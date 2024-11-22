Murder in a Small Town Season 1 Episode 8 Exclusive Clip & Spoilers: How is the Art Teacher Involved?

The Murder in a Small Town Season 1 finale is on Tuesday, and Karl and his team are determined to catch the demented serial killer who carved and posed those poor women.

The weekly promo and spoiler photos for Murder in a Small Town Season 1 Episode 8 suggest that Devon and Holly may be his next victims if the Gibsons police department doesn’t catch him quickly.

It will be a high-stakes case as they try to identify Jane Doe and protect their own from someone who has them fooled.

(Kailey Schwerman/ FOX)

Is Mr. Cummins a Mentor or a Predator?

Were Karl’s instincts wrong? Sid warned him about using an unknown civilian, and even creepy Jesse sensed something was off with the art teacher. Were they right?

Tommy Cummins took an interest in Devon, which I assumed was because she’s an aspiring young artist.

I didn’t want to see any more sexual grooming stories beyond a mentor-mentee relationship. But with the weekly promo and these spoiler photos, something seems off.

Cummins has taken Devon to his private studio, which ordinarily she would have loved, but she looks uncomfortable and he has a black eye.

(Kailey Schwerman/ FOX)

That makes me concerned that she’s in danger because she’s always trusted him.

Both Noah Reid and Alisha Newton (My Life With the Walter Boys) have been excelling in their layered performances, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.

Discerning a Pattern With the Murders

Karl and his team examine the murders and discover a pattern to these crimes. They look to be spaced an even amount of years, and they’re all posed a certain way.

If they can identify Jane Doe, it may help them since it will explain why she was in Gibsons and who she knew.

None of the murder victims over the years looked alike, so the similarity between Janice Doncaster and Jane Doe was a fluke.

(Kailey Schwerman/ FOX)

We still don’t know how the real murderer chooses his targets, but the spoilers tease that some of those poses match familiar works of art.

That makes the number one suspect even more straightforward but even more dangerous for Devon.

The Killer Threatens Holly

The weekly promo hints that the killer is sadistic and enjoys taking time with his victims.

He says nothing is more personal than comforting someone as the light leaves their eyes.

From most people, that would sound endearing, but not as a voice-over from a killer, especially when he taunts that Holly is missing.

Again, that leads us to think that if Karl is dealing with one suspect, maybe another is involved.

While Karl would do anything for any Gibsons resident, we know he’ll work extra hard to protect his daughter and her best friend.

With the locals starting to doubt his competency, he’ll use everything he can to capture the killer in time.

(FOX/ YouTube Screenshot)

Cassandra Thinks Roger is Involved

We have a special treat for you again. FOX gave TV Fanatic an exclusive clip of the season that teased Cassandra going to Karl about Roger.

We don’t want to spoil too much, but it looks like Roger is still a suspect in the murders, or he thinks he is since he asked Cassandra to lie about his whereabouts after taking her car.

We’re relieved Cassandra went straight to Karl instead of listening to him.

Check out the exclusive clip, and let us know if you think Karl and Cassandra shared a moment or if it was all business.

The weekly promo also showed Sid and Corporal Yen cornering Roger on the street. They probably found female DNA in his car belonging to the woman he was following in Murder in a Small Town Season 1 Episode 7.

While Mr. Cummins is likely the main suspect, perhaps Roger is his accomplice. Maybe he did it to make Karl look bad since the women looked disgruntled at the last press conference.

More importantly, Cassandra doesn’t trust Karl much anymore.

Will Karl and Cassandra Realize They’re in Love and Reunite?

Karl and Cassandra have been apart since the end of Murder in a Small Town, Season 1 Episode 6. However, it’s apparent that they still care for each other.

In that exclusive clip, Karl was worried about her safety and still wanted to protect her. He continued to show what a kind man he was, in contrast to the mistakes Roger kept making.

(FOX/ YouTube Screenshot)

Hopefully, Cassandra realizes she loves Karl and finds a way to deal with his career since being a cop is who he is.

We’d hate to end the season with them broken up, wondering if they’ll ever reconcile, but we’re rooting for them.

Season finales are always tricky.

We hope they provide enough closure so that the audience is satisfied, but they also need to be open-ended enough to allow for new stories.

(Kailey Schwerman/ FOX)

Over to you, TV Fanatics. What are you looking forward to watching in the Murder in a Small Town season finale?

Do you think Mr. Cummins or Roger is the murder suspect?

Let us know in the comments.

The Murder in a Small Town Season 1 finale airs Tuesday, November 26, at 8/7c on FOX and streams the next day on Hulu.