan doesn’t blow up the next house on the block?

