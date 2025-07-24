 Skip to Content
NCIS: Tony & Ziva Trailer Teases Romance, Chaos, and Gen X Snark

Tony and Ziva are back — and so is the tension, the banter, and the chaos. 

Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for NCIS: Tony & Ziva at San Diego Comic-Con, giving longtime fans a first look at the highly anticipated spinoff that brings the fan-favorite duo back into action. 

And if the trailer is anything to go by, this isn’t just a nostalgic reunion — it’s a wild ride through Europe with assassins, disguises, killer cars, and more than a few unresolved feelings.

Set years after Ziva’s “death” and eventual return, the series picks up with the couple raising their daughter, Tali, in Paris — though not quite as a couple. 

When Tony’s security firm is attacked, the trio is thrust into a cross-continental chase full of espionage, explosions, and a romantic comedy flair that would make any undercover mission blush.

In between the action, there’s plenty of classic DiNozzo-David banter. 

When Tali calls her parents “boomers,” Tony sets her straight with a dry, “Gen X. The forgotten generation,” prompting Ziva’s deadpan response: “The joke writes itself.” 

There’s also a very “them” moment when Ziva tells Tony he’s “so…” only for him to chime in with “charming, sexy?” She shuts him down with a fond, exasperated “stupid.”

The trailer hints at disguises, close calls, and yes, intimacy — despite being “separated.” 

And as Tony cheekily describes it, the tone of the series is “a cross between techno-thriller and romantic comedy.” 

It’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith meets NCIS, with a dose of family drama and a lot of heart.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva premieres Thursday, September 4, with three episodes dropping on Paramount+ in the U.S. and select international markets. 

New episodes will stream weekly, with the finale airing October 23. 

Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly return in the titular roles, alongside Isla Gie as Tali, and a cast of new and familiar faces. 

From the trailer alone, it’s clear: trust may still be hard to come by, but the chemistry? 

That’s never been in question.

Who’s in? I’m all in. Raise your hand if you are, too!

