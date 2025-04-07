NCIS Season 22 Episode 17 Isn’t on CBS on April 7, But the Story Seems Worth the Wait

If you’re like me, and I think you are just by being here, you plan your days and nights around TV.

So, it’s natural to wonder whether your favorite show is on tonight.

Sadly, NCIS and its sister show NCIS: Origins will not be on tonight.

(Michael Yarish/CBS)

We’re right in the middle of a significant personal mystery for Alden Parker, as he has discovered the clues he needs to continue investigating the young girl who has been haunting his dreams (and waking life) for years.

On NCIS Season 22 Episode 15, Parker finally got the validation he needed to continue that journey when he discovered a photo of her alongside his mother’s vehicle accident.

Parker never knew what happened to his mother, but it’s super creepy that what’s been niggling at him all this time is a vision of a girl he may or may not have known.

On NCIS Season 22 Episode 16, Parker had gone a step further, as we saw him looking over his mother’s autopsy report.

(Michael Yarish/CBS)

Of course, NCAA Men’s Basketball means Parker (and we) will have to wait a little longer to discover his secret memories.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long, but the synopsis for NCIS Season 22 Episode 17 doesn’t give us even the tiniest hint that he has new information.

The official synopsis for “Killer Instinct” follows:

“After NCIS captures the hitman known as ‘The Poet,’ the team races to uncover who ordered the assassination of a Navy chief.”

(Michael Yarish/CBS)

OK, assassinating a Navy chief is worth the delay. That’s a role of some importance, and they’ll want to be at their best to find the killer.

So what do the photos tell us about the investigation?

They’re interspersed throughout this article, and they feature a dinner with a familiar face: Seamus Deaver revisiting his role as Deputy Director Gabriel LaRoche.

Castle favorite Deaver created that role on NCIS Season 22 Episode 1 and returned on NCIS Season 22 Episode 9.

(Michael Yarish/CBS)

While Deaver is welcome, LaRoche is not, as he has been pegged as somewhat of a nemesis for Parker, who is not shown at the dinner party, and for McGee, as he got the position McGee wanted.

The look on McGee’s face hints at a shocking conversation.

Given how LaRoche refused to help McGee in the NCIS Season 22 premiere and got the job right out from under his feet, you’d think he’d pass on a dinner invitation from the man, but you know what they say: keep your enemies closer.

McGee’s spidy senses were tingling, and he’s not going to let those feelings go too soon. He wants answers about the guy, not a lingering sense of distrust.

And the trailer for Episode 17 suggests that The Poet had another target, too. Was it LaRoche?

Thankfully, TV Insider did some of the heavy lifting for us earlier this year as they got some early scoop on “Killer Instinct” when they spoke with executive producer Steven D. Binder.

“Yeah, this isn’t some secret underground concern that McGee has. It’ll be out in the open. We’re going to have an episode [that’s] something like Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner with McGee and LaRoche and some of the family.

So that’ll be a fun episode to get them together. It’s one thing to hunt down a guy or be suspicious of a guy or track a guy who is in the next office or works across the way, someplace in DC, but when they’re in your powder room, it becomes a little more entertaining.”

So, if NCIS isn’t on tonight, at least we’ve got something to look forward to with the intriguing continuation of the LaRoche plot.

(Michael Yarish/CBS)

It hasn’t been on our minds recently, but that’s OK. We understand NCIS is playing the long game with Parker’s past, so maybe the LaRoche mystery will be solved in the meantime.

So far, we’ve had an answer (and an end to) Nick Torres’s “babe” comment, and now we’ll get a better look at the new Deputy Director.

As much as we wish for McGee to get his hard-earned promotion, the show would be changed forever if he did. So, long live LaRoche? 🫣

Make sure you return on Monday, April 14, for a full review of the episode after it airs!

Watch 1923 Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across a variety of different articles. Do you think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.