NCIS: Tony & Ziva Trailer Teases Romance, Chaos, and Gen X Snark

Tony and Ziva are back — and so is the tension, the banter, and the chaos.

Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for NCIS: Tony & Ziva at San Diego Comic-Con, giving longtime fans a first look at the highly anticipated spinoff that brings the fan-favorite duo back into action.

And if the trailer is anything to go by, this isn’t just a nostalgic reunion — it’s a wild ride through Europe with assassins, disguises, killer cars, and more than a few unresolved feelings.

(Marcell Piti/Paramount+)

Set years after Ziva’s “death” and eventual return, the series picks up with the couple raising their daughter, Tali, in Paris — though not quite as a couple.

When Tony’s security firm is attacked, the trio is thrust into a cross-continental chase full of espionage, explosions, and a romantic comedy flair that would make any undercover mission blush.

In between the action, there’s plenty of classic DiNozzo-David banter.

When Tali calls her parents “boomers,” Tony sets her straight with a dry, “Gen X. The forgotten generation,” prompting Ziva’s deadpan response: “The joke writes itself.”

(Jason Bell/Paramount+)

There’s also a very “them” moment when Ziva tells Tony he’s “so…” only for him to chime in with “charming, sexy?” She shuts him down with a fond, exasperated “stupid.”

The trailer hints at disguises, close calls, and yes, intimacy — despite being “separated.”

And as Tony cheekily describes it, the tone of the series is “a cross between techno-thriller and romantic comedy.”

It’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith meets NCIS, with a dose of family drama and a lot of heart.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva premieres Thursday, September 4, with three episodes dropping on Paramount+ in the U.S. and select international markets.

(Marcell Piti/Paramount+)

New episodes will stream weekly, with the finale airing October 23.

Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly return in the titular roles, alongside Isla Gie as Tali, and a cast of new and familiar faces.

From the trailer alone, it’s clear: trust may still be hard to come by, but the chemistry?

That’s never been in question.

Who’s in? I’m all in. Raise your hand if you are, too!