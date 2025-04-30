Need a New TV Obsession? Viaplay’s Chaos Might Be Your Perfect Summer Escape

Summer’s almost here, and you know what that means — your favorite scripted shows are about to start disappearing from your schedule.

But before you start rewatching old favorites for the fifth time, why not give something new a shot?

Chaos, a Danish dramedy with loads of heart and humor, will air exclusively on Viaplay US starting May 22. It’s exactly the kind of hidden gem that makes TV fun again.

(Courtesy of Viaplay)

The series follows Lise Jensen, a beloved morning show anchor who’s built her whole life around being polished, dependable, and picture-perfect.

But when her career hits a major crossroads — and an irresistible free spirit named Johannes wanders into her life — Lise is forced to decide if the life she’s been living is really the one she wants.

Cue the chaos.

In the newly released trailer, we get a taste of what’s coming: blue Crocs in the newsroom, a watermelon-cutting disaster on live TV, champagne explosions in the office, and some wildly ill-timed F-bombs during heartfelt pleas to save the show.

(Courtesy of Viaplay)

It’s messy. It’s funny. And it’s refreshingly human.

If you’re a fan of The Morning Show, Younger, Pernille, or anything where characters stumble, fall, and keep charging forward anyway, Chaos should be right up your alley.

And let’s be honest — summer is the perfect time to experiment with shows you might otherwise miss.

Viaplay specializes in high-quality, wildly watchable Nordic series, and Chaos is a perfect example of what they do best.

They offer smart stories, relatable characters, and gorgeous European backdrops that make you want to pack a bag and disappear for a while.

(Courtesy of Viaplay)

Each episode runs a breezy 30 minutes, making it an easy binge once you get hooked.

And with English subtitles, you won’t miss a single hilarious moment.

It will be available exclusively on Viaplay, accessible via Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, and more.

So what do you think? Might you accept this invitation to experience a little Chaos on Viaplay?

It’s like yelling into the void sometimes — so if you’re out there, holler back.

Comments, shares, and good vibes all keep this little ship afloat. Thanks for reading.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across a variety of different articles. Do you think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.