NBC Fall 2025 Premiere Dates — The Hunting Party Benched (For Good Reason) & Dick Wolf Dual-Night Three-Hour Block Returns

We officially have the NBC Fall lineup, and it looks exactly as we would’ve expected.

Unfortunately, we’re still lamenting the loss of scripted TV with the acquisition of basketball, and the Fall slate certainly reflects that, as there is slim pickings outside of One Chicago, Law & Order, and Brilliant Minds.

But it’s still comforting to have stalwart franchises on their same nights. The familiarity of that breeds comfort.

Wednesdays and Thursdays are the juggernaut nights with a full slate of the two franchises. Because, yes, Law & Order: Organized Crime will accompany the other Law & Orders on Thursdays, airing the fifth season to those who may not have tuned in for it on Peacock.

Given that we still don’t have word on the series’ renewal, they’re hoping to build up a bigger audience by re-airing it on broadcast.

Reality-television fans will also find some reassurance in hit competition shows like The Voice and America’s Got Talent, which remain steady in their usual time slots.

And we also have some of NBC’s finest comedies, St. Denis Medical and Happy Place holding down prime spots during the week, while On Brand with Jimmy Fallon makes its debut during the Fall season.

If you’re excited about The Hunting Party, you’ll have to hold off, as it’s not on the fall slate and will likely return sometime in January 2026. But you know what they say: patience is a virtue.

And we’ll be patiently waiting for its return.

The series is changing its filming location, switching from Vancouver to NYC, so it’s getting more time to cook up a stronger season, and NBC will use The Winter Olympics and Sports (Super Bowl, Basketball) to promote the show heavily.

We can likely expect a massive turnout for the sophomore premiere as a result.

We also don’t have any word yet about The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. It’s a new NBC comedy that comes to us courtesy of the comedic genius and collaboration of Tracy Morgan and Tina Fey.

Morgan will play a disgruntled former professional football player who is trying to rehabilitate his image.

The series will also star Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe as a filmmaker who moves into Reggie’s mansion with him for the sake of filming a documentary about him.

Bobby Moynihan will star as Reggie’s former teammate, and Erika Alexander will star as Reggie’s ex-wife and agent.

NBC will also have a mockumentary-style comedy called Stumble, starring Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy.

Also, Kristin Chenoweth will recur on the series about the competitive world of junior college cheerleading.

Since neither comedy is appearing on the Fall slate, we’ll likely see those in the Spring, too.

Of course, there was a slaughter of scripted shows at NBC, so sadly, due to so many cancellations, we no longer have phenomenal series such as The Irrational and Found returning, nor do we have Grosspointe Garden Society and Suits: LA.

Just Dick Wolf Series, medical dramas, comedies, and sports!

And now for the full lineup.

Thursday, Sept. 4

7-8:20 p.m. EST – Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 p.m. EST – NFL Kickoff Game (Dallas at Philadelphia)

Sunday, Sept. 7

7-8:20 p.m. EST. – Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 p.m EST. – Sunday Night Football (Baltimore at Buffalo)

Monday, Sept. 22

8-10 p.m. EST – The Voice

10-11 p.m. EST – Brilliant Minds. The series returns with a highly anticipated sophomore season after a whopper of a cliffhanger. We learned that Oliver’s father is really alive, and now it’s time to unpack where he’s been all of these years and what happened to him.

The series will also have new faces, and it will revitalize the series in fun ways. We’re thrilled to pick it back up this Fall, so stick around for more of our Brilliant Minds content!

Tuesday, Sept. 23

8-9 p.m. EST – The Voice

9-11 p.m. EST – America’s Got Talent

Wednesday, Sept. 24

8-9 p.m. EST – America’s Got Talent special

9-11 p.m. EST – America’s Got Talent season finale

Thursday, Sept. 25

8-9 p.m. EST – Law & Order

9-10 p.m. EST – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The revolving door casting of this series continues, with the series losing Silva but gaining Velasco again, at least for the premiere.

We also have Rollins returning to the series full-time again.

10-11 p.m. EST – Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Friday, Sept. 26

9-11 p.m. EST – Dateline NBC

Tuesday, Sept. 30

10-11 p.m. EST – On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (Tuesday premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 1

8-9 p.m. EST – Chicago Med. We have a big cliffhanger regarding Hannah’s pregnancy and who the father can be. It’s safe to say around these parts, we’re not rooting for Ripley.

9-10 p.m. EST– Chicago Fire

Meanwhile, we’re still reeling from this series losing two major players with Ritter and Carver exiting.

There’s also a new face joining the squad when Brandon Larracuente joins the cast.

10-11 p.m. EST – Chicago P.D.

Meanwhile, on Chicago PD, we are losing a unit member with Toya Turner departing the series between seasons. We’ll have to tune in to the premiere to understand how they write her out.

But the series is adding someone new wth Arienne Mandi joining as a series regular and new member of Intelligence.

Friday, Oct. 3

8-9 p.m. EST– On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (Friday premiere)

Tuesday, Oct. 21

6:30-7:30 p.m. EST – NBA Pre-Game Show

7:30-11 p.m. EST – NBA on NBC (Teams TBD)

Monday, Nov. 3

8-8:30 p.m. EST – St. Denis Medical

8:30-9 p.m. EST – St. Denis Medical

Friday, Nov 7

8-8:30 p.m. EST – Happy’s Place

8:30-9 p.m. EST – Happy’s Place

What will you be turning into? Sound off below and let us know!

